Target price: €8.7

Recommendation: Buy

Regulatory News:

ABL DIAGNOSTICS (FR001400AHX6 ABLD-FR), a leading company in the field of molecular diagnostics and genotyping, announces the publication of a new research note (flash note) from Allinvest (Invest Securities) following the announcement of its financial roadmap and growth outlook for 2026.

Invest Securities (AllInvest group) has published a new analyst flash note on ABL Diagnostics, highlighting an expected significant acceleration in growth starting in 2026, supported by solid fundamentals and fully activated growth drivers.

The analyst confirms their positive conviction by reiterating a "Buy" recommendation, while raising the target price to €8.7 (compared to the previous €8.4), reflecting high continued upside potential.

Strong acceleration expected from 2026 onwards

ABL Diagnostics has, for the first time, communicated an ambitious annual trajectory for 2026, with expected revenue of €12.2 million, representing an increase of +76.5% compared to 2025.

This momentum is based on:

The recurrence of historical activities, particularly in HIV genotyping/sequencing and software, and

The ramp-up of new activities, integrated in 2025, whose contribution is expected to grow strongly (+93%).

A balanced and differentiating growth mix

The analysis highlights a growth model balanced between several engines:

Kits and reagents: strong expected acceleration (+83%), driven by HIV (+132%) and the UltraGene range (+353%)

Services distribution: near doubling revenues, driven by CDL Pharma and Vela Diagnostics

Software solutions: steady growth (+14%), with high recurrence.

This multi-segment positioning strengthens the visibility and resilience of the business model.

Structural and differentiating catalysts

Invest Securities highlights several key value creation factors:

A proprietary and differentiating offering, covering tests, software, and services

An "agnostic platform" approach, compatible with major sequencing equipment, limiting barriers to adoption

The launch of new innovative solutions (notably HybridChek) expanding the scope of application

Structuring strategic partnerships, including a multi-year contract potentially reaching ~€2.7 million.

Increased visibility and expected profitability improvement

The ramp-up in volumes and economies of scale should result in a significant improvement in margins, with an expected increase in EBITDA and net income over the period. Despite a more constrained in vitro diagnostic market environment, ABL Diagnostics' value proposition is deemed sufficiently competitive to support market share gains.

Investment opinion

In this context, Invest Securities maintains its "Buy" recommendation on ABL Diagnostics, with the target price raised to €8.7, incorporating:

The ramp-up of growth drivers,

The expected improvement in the profitability profile, and

The increased contribution of strategic partnerships.

Access to the Research Note

The flash note by Allinvest (Invest Securities), written by analyst Jean-Pierre Loza, is available on the ABL Diagnostics' webiste: (https://www.abldiagnostics.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/06/INVEST-SECURITIES-FLASH-ABLD-170626.pdf). Previous documents remain accessible on the Legal Financial News website under the "Financial Analyses" sub-section.

Regulatory Notice Directive 2014/65/EU (MiFID II)

The financial analysis referenced herein is strictly reserved for professional investors within the meaning of Directive 2014/65/EU. Its distribution is subject to applicable regulations and territorial restrictions. It must not be altered and should be reviewed in its entirety.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains, implicitly or explicitly, certain forward-looking statements regarding ABL Diagnostics and its activities. These statements are based on assumptions that ABL Diagnostics considers reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that such statements will prove accurate. They are subject to numerous risks, including those set out in the "Risk Factors" section of the Universal Registration Document filed with the AMF on 12 July 2022 under number 22-296, available on ABL Diagnostics' website (www.abldiagnostics.com), as well as changes in economic conditions, financial markets, and the markets in which ABL Diagnostics operates. Forward-looking statements herein are also subject to risks not yet known to ABL Diagnostics or not currently considered significant. The occurrence of all or part of these risks could cause ABL Diagnostics' actual results, financial condition, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Legal Notice

This press release and the information it contains do not constitute and shall not be construed as an offer or invitation to sell or subscribe for, nor the solicitation of an order or an invitation to buy or subscribe for, ABL Diagnostics shares in any country. The distribution of this press release in certain countries may constitute a violation of applicable laws. Persons in possession of this press release should inform themselves about any local restrictions and comply with them.

About ABL Diagnostics (ABLD)

ABL Diagnostics (ABLD) is an international company that specializes in innovative molecular biology tests and global solutions for its customers:

Molecular polymerase chain reaction (PCR) detection UltraGene, and

Genotyping by DNA sequencing DeepChek

ABL Diagnostics markets its entire product range globally through its own sales team and a network of exclusive distributors active on all continents. ABL Diagnostics' customers are academic clinical pathology laboratories, private reference laboratories and researchers willing to implement innovative and robust microbiological content in constant expansion.

ABL Diagnostics has been marketing the products and services of its sister company CDL Pharma since the second half of 2025 through an intra-group strategy agreement.

An expanding portfolio of microbiology products:

HIV Drug resistance testing, including a whole genome kit.

SARS-CoV-2, Tuberculosis, Hepatitis B and C Advanced Detection Solutions.

Microbiome and taxonomy 16s/18s RNA-based analyses.

Other viral and bacterial targets Comprehensive molecular assays.

Integrated Solutions

Real-time syndromic PCR tests

Nadis Patient Medical Record used in more than 200 hospitals in France for the management of HIV and hepatitis.

Patient Medical Record used in more than 200 hospitals in France for the management of HIV and hepatitis. MediaChek Clinical Sample Collection Kits.

ABL Diagnostics, headquartered in Woippy, is a public limited company listed on compartment B of the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (Euronext: ABLD ISIN: FR001400AHX6). These molecular biology products generate recurring revenues and cover one of the largest portfolios of applications in microbiology.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260618761942/en/

Contacts:

ABL Diagnostics SA

Société anonyme au capital de 1 611 465,60 euros

Headquarters: 72C route de Thionville 57140 WOIPPY

552 064 933 R.C.S. METZ

Tel: +33 (0)7 83 64 68 50

Email: info@abldiagnostics.com

https://www.abldiagnostics.com/