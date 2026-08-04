Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 4, 2026) - Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc. (TSXV: DWS) ("Diamond Estates" or the "Company") announces that effective July 31, 2026 it entered into a further amendment (the "Ninth Amendment") to its Second Amended and Restated Credit Agreement (the "SARCA") with Bank of Montreal. Capitalized terms not defined below are defined in the SARCA. The notable terms of the Eighth Amendment are as follows:

Maturity Date. The maturity date of the SARCA was extended to October 30, 2026.

The maturity date of the SARCA was extended to October 30, 2026. Interest Rates. The interest rates are unchanged from the last amendment to the SARCA.

"We want to thank Bank of Montreal for its ongoing support as Diamond Estates continues to execute on its strategic and financial priorities," said Andrew Howard, President and CEO of the Company.

About Diamond Estates Wines and Spirits Inc.

Diamond Estates is a producer of high-quality wines and ciders as well as a sales agent for over 120 beverage alcohol brands across Canada. The Company operates four facilities, three in Ontario and one in British Columbia, that produce predominantly VQA wines under such well-known brand names as 20 Bees, Creekside, D'Ont Poke the Bear, EastDell, Lakeview Cellars, Mindful, Shiny Apple Cider, Fresh Wines, Red Tractor, Seasons, Serenity and Backyard Vineyards.

Through its commercial division, Trajectory Beverage Partners ("Trajectory"), the Company serves as the sales agent for a wide range of leading international beverage brands.

Wine Portfolio:

Trajectory represents renowned wine brands, including Fat Bastard and Gabriel Meffre from France; Kaiken from Argentina; Kings of Prohibition from Australia; Yealands, Kono, Tohu, and Joiy Sparkling Wine from New Zealand; Talamonti, Cielo and Valdo from Italy; Bodegas Muriel from Spain; Porta 6, Julia Florista, Boas Quintas, Catedral and Cabeca de Toiro from Portugal; Fowles Wines from Australia; Empress Wines from Croatia; as well as C.K. Mondavi & Family, Charles Krug, Line 39, Harken, FitVine and Rabble from California. Trajectory also represents a broad portfolio of wines sold exclusively to restaurants, bars and private consumers.

Spirits Portfolio:

The Company also represents distinguished spirit brands such as Cofradia Tequila, Siempre Tequila, Chisme Tequila, Hussong's Tequila, Solmano Mezcal and Chica Chida Agave Spirit from Mexico; Islay Mist and Waterproof blended Scotch whiskies from Scotland; Glen Breton Canadian whiskies from Nova Scotia; Five Farms Irish Cream Liqueur from the UK; Tequila Rose Strawberry Cream, 360 Vodka and Holladay Bourbon from the USA; Giffard Liqueurs from France; Zubrowka Vodka from Poland and Becherovka from the Czech Republic.

Beer, Cider, and RTD Portfolio:

In the beer, cider, and ready-to-drink (RTD) categories, Trajectory represents Darling Mimosa, Protini Beverages from Ontario; Mountain Joe Hard Coffee, ESA Cocktails, Solmano Craft Cocktails, Stickler Shrub Cocktails, Sunday Session RTDs and Jasper Brewing Company from Alberta, and Warsteiner and Konig Ludwig from Germany.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/308014

Source: Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits Inc.