Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2026) - Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement to option the Olcott Property adjacent to its Wilcorp Property east of Atikokan, Ontario. The Olcott claims host a historical gold showing known as the Jackson-Olcott Occurrence and add more than 7 km of exposure along the north side of the regional Quetico Fault, along strike to the west of the Eagle Prospect on the Wilcorp Property (see Wilcorp Property & Olcott Option Claims). Bruce MacLachlan, President and COO of Bold, stated: "We are excited to work with the vendors of the Olcott claims to advance exploration along the prospective gold trend passing through the Wilcorp and Olcott properties."

In other news, the Ring of Fire access roads construction has begun. A recent news release from the Ontario Government Newsroom may be viewed here:

https://news.ontario.ca/en/release/1007534/ontario-breaks-ground-on-roadways-at-the-gateway-to-the-ring-of-fire

Bold CEO, David Graham recently attended the Critical Minerals for Defence conference held in Toronto, Canada on June 9th and 10th. During the conference, The Honourable Minister of Energy and Mines, Stephen Lecce, highlighted that construction of the Ring of Fire access roads has commenced. Mr. Graham commented that "This is a milestone event for Bold and for the Ring of Fire region. The value proposition of mineral assets in and around the Ring of Fire region will benefit greatly with this development. Bold's management and shareholders commend the Ford Government and their First Nation partners for their initiative to speed the development. After the initial discoveries in 2007 the development has seen almost two decades of studies and First Nation consultation in various forms. The thoroughness of this effort has been extensive."

Bold Ventures In the Ring of Fire

Bold's Koper Lake Project is located near ground zero in the Ring of Fire. The Company owns a 10% carried interest (through to production) in the Black Horse Chromite NI 43-101 Inferred Resource (the Black Horse) of 85.9 Mt grading 34.5% Cr2O3 at a cut-off of 20% Cr2O3 (KWG Resources Inc., NI 43-101 Technical Report, Aubut 2015). Bold also owns a 40% working interest in all other metals found within the Koper Lake claims and has a Right of First Refusal on a 1% NSR covering all metals found within the claim group. The Black Horse is contiguous with the Blackbird Chromite deposits owned by Ring of Fire Metals (formerly Wyloo Metals after the acquisition of Noront Resources Inc.). The Koper Lake claims are located within 300 m of their Eagle's Nest Ni-Cu Massive Sulphide Deposit that is in the permit acquisition stage.

Bold also holds a number of claim groups located in and around the Ring of Fire Region that total approximately 873 claim cells/boundary cells comprising 16,785 hectares or approximately 41,475 acres covering airborne VTEM geophysical anomalies. The project details may be viewed at:

https://www.boldventuresinc.com/exploration-projects/ring-of-fire-ontario/

The Olcott Property Option Agreement

The Olcott Property Option Agreement was signed on June 17, 2026 between Bold and an agent representing six vendors (collectively the "Vendors"). The following are the schedules of cash payments and share issuances to be made to the Vendors, and the expenditure requirements to be made by Bold, in order to earn 100% interest in the Olcott Property:

A cash payment of $10,000 on Closing;

A cash payment of $20,000 on or before the first anniversary of Closing;

A cash payment of $25,000 on or before the second anniversary of Closing;

A cash payment of $35,000 on or before the third anniversary of Closing;

A cash payment of $60,000 on or before the fourth anniversary of Closing;

For an aggregate of $150,000 in cash payments;

150,000 common shares of Bold ("Shares") to be issued upon Closing;

175,000 Shares to be issued on or before the first anniversary of Closing;

175,000 Shares to be issued on or before the second anniversary of Closing;

250,000 Shares to be issued on or before the third anniversary of Closing;

300,000 Shares to be issued on or before the fourth anniversary of Closing;

150,000 Shares to be issued on or before the fifth anniversary of Closing;

For an aggregate of 1,200,000 Shares;

$100,000 in exploration expenditures on or before the first anniversary of Closing;

An aggregate of $250,000 on or before the second anniversary of Closing;

An aggregate of $450,000 on or before the third anniversary of Closing;

And an aggregate of $750,000 on or before the fourth anniversary of Closing.

The vendors retain a 2.5% Net Smelter Royalty ("NSR"). The Company has the right to purchase a 1.0% NSR for $1,000,000.

About the Eagle and Jackson-Olcott Showings

The Eagle Prospect on Bold's Wilcorp Property was drilled in the 1940s with reported results of 11.1 g/t Au over 4.1 meters, which being historically designated cannot be substantiated. The precise location of the showing is unknown, but in the general area of the presumed location based on historical maps, a number of historic trenches and pits were located. Allegheny Mines Corporation drilled these in the 1990s and obtained 1.8 g/t Au over a drilled width of 7.6 meters in one drillhole (Larouche 1995). Grab sampling by Bold Ventures yielded a maximum assay result of 14.4 g/t Au in 2012, and a maximum of 16.3 g/t Au in 2024. Bold recently completed more than 400 meters of drilling in the vicinity of the trenches, with results pending. For more information on the Wilcorp Property please visit the Wilcorp Property page on Bold's website.

The Jackson-Olcott Occurrence is described as a shear zone with a central quartz vein up to 2 meters in width enveloped by strong iron-carbonate alteration 25 meters in width, containing pyrite and arsenopyrite (Larouche 1995). Diamond drilling in 1995 yielded 4.6 g/t Au over 8.4 meters including 6.9 g/t Au over 4.7 meters from hole ASO-95-17 (Ovalbay Geological Services Inc. 1995).

References

Larouche, C., 1995. Report: Trenching & Diamond Drilling Completed in 1994 for Allegheny Mines Corp, McCaul Township, Thunder Bay South District, NTS 52B14SW, MNDM file 52B14SW0037.

Ovalbay Geological Services Inc., 1995. Evaluation of the Gold Potential on Atikokan Mining Properties for Allegheny Mines Corp, McCaul Township, Thunder Bay South District, NTS 52B14SW, MNDM file 52B14SW0041.

The technical information in this news release was reviewed and approved by Coleman Robertson, B.Sc., P. Geo., the Company's V.P. Exploration and a qualified person (QP) for the purposes of NI 43-101.

Bold Ventures management believes our suite of Battery, Critical and Precious Metals exploration projects is an ideal combination of exploration potential meeting future demand. Our target commodities include: Copper (Cu), Nickel (Ni), Lead (Pb), Zinc (Zn), Gold (Au), Silver (Ag), Platinum (Pt), Palladium (Pd) and Chromium (Cr). The Critical Metals list and a description of the Provincial and Federal electrification plans are posted on the Bold website here.

About Bold Ventures Inc.

The Company explores for Precious, Battery and Critical Metals in Canada. Bold is exploring properties located in active gold and battery metals camps in the Thunder Bay and Wawa regions of Ontario. Bold also holds significant assets located within and around the emerging multi-metals district dubbed the Ring of Fire region, located in the James Bay Lowlands of Northern Ontario.

For additional information about Bold Ventures and our projects please visit boldventuresinc.com or contact us at 416-864-1456 or email us at info@boldventuresinc.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/301996

Source: Bold Ventures Inc.