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WKN: A114S0 | ISIN: MT0000780107 | Ticker-Symbol: 7KB
Frankfurt
18.06.26 | 09:55
13,680 Euro
-2,56 % -0,360
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
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KAMBI GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KAMBI GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,60014,66015:03
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.06.2026 10:40 Uhr
55 Leser
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Kambi Group Plc: Bulletin from Kambi Group plc's Extraordinary General Meeting June 2026

Kambi Group plc (Company Registration Number C49768) having its registered address situated at Avenue 77 Complex, A4, Triq in-Negozju, Zone 3, Central Business District, Birkirkara, CBD 3010, Malta (the "Company") held an Extraordinary General Meeting on 18June 2026 at Kambi, Hälsingegatan 38, 113 43 Stockholm, Sweden (the "Meeting")

Three extraordinary resolutions (A - C respectively) were presented to the Meeting.

In terms of Clause 135 of the Companies Act (Cap 386), and the proviso to Article 54.2 of the existing Articles of Association of the Company, the required majority for the purposes of this Meeting was not less than 75% in nominal value of the shares represented and entitled to vote at the Meeting, or if more than half in nominal value of all the shares having the right to vote at the Meeting was represented at the Meeting, a simple majority in nominal value of such shares so represented would have suffice.

The number of shares represented and entitled to vote at this Meeting corresponded to 7.03% of total shares entitled to vote at the Meeting, of which:

  • 100% voted in favour of extraordinary resolution A (Authority to issue and allot shares);
  • 100% voted in favour of extraordinary resolution B (Authority to acquire own shares);
  • 100% voted in favour of extraordinary resolution C (Authority to acquire own shares under A. 38 of the Articles of Association).

Therefore:

  • Authority to issue and allot shares - approved;
  • Authority to acquire own shares - approved;
  • Authority to acquire own shares under A. 38 of the Articles of Association - approved.

By order of the Board

Joseph Ghio
Company Secretary

For further information, please contact:

Mattias Frithiof
SVP Investor Relations & Sustainability
Mattias.Frithiof@kambi.com
Mobile: +46 73-599 45 77

About Kambi

Kambi Group is the home of premium sports betting services for licensed B2C gaming operators. Kambi's portfolio of market-leading products include Turnkey Sportsbook, Odds Feed+, Managed Trading, Bet Builder, Esports, Front End and Sportsbook Platform. Kambi Group also operates esports data and odds supplier Abios, front end technology experts Shape Games and cutting-edge AI trading division Tzeract. Kambi Group's partners include ATG, Bally's Corporation, Corredor Empresarial, Kindred Group, LeoVegas, LiveScore, Rush Street Interactive and Svenska Spel. Kambi Group employs more than 1,000 staff across offices in Malta (headquarters), Australia, Denmark, Philippines, Romania, Sweden, the UK and the United States.

Kambi utilises a best of breed security approach and is ISO 27001 and eCOGRA certified. Kambi Group plc is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the symbol "KAMBI".

The Company's Certified Advisor is Redeye Nordic Growth AB.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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