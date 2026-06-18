Prisma Properties AB: Prisma acquires seven modern grocery properties in Finland - increasing exposure to the grocery segment

Prisma Properties has entered into agreements to acquire seven modern grocery properties in Finland at an underlying property value of EUR 19 million. The properties comprise a total of approximately 7,400 square metres of lettable area and are fully let to the grocery retailer Kesko Oyj under the K-Market concept. The total annual rental value amounts to approximately EUR 1.6 million with a weighted average unexpired lease term (WAULT) of 8.6 years. The acquisitions represent another important step in Prisma's continued establishment in the Finnish market and strengthen the company's strategic focus on the grocery segment.

Six of the acquired properties are located in Tervola, Salla, Paltamo, Kemijärvi, Tornio and Rovaniemi and were newly built between 2022 and 2025. Closing will take place on 1 July 2026. One property in Vaala is currently under construction with planned completion and closing during autumn 2026.

The acquisition increases Prisma's total property value to more than SEK 11 billion and raises the share of grocery and daily goods properties in the portfolio to 50 percent of rental income. Earnings per share are expected to increase by 1.41 percent compared with the latest interim report.

Over the past year, Prisma has established a presence in the Finnish market and gradually built a property portfolio with a total value of nearly SEK 3 billion, including projects under development, spread across 33 municipalities in the country. Following closing of the upcoming acquisitions, Kesko Oyj will become Prisma's second-largest tenant in terms of rental value, representing a deepened partnership with one of the leading grocery retailers in the Nordic region.

"We have methodically built our Finnish portfolio with modern, well-located grocery properties with long lease agreements. In a short period of time, we have established a significant presence in Finland while at the same time achieving our long-term goal of grocery properties accounting for more than half of the portfolio. Kesko becoming our second largest tenant is a strong endorsement of both the transaction and our strategy," says Tom Hagen, Deputy CEO and Head of Transactions at Prisma Properties.

In connection with the transactions, Borenius acted as legal adviser, Capton Partners as financial adviser and Nava as technical adviser.

The acquisition is financed through a combination of equity and bank financing.

For more information, please contact:

Tom Hagen, Deputy CEO and Head of Transactions, Prisma Properties

tom.hagen@prismaproperties.se

+46 73-509 99 18

About Prisma Properties

Prisma Properties is a leading owner and developer of modern retail properties in the Nordics. The company focuses on properties for groceries, discount stores, and the QSR sectors (quick service restaurants). Prisma Properties currently owns approximately 160 properties in Sweden, Denmark, and Finland, with the goal of growing further throughout the Nordic region. Focusing on long-term thinking, sustainability and accessibility, Prisma Properties invests in next generation retail centers and fast-charging stations for electric vehicles near highways and other high-traffic locations. Prisma Properties' shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap under the ticker code PRISMA, and its head office is located in Stockholm. Read more at: prismaproperties.se/en/.

Image Attachments

K-market

Tornio

Rovaniemi

Salla