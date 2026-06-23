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WKN: 3172 | ISIN: DEXXXXXLIDL4 | Ticker-Symbol: -
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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.06.2026 07:00 Uhr
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Prisma Properties AB: Prisma Properties completes land swap in Uppsala and develops new Lidl store in Gränby

Prisma Properties has entered into an agreement with the Municipality of Uppsala regarding a land swap in Uppsala. At the same time, the company has signed a 10-year lease agreement with Lidl for the development of a new grocery store in the Gränby district, in an attractive location adjacent to the northern entrance to the city. The project replaces the previously planned establishment at Kungsgatan in central Uppsala.

The land swap is a consequence of changes to the Kungsgatan project following the Municipality of Uppsala's infrastructure investments related to the planned four-track railway expansion. Through the agreement, Prisma Properties and the Municipality of Uppsala will exchange land, enabling the development of a new Lidl store on the Brillinge 11:1 property in Gränby, northern Uppsala.

The new Lidl store will comprise just over 1,900 square metres of lettable area, including approximately 130 parking spaces as well as EV-chargers.

The property has a valid zoning plan that permits grocery retail, and construction is expected to commence in the near term with estimated completion in autumn 2027.

"With the new location, we ensure a project with strong long-term conditions. In close cooperation with Lidl, we are developing a modern retail property in a well-established and accessible location that creates value for us, our tenant and the local community", says Thomas Hansen, Business Developer at Prisma Properties.

The establishment in Gränby marks the next step in Lidl's ambitious expansion in the region. With three stores in Uppsala already, this will be the chain's fourth in the city.

"Gränby is a perfect fit for us. It is one of the city's most dynamic retail areas, with an excellent commuter location close to the E4 motorway and Bärbyleden. By establishing ourselves here, we make it easier for both local residents and commuters to do their weekly shopping at low cost", says Christian Sjöström, Head of Real Estate at Lidl Sweden.

"We welcome the establishment of a new discount store in Gränby. Increased competition in the grocery sector provides more choice and better access to affordable food, which is particularly important at a time when many households are affected by high living costs", says Erik Pelling (S), Chair of the Municipal Executive Board of Uppsala Municipality.

For more information, please contact:
Mari Edberg, Head of Communications, Prisma Properties
mari.edberg@prismaproperties.se
+46 76-800 01 95

About Prisma Properties
Prisma Properties is a leading owner and developer of modern retail properties in the Nordics. The company focuses on properties for groceries, discount stores, and the QSR sectors (quick service restaurants). Prisma Properties currently owns approximately 160 properties in Sweden, Denmark, and Finland, with the goal of growing further throughout the Nordic region. Focusing on long-term thinking, sustainability and accessibility, Prisma Properties invests in next generation retail centers and fast-charging stations for electric vehicles near highways and other high-traffic locations. Prisma Properties' shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap under the ticker code PRISMA, and its head office is located in Stockholm. Read more at: prismaproperties.se/en/.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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