Optomed Oyj: Inside Information: Optomed receives a large order in the US

Optomed Plc Stock Exchange Release 18 June 2026 at 17.30, Helsinki

Inside Information: Optomed receives a large order in the US

Optomed has received an order of approximately USD 2.1 million (EUR 1.8 million) from a US screening service provider and distributor in the US. The order is for traditional capital sales and does not include AI service or a recurring revenue component.

The order is expected to have a positive effect on the Devices segment for the second half of the year.

Outlook unchanged: Optomed expects its full year 2026 revenue to grow compared to 2025.



Optomed Plc

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Juho Himberg, CEO, Optomed Plc, juho.himberg@optomed.com

Optomed in Brief

Optomed is a Finnish medical technology company and one of the leading providers of handheld fundus cameras. Optomed combines handheld fundus cameras with software and artificial intelligence with the aim to transform the diagnostic process of blinding eye diseases, such as rapidly increasing diabetic retinopathy. In its business Optomed focuses on eye screening devices and software solutions related R&D in Finland and sales through different channels in over 60 countries.