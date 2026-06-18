Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2026) - Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc. (TSXV: CHS) (OTCQB: CMHSF) (the "Company" or "CHS"), an industry leader in healthcare benefits administration software and services, today announced that it has engaged E.F. Hutton & Co. LLC ("E.F. Hutton") to advise the Company regarding a potential uplisting to a senior U.S. national securities exchange.

Under the engagement, E.F. Hutton will provide strategic financial advisory services to CHS, including assistance with evaluating financing alternatives, capital markets strategy, and preparations associated with a potential uplisting to a U.S. national securities exchange, subject to satisfaction of applicable listing requirements and market conditions.

CHS recently outlined its strategic roadmap, in the CEO shareholder letter issued on April 13th, 2026, focused on accelerating growth, expanding its U.S. market presence, investing in artificial intelligence capabilities, pursuing strategic acquisitions, and increasing shareholder value. The Company's management believes that the engagement of E.F. Hutton represents an important step in advancing these initiatives.

"With 100% of our revenue generated in the United States, we believe a potential uplisting to a senior U.S. exchange is a logical evolution for Comprehensive Healthcare Systems," said Chris Cosgrove, Chief Executive Officer of CHS. "We believe a broader U.S. investor audience will have a better understanding of our business model, our healthcare technology platform, and the significant opportunities ahead. E.F. Hutton brings substantial capital markets expertise and a strong track record advising growth companies, making them an ideal partner as we evaluate financing opportunities and pursue our long-term strategic objectives."

The Company believes that access to a potential uplisting on a recognized U.S. national securities exchange and related availability of additional growth capital would support continued investments in its Novus 360 platform, artificial intelligence initiatives, sales expansion, product development, and potential strategic acquisitions within the highly fragmented healthcare administration market.

"We believe our recent growth momentum, including major customer wins and increasing scale across our healthcare benefits administration platform, has positioned CHS for its next phase of development," added Cosgrove. "We look forward to working with E.F. Hutton as we seek to strengthen our capital structure, enhance our visibility within the U.S. investment community, and create long-term value for shareholders."

There can be no assurance that the Company will complete any financing transaction or that it will satisfy the requirements for, or successfully complete, an uplisting to any senior U.S. national securities exchange. Any such transaction remains subject to market conditions, regulatory approvals, exchange requirements, and approval by the Company's Board of Directors.

About E.F. Hutton

E.F. Hutton & Co. is an investment bank and broker-dealer headquartered in New York City, providing comprehensive advisory and financing solutions to a diverse range of clients including corporates, sponsors, and public-private partnerships. With a global footprint, we offer end-to-end investment banking services encompassing capital markets, PIPEs, private placements, M&A advisory, and strategic financing. The leadership team at E.F. Hutton & Co. has a proven track record of delivering unwavering strategic advice to clients across the U.S., Asia, Europe, the UAE, and Latin America.

About Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc.

Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc. is a corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of Alberta and is the parent company of Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc. (Delaware). The Company is a vertically integrated software as a services (SaaS) company focused on digitizing healthcare with Healthcare Benefits Administration solutions, providing reliable and high-volume transaction-capable systems. The Company's state-of-the-art Novus 360 Healthcare Welfare and Benefits Administration (HWBA) SaaS platform is used by clients for all aspects of healthcare benefits administration (including self-funded employers, providers, and labor unions), providing healthcare administrative software and technology-enabled services.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

The press release contains "forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "budget", "believe", "project", "estimate", "expect", "scheduled", "forecast", "strategy", "future", "likely", "may", "to be", "could", "would", "should", "will" and similar references to future periods or the negative or comparable terminology, as well as terms usually used in the future and conditional. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as of the date they are provided. However, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors.

Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors that could cause the Company's actual results and financial conditions to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important risk factors that could cause actual results and financial conditions to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, include among others: general economic, market and business conditions in Canada and globally; market volatility; unforeseen delays in timelines for any of the transactions or events described in this press release; and the risk of regulatory changes that may impact the business of the Company. All forward-looking information is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statement or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events, or developments, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302008

Source: Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc.