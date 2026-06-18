Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2026) - Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. (TSXV: DWS) ("Diamond Estates" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has renewed (the "Renewal") its investor relations services agreement (the "Atrium Agreement") with Atrium Research Corporation ("Atrium"), a Toronto-based company sponsored research firm. The Atrium Agreement was previously press released on November 13, 2025, whereby Atrium was to provide comprehensive equity research coverage, including detailed research reports, broad distribution across major financial platforms, video interviews with management, and engagement analytics. Under the Renewal, Atrium will continue to publish various research reports on Diamond based on publicly available information, industry data, and discussions with management. Atrium will also host two recorded interviews with the Company's management team to present the investment case in an interview format. In exchange for its research services, Atrium will receive cash compensation in the amount of $6,000 per quarter for the services listed above. The services will be provided for 12 months beginning on June 20th, 2026. At the end of the term of the Renewal, it will be deemed to remain in place and be extended on a quarter-to-quarter basis at $6,000 per quarter, unless otherwise agreed to by the parties or is terminated by either party. Diamond can also terminate the Renewal at any time upon ninety (90) days prior written notice. The Renewal is subject to TSXV approval.



Atrium and the Company are arm's-length parties, and neither Atrium nor its insiders holds any shares or options to purchase shares in the issued and outstanding capital of the Company.



About Atrium Research Corporation

Atrium provides institutional quality company sponsored research on public equities in North America. Its investment philosophy takes a 3-5 year view on equities currently being overlooked by the market. Its research process emphasizes understanding the key performance metrics for each specific company, trustworthy management teams, and an in-depth valuation analysis. Atrium is wholly owned and operated by its Co-Founders, Ben Pirie and Nicholas Cortellucci.

About Diamond Estates Wines and Spirits Inc.

Diamond Estates is a producer of high-quality wines and ciders as well as a sales agent for over 120 beverage alcohol brands across Canada. The Company operates four facilities, three in Ontario and one in British Columbia, that produce predominantly VQA wines under such well-known brand names as 20 Bees, Creekside, D'Ont Poke the Bear, EastDell, Lakeview Cellars, Mindful, Shiny Apple Cider, Fresh Wines, Red Tractor, Seasons, Serenity and Backyard Vineyards.

Through its commercial division, Trajectory Beverage Partners, the Company serves as the sales agent for a wide range of leading international beverage brands.

Wine Portfolio:

Trajectory represents renowned wine brands, including Fat Bastard and Gabriel Meffre from France; Kaiken from Argentina; Kings of Prohibition from Australia; Yealands, Kono, Tohu, and Joiy Sparkling Wine from New Zealand; Talamonti and Cielo from Italy; Bodegas Muriel from Spain; Porta 6, Julia Florista, Boas Quintas, Catedral, and Cabeca de Toiro from Portugal; Empress wines from Croatia, as well as C.K Mondavi & Family, Charles Krug, Line 39, Harken, FitVine, and Rabble from California. Trajectory also represents a broad portfolio of wines sold exclusively to restaurants, bars and private consumers.

Spirits Portfolio:

The Company also represents distinguished spirit brands such as Cofradia Tequila, Siempre Tequila, Chisme Tequila, Hussong's Tequila, and Chica Chida Agave Spirit from Mexico; Islay Mist and Waterproof blended Scotch whiskies from Scotland; Glen Breton Canadian whiskies from Nova Scotia; Five Farms Irish Cream Liqueur from the UK; Tequila Rose Strawberry Cream, 360 Vodka, and Holladay Bourbon from the USA; Giffard Liqueurs from France; and Becherovka from the Czech Republic.

Beer, Cider, and RTD Portfolio:

In the beer, cider, and ready-to-drink (RTD) categories, Trajectory represents Darling Mimosa, Protini Beverages from Ontario; Jasper Park Brewing from Alberta; and Warsteiner and Konig Ludwig beers from Germany.

For more information, please contact:

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302046

Source: Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc.