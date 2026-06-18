Sekur Private Data Ltd.: Sekur Private Data Appoints Nathan R. Price as Special Advisor for Diplomacy & Intelligence

Appointment strengthens Sekur as a Swiss-hosted diplomatic solution for international dialogue and negotiations

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2026 / Sekur Private Data, Inc. , a Miami based leading Swiss-hosted cybersecurity, private communications, and defense communications company serving enterprise, government, and defense clients, and wholly owned U.S. based subsidiary of Sekur Private Data ( OTCQB:SWISF) (CSE:SKUR)(FRA:GDT0) ("Sekur" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has appointed Nathan R. Price as Special Advisor for Diplomacy & Intelligence.

Nathan R. Price was a former foreign affairs analyst and peacemaker at the U.S. Department of State, where he helped end the U.S. war in Afghanistan over the course of two U.S. presidencies. Price was one of a handful of individuals involved in supporting the most sensitive and complex final negotiation efforts. He counts over a decade of diplomatic experience, most within the Bureau of Intelligence & Research (INR), where the rubber meets the road on intelligence and policy at the State Department.

INR is unique and famous within the U.S. intelligence community in that it is a research shop physically residing within the U.S. Department of State headquarters in Foggy Bottom. Its origins date back to the research wing of the storied Office of Strategic Services (OSS) that conducted intelligence collection and covert operations behind enemy lines in WWII.

Because INR is only a few hundred strong, its elite analysts stand side-by-side with America's senior most diplomats in Washington. Serving within INR provides globally unique insight into how intelligence is used in the real world to make foreign policy decisions. In INR, Price saw firsthand the high importance of secure communications methods for U.S. diplomats. Specifically, he studied how U.S. negotiators use various communication methodologies to negotiate peace across complex international boundaries and in hostile counterintelligence environments. To this day, such methods span open electronic communications, encrypted methodologies, and even couriers.

These insights inspired Price to seek to build additional secure communication options for U.S. officials, which ultimately brought him to advise Sekur after growing his private sector expertise following U.S. federal service. Switzerland is globally renowned for both its neutrality, and its historical hosting of sensitive negotiations of all kinds.

In addition to his diplomatic and intelligence experience, Price is a trained graduate of the Georgetown University Edmund A. Walsh School of Foreign Service, the oldest school of international affairs in the United States, founded in 1919 in the wake of the devastation of WWI to birth the next generation of U.S. foreign policy thought leaders.

Sekur Core Communications Solutions

Sekur delivers secure diplomatic and government communications engineered to work within and beyond the Sekur network, operating independently of conventional telecommunications infrastructure to reduce exposure to interception, data harvesting, and surveillance. No Sekur solution data mines or location tracks its users. All solutions are built on proprietary architecture with zero reliance on Big Tech infrastructure or open-source code - built to meet the privacy and confidentiality requirements of diplomats, negotiators, government agencies, and organizations handling sensitive communications. Government and diplomatic deployments are supported by on-premises infrastructure options for full data sovereignty and institutional control.

SekurMail - Secure Diplomatic & Executive Email

An institutional-grade encrypted email platform designed for diplomats, negotiators, senior officials, and government bodies handling confidential and sensitive correspondence. Built on proprietary architecture with zero Big Tech dependencies and no metadata tracking, SekurMail keeps sensitive communications private between sender and recipient. Key capabilities include SekurSend/SekurReply for secure delivery to non-Sekur recipients without exposing sender identity or message content; full message delivery control and audit capability; encrypted file transfer; custom domain support for organizational integration; and active protection against phishing, social engineering, and Business Email Compromise (BEC) attacks targeting diplomatic and government networks.

SekurMessenger - Secure Delegation Messaging & Collaboration

A secure messaging platform providing end-to-end encrypted text, file transfer, voice messages, and collaboration capabilities for delegations, missions, and officials handling confidential information. Features include self-destructing messages for added privacy, encrypted file transfers, and compliance-grade archiving for recordkeeping and audit requirements. Cross-network secure communications with non-Sekur users are supported via Chat-by-Invite - enabling secure coordination with external counterparts and partner missions without compromising the network. Each user is assigned a unique Sekur ID for identity verification and contact authentication, with no phone number required - preserving user privacy across all environments.

SekurVPN - Network Security & Identity Protection for Officials Abroad

A government-grade Virtual Private Network leveraging proprietary HeliX encryption technology, engineered to provide secure internet access, identity obfuscation, and traffic protection for officials, diplomats, and delegations operating from posts abroad, while traveling, or across untrusted foreign networks. SekurVPN maintains zero data logging, ensuring no record of user activity exists that could be exposed through legal process, network compromise, or third-party collection. Built for use cases where standard commercial VPN solutions present unacceptable privacy and security risk.

SekurRelay - Leadership-Level Secure Email Integration

An institutional-grade secure email relay solution that enables domain splitting - allowing institutions to establish secure communications at the ministerial, ambassadorial, or senior staff level without requiring full organizational migration or infrastructure overhaul. SekurRelay removes one of the most significant barriers to large-scale government and institutional deployment, enabling phased adoption that protects the highest-value officials and communications immediately while broader rollout proceeds. Designed for foreign ministries, diplomatic missions, and government institutions requiring rapid, low-friction elevation of communications security at the leadership tier.

SekurOne - Encrypted Voice & Video for Confidential Dialogue

A fully encrypted voice and video communications platform engineered on proprietary HeliX data transfer architecture, purpose-built to defeat telecom network tracing, resist Pegasus-style malware intrusion, and support Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) handling requirements. SekurOne is designed for diplomats, negotiators, and senior officials conducting confidential or sensitive dialogue where standard carrier-based voice and video platforms present unacceptable interception and exploitation risk. Call-by-Invite capability via SMS or SekurSend email ensures controlled access and eliminates unsolicited contact. Each user is assigned a unique Sekur ID for identity management, with no phone number required - preserving user privacy across all voice and video communications.

About Sekur Private Data

Sekur Private Data is a Swiss-hosted cybersecurity, defense communications, and privacy solutions provider, offering a secure suite of tools to protect governments, defense and federal agencies, businesses, and individuals from unauthorized access and cyber threats. With capabilities such as SekurOne, SekurMail, SekurMessenger, and SekurVPN, Sekur provides a reliable and secure means of digital communication and data storage for Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI), classified-adjacent and civilian communications use, grounded in Swiss privacy standards with on-premises infrastructure for government agencies, allowing for data sovereignty. Sekur sells its solutions through its website www.sekur.com , approved distributors and telecommunications companies globally, and through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA) Multiple Award Schedule (MAS), Contract No. 47QTCA18D0089 serving governments, defense institutions, federal agencies, businesses, and consumers worldwide. Sekur's main sales operations are in Miami, USA.

CONTACT

Alain Ghiai

President and Chief Executive Officer

SEKUR PRIVATE DATA

Email: investors@sekur.com

https://sekur.com/

Tel: +1.305.347.5114

To find out more about Sekur's privacy communications solutions visit: https://sekur.com

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Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "achieve", "could", "believe", "plan", "intend", "objective", "continuous", "ongoing", "estimate", "outlook", "expect", "project" and similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes or that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they do not guarantee future performance. Sekur cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Sekur's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the future of the Company's business; the success of marketing and sales efforts of the Company; the projections prepared in house and projections delivered by channel partners; the Company's ability to complete the necessary software updates; increases in sales as a result of investments software development technology; consumer interest in the Products; future sales plans and strategies; reliance on large channel partners and expectations of renewals to ongoing agreements with these partners; anticipated events and trends; the economy and other future conditions; and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in Sekur's prospectus dated May 8, 2019, filed with the Canadian Securities Administrators and available on www.sedarplus.ca. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Sekur undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

SOURCE: Sekur Private Data Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/sekur-private-data-appoints-nathan-r.-price-as-special-advisor-fo-1179113