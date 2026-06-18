Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2026) - NordX Metals Corp. (CSE: NRDX) (OTCQB: ULTHF) (FSE: 0UL) ("NordX Metals", or the "Company") welcomes Swedish Parliament legislation removing the municipal veto over the extraction and processing of uranium, a further step toward a more simple and predictable permitting framework for uranium exploration and development in Sweden.

Following a sustained legislative effort, on January 1, 2026, the Swedish Parliament (the "Riksdag") lifted the country's 2018 ban on uranium mining and reclassified uranium as a concession mineral under the Swedish Minerals Act. On June 15, 2026, Parliament also approved changes that remove the municipal veto over uranium extraction and processing by treating these activities like other mining projects rather than nuclear installations. The change is expected to take effect on July 15, 2026, subject to final confirmation of the legislation.

Together, these reforms place uranium projects under the same regulatory framework as other mineral developments in Sweden, eliminating additional permitting requirements and municipal approval processes. The Swedish Government has stated that the changes are intended to streamline permitting and provide greater certainty for projects important to Sweden's energy security and critical minerals supply chain.

While the municipal-veto reform has not yet come into force and the final legislation is still being confirmed, the direction of government policy is clear. Although Sweden has also launched a separate review of potential municipal influence over alum-shale mining, that review is at an early stage and does not affect NordX Metals' uranium projects, which are conventional deposits and not hosted in alum shale.

Andrew Bowering, Interim Chief Executive Officer of NordX Metals, stated: "Sweden has taken concrete steps toward a clearer regulatory framework for uranium. These developments will further enhance the strategic importance of our Swedish portfolio as Sweden and the European Union seek secure, domestic sources of uranium and critical raw materials."

NordX Metals holds its uranium exploration interests in Sweden through its wholly-owned subsidiary Swedish Minerals AB, comprising a portfolio of 100%-owned uranium and rare-earth-element exploration permits, among them the Duobblon, Norr Döttern, Märrviken and Flistjärn projects.

On Behalf of The Board of Directors

About NordX Metals Corp.

NordX Metals is a mineral exploration and development company with lithium, uranium and rare earth element interests in Sweden, Finland and the United States. Further information, including the Company's financial statements and management's discussion and analysis, is available on the Company's website at https://nordxmetals.com and under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated effects, timing and coming-into-force of the repeal of Sweden's uranium-extraction prohibition and the removal of the municipal veto, the potential scope and outcome of the Swedish Government's announced inquiry into municipal influence over alum-shale mining (including any new municipal veto or retroactive effect), and the relevance of these developments to the Company's Swedish mineral interests. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "potential", "target" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions, including the negatives thereof.

Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and current conditions, including that the legislative measures will come into force substantially as described and that the final statutory wording will not differ materially. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including, but not limited to: that the municipal-veto change is not in force until July 15, 2026 and the final statutory text remains to be confirmed; the uncertain scope, timing and outcome of the alum-shale inquiry, including any retroactive municipal veto, and the fact that Swedish uranium is hosted predominantly in alum shale; regulatory, permitting and environmental risks; risks associated with mineral exploration and development; the early-stage nature of the Company's exploration interests; metal and mineral prices; availability of capital and financing; changes in market conditions; and general economic, market and business conditions.

Although the Company believes the assumptions and expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301995

Source: NordX Metals Corp.