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WKN: A40FNP | ISIN: SE0022062055 | Ticker-Symbol: V7D
Frankfurt
10.07.26 | 08:04
2,130 Euro
+1,43 % +0,030
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PRISMA PROPERTIES AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PRISMA PROPERTIES AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,1802,27013:26
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.07.2026 07:00 Uhr
31 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Prisma Properties AB: Prisma Properties Interim Report Q2 2026

Q2, April - June 2026

  • Net lettings: SEK 18 (15) million
  • Rental income: SEK 159 (118)
  • Net operating income: SEK 141 (100) million
  • Net financial items: SEK -57 (-39) million
  • Profit from property management: SEK 71 (48) million
  • Changes in value of properties: SEK 52 (35) million, corresponding to an increase in value of 0.5% (0.5)
  • Net profit for the period: SEK 63 (42) million, equating to SEK 0.38 (0.26) per share before and after dilution

January - June 2026

  • Net lettings: SEK 33 (32) million
  • Rental income: SEK 310 (231)
  • Net operating income: SEK 273 (194) million
  • Net financial items: SEK -107 (-75) million
  • Profit from property management: SEK 139 (93) million
  • Changes in value of properties: SEK 144 (92) million, corresponding to an increase in value of 1.5% (1.2)
  • Net profit for the period: SEK 225 (124) million, equating to SEK 1.37 (0.75) per share before and after dilution

CEO's Comments

"After two years as a listed company, Prisma's property value has increased from SEK 6 billion to nearly SEK 11 billion, while earnings capacity per share has increased by 86 percent. We continue to grow with a high level of activity in both acquisitions and project development. During the quarter, we have further strengthened our position in Finland and increased our exposure to the grocery segment, contributing to stronger cash flows and long-term financial stability regardless of the economic cycle.

At the same time, we continue to build one of the most modern property portfolios in the Nordics, with high energy efficiency and low future maintenance requirements. Quarter by quarter, we will continue to create long-term value for all our shareholders, and we enter the second half of 2026 with continued high momentum and a clear strategy," says Fredrik Mässing, CEO of Prisma Properties.

The full CEO statement is available in the interim report.

For more information, please contact:
Fredrik Mässing, CEO
fredrik.massing@prismaproperties.se
+46 (0)70-277 01 48

Martin Lindqvist, CFO
martin.lindqvist@prismaproperties.se
+46 (0)70-785 97 02

This information is information that Prisma Properties is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-07-10 07:00 CEST.

About Prisma Properties
Prisma Properties is a leading owner and developer of modern retail properties in the Nordics. The company focuses on properties for groceries, discount stores, and the QSR sectors (quick service restaurants). Prisma Properties currently owns approximately 180 properties in Sweden, Denmark, and Finland, with the goal of growing further throughout the Nordic region. Focusing on long-term thinking, sustainability and accessibility, Prisma Properties invests in next generation retail centers and fast-charging stations for electric vehicles near highways and other high-traffic locations. Prisma Properties' shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Mid Cap under the ticker code PRISMA, and its head office is located in Stockholm. Read more at: prismaproperties.se/en/.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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