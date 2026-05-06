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WKN: A2PWGR | ISIN: FI4000410881 | Ticker-Symbol: 36U0
Frankfurt
06.05.26 | 08:20
2,335 Euro
+6,38 % +0,140
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06.05.2026 08:00 Uhr
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Optomed Oyj: Interim report January - March 2026

Optomed Plc Stock Exchange Release 6 May 2026 at 9.00, Helsinki

Optomed Plc: Interim report January - March 2026

January - March 2026

  • Revenue decreased by 16.7 percent to EUR 3.4 (4.0) million.
  • Currency-adjusted revenue decrease was 15.4 percent.
  • Devices segment revenue decreased by 30.2 percent to EUR 1.1 (1.5) million.
  • Devices segment currency-adjusted revenue decrease was 26.8 percent.
  • Software segment revenue decreased by 8.4 percent to EUR 2.3 (2.5) million.
  • EBITDA amounted to EUR -0.7 (-0.7) million corresponding to -20.9 (-18.3) percent of revenue.
  • Cash flow from operating activities amounted to EUR -1,432 (371) thousand.
  • Consolidated cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period amounted to EUR 7.8 (9.7) million.
  • Outlook unchanged: Optomed expects its full year 2026 revenue to grow compared to 2025.

Key figures

EUR, thousand

Q1/2026

Q1/2025

Change, %

2025

Revenue

3,351

4,021

-16.7%

17,096

Gross profit *

2,302

2,693

-14.5%

10,878

Gross margin % *

68.7%

67.0%

63.6%

EBITDA

-701

-737

4.9%

-3,526

EBITDA margin *, %

-20.9%

-18.3%

-20.6%

Adjusted EBITDA *

-701

-737

4.9%

-3,526

Adjusted EBITDA margin *, %

-20.9%

-18.3%

-20.6%

Operating result (EBIT)

-1,369

-1,341

-2.1%

-6,042

Operating margin (EBIT) *, %

-40.9%

-33.3%

-35.3%

Adjusted operating
result (EBIT) *

-1,369

-1,341

-2.1%

-6,042

Adjusted operating
margin (EBIT margin) *, %

-40.9%

-33.3%

-35.3%

Net profit/ loss

-1,101

-1,581

30.4%

-6,640

Earnings per share

-0.05

-0.08

34.2%

-0.34

Cash flow from operating activities

-1,432

371

-485.5%

-2,482

Net Debt

-6,430

-7,621

-15.6%

-8,475

Net debt/ EBITDA (LTM) *

1.8

2.1

2.4

Net debt/ Adjusted
EBITDA (LTM) *

1.8

2.6

2.4

Equity ratio *

75.8%

73.0%

75.1%

R&D expenses personnel

384

266

44.6%

1,545

R&D expenses other costs

146

223

-34.4%

644

Total R&D expenses

531

489

8.5%

2,190

*) Alternative performance measures, see section Alternative Performance Measures for definitions and calculations.

Optomed presents Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted operating result as alternative performance measures to enhance comparability of business performance between reporting periods.

CEO Review

Dear Shareholders,

The first quarter of 2026 was soft in terms of revenue development, with Group revenue decreasing by 0.6 million to EUR 3.4 million. The decline was primarily driven by timing effects in both Segments.

In the Devices segment, revenue declined year-on-year, primarily due to timing effects and uncertainty related to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) proposal to remove the diabetic eye exam from the HEDIS Star Rating measures and move to an outcome-based measure for diabetic eye exam screening adherence. This uncertainty which Optomed first learned about in January, related to screening reimbursement frameworks and payer practices, led some of our largest customers to postpone capital equipment purchases. During the quarter, Optomed actively engaged in dialogue together with industry stakeholders and relevant authorities. As a result, CMS maintained the diabetic eye exam's position among the HEDIS Star Rating measures, with confirmation received in early April. While this uncertainty impacted demand timing in Q1, we expect improved visibility following this decision.

Despite this, Optomed USA continued to grow during the quarter, driven by Aurora AEYE. This supports our view that underlying demand, particularly for AI-enabled screening solutions, remains intact. Outside the US, revenue declined both in Rest of the World and in OEM deliveries. We view this primarily as short-term fluctuation following a particularly strong fourth quarter, rather than a structural change in demand. At the same time, gross margins in the Devices segment improved from 58.8% of the comparison period to 62.7 % supported by high margin AI revenue, demonstrating resilience despite volume volatility.

The Software segment declined modestly during the quarter. This was primarily due timing effects of various software deliveries. The EBITDA margin stabilized to 20.9% following Q4-2025 which was affected by one-off costs.

In Aurora AEYE, progress during the quarter was related to both structural readiness and volume development. Following the completion of ISO 27001 certification and key EHR integrations, key barriers to broader US deployment have been addressed. Sales cycles remain long, particularly in the US primary care market, but the removal of these prerequisites is expected to support improved conversion dynamics over time. This was our strongest quarter ever for Aurora AEYE new subscription sales.

From a profitability perspective, EBITDA improved slightly year-on-year despite lower revenue, supported by improved margins driven by AI revenue and on the other hand, reflecting continued cost discipline. At the same time, operating profit remained negative and broadly stable, indicating that further improvement in profitability is dependent on revenue growth.

From a cost perspective, we continued to focus on operational discipline. Operating expenses decreased year-on-year, reflecting efficiency measures implemented during 2025, while we continue to prioritize investments in devices and AI-enabled screening.

The Group's financial position remains solid. Cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR 7.8 million at the end of the period, providing sufficient flexibility to execute the current strategy without near-term financing needs.

The China joint venture continues to progress according to plan, although the opportunity remains binary and no substantial material revenue contribution is expected in the near term. In addition, discussions regarding potential collaboration with a global pharmaceutical partner are ongoing, and Optomed is building the ESG reporting capabilities required by the partner.

Visibility remains limited in the near term. Uncertainty related to currency movements, tariffs, political turbulence, and customer decision timelines particularly in the US primary care market continues to impact demand timing. Against this backdrop, the Company maintains a prudent approach to its full-year guidance and continues to expect revenue to grow in 2026 compared to 2025.

While short-term development remains uneven, we believe Optomed's positioning in handheld devices and AI-enabled screening is fundamentally unchanged. Our focus remains on disciplined execution, transparency, and building a more predictable growth trajectory over time.

Sincerely,

Juho Himberg

CEO

Outlook 2026

Optomed expects its full year 2026 revenue to grow compared to 2025.

Telephone conference

A telephone conference for analysts, investors and media will be arranged on 6 May 2026 at 11.00 EET, (10.00 CET). The event will be held in English. The presentation material will be available at www.optomed.com/investors 10.00 EET at the latest.

The participants are requested to register for the call-in advance by email to sakari.knuutti@optomed.com.

Please see the call-in numbers below:

FI +358 9 856 263 00

SE +46 8 505 218 52

UK +44 20 3321 5273

US +1 646 838 1719

FR +33 1 70 99 53 92

The conference id is 678 554 828#

Please note that by dialing into the conference call, the participant agrees that personal information such as name and company name will be collected.

Group performance

January - March 2026

In January - March 2026, Group revenue decreased by 16.7 percent to EUR 3,351 (4,021) thousand. Currency-adjusted revenue decrease was 15.4 percent. Devices segment's revenue decreased by 30.2 percent to EUR 1,065 (1,526). Software segment's revenue decreased by 8.4 percent to EUR 2,285 (2,496). The decline was primarily driven by timing effects in both Segments.

The gross margin increased to 68.7 percent from 67.0 percent last year.

EBITDA amounted to EUR -701 (-737) thousand

EBIT was EUR -1,369 (-1,341) thousand.

Net financial items amounted to EUR 250 (-259) thousand and consisted mainly of interest income from credit institutions and exchange rate differences between the Chinese renminbi and the US dollar against the euro.

Cash flow and financial position

January - March 2026

In January - March 2026, the cash flow from operating activities amounted to EUR -1,432 (371) thousand. Net cash used in investing activities was EUR -503 (-781) thousand and relates to capitalized development expenses. Net cash from financing activities amounted to EUR -244 (-357) thousand.

Consolidated cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period amounted to EUR 7,752 (9,688) thousand. Interest-bearing net debt was EUR -6,430 (-7,621) thousand at the end of the period.

Net working capital was EUR 1,514 (188) thousand at the end of the period.

Devices segment

Optomed has two synergistic business segments: Devices and Software.

The Devices segment develops, commercializes, and manufactures easy-to-use, and affordable handheld fundus cameras, that are suitable for any clinic for screening of various eye diseases, such as diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma and AMD (Age Related Macular Degeneration).

EUR, thousand

Q1/2026

Q1/2025

Change, %

2025

Revenue

1,065

1,526

-30.2%

7,620

Gross profit *

668

897

-25.6%

4,255

Gross margin % *

62.7%

58.8%

55.8%

EBITDA

-348

-297

-17.0%

-438

EBITDA margin *, %

-32.7%

-19.5%

-5.7%

Operating result (EBIT)

-811

-684

-18.4%

-2,119

Operating margin (EBIT) *, %

-76.1%

-44.9%

-27.8%

*) Alternative performance measures, see section Alternative Performance Measures for definitions and calculations.

January - March 2026

In January - March 2026, the Devices segment revenue decreased by 30.2 percent to EUR 1,065 (1,526) thousand.

Devices segment currency-adjusted revenue decrease was 26.8 percent. Optomed USA continued to grow during the quarter, driven by Aurora AEYE. Revenue declined both in Rest of the World and in OEM channels.

The gross margin was 62.7 (58.8) percent. The increase was supported by Aurora AEYE sales.

EBITDA was EUR -348 (-297) thousand or -32.7 (-19.5) percent of revenue. Operating expenses decreased as a result of a continued focus on operational efficiency.

Software segment

Optomed has two synergistic business segments: Devices and Software.

The Software segment develops and commercializes screening software for diabetic retinopathy and cancer screening for healthcare organizations. The segment also distributes off-the-shelf products from selected partners to supplement its own solutions and expertise and provides software consultation to support the Devices segment screening solution projects.

EUR, thousand

Q1/2026

Q1/2025

Change, %

2025

Revenue

2,285

2,496

-8.4%

9,475

Gross profit *

1,634

1,796

-9.0%

6,623

Gross margin % *

71.5%

72.0%

69.9%

EBITDA

477

521

-8.5%

1,281

EBITDA margin *, %

20.9%

20.9%

13.5%

Operating result (EBIT)

273

306

-10.7%

453

Operating margin (EBIT) *, %

11.9%

12.3%

4.8%

*) Alternative performance measures, see section Alternative Performance Measures for definitions and calculations.

January - March 2026

In January - March 2026 the Software segment revenue decreased by 8.4 percent to EUR 2,285 (2,496) thousand. Both Healthcare and Consulting businesses declined slightly during the quarter.

Gross margin was 71.5 (72.0) percent.

EBITDA was EUR 477 (521) thousand or 20.9 (20.9) percent of revenue.

Group-wide expenses

Group-wide expenses relate to functions supporting the entire group such as treasury, group accounting, marketing, legal, HR, and IT.

January - March 2026

Group-wide operating expenses amounted to EUR 832 (962) thousand.

Personnel

Number of personnel at the end of the reporting period.

3/2026

3/2025

12/2025

Devices

43

48

42

Software

48

51

50

Group common

19

19

19

Total

110

118

111

Corporate Governance

Optomed complies with Finnish laws and regulations, Optomed's Articles of Association, the rules of Nasdaq Helsinki and the Finnish Corporate Governance Code 2025 issued by the Securities Market Association of Finland. The code is publicly available at http://cgfinland.fi/en/. Optomed's corporate governance statement 2025 is available on the company website www.optomed.com/investors/.

Annual General Meeting

Optomed's Annual General Meeting will be held on Friday, 8 May 2026 at 10:00 a.m. (EEST) at Life Science Center Keilaniemi, Keilaranta 16 C, FI-02150 Espoo, Finland. The reception of those who have registered for the meeting and the distribution of voting tickets will commence at 9:30 a.m. (EEST).

The invitation and other material are available at https://www.optomed.com/investors/ general-meeting-2026/

Shares and shareholders

The Company has one share series with all shares having the same rights. At the end of the review period Optomed Plc's share capital consisted of 21,453,297 shares and the Company held 22,042 shares in the treasury which approximately corresponds to 0.1 percent of the total amount of the shares and votes. Additional information with respect to the shares, shareholding and trading can be found on the Company's website www.optomed.com/investors/.

Flagging notifications

On 27 February 2026, Optomed announced that has received a notification in accordance with the Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act (as amended, the "SMA") from OP-Rahastoyhtiö Oy ("Notifier"). According to the notification, the total holdings in Optomed shares and votes held the by the Notifier is 4.99 per cent of all of the registered shares in Optomed on 25 February 2026.

Risks and uncertainties

The key risks and uncertainties are described in the company's Annual Report 2025 which was published on 25 February 2026. The complete report is available at https://www.optomed.com/investors/.

Audit review

This financial report has not been audited by the company's auditors.

Financial reporting in 2026

  • Half-Year Financial Report for 1 January - 30 June 2026, 14 August 2026
  • Interim Report for 1 January - 30 September 2026, 6 November 2026

For more information, contact

Sakari Knuutti, CFO

E-mail: sakari.knuutti@optomed.com

Juho Himberg, CEO

E-mail: juho.himberg@optomed.com

About Optomed

Optomed is a Finnish medical technology company and one of the leading providers of handheld fundus cameras. Optomed combines handheld fundus cameras with software and artificial intelligence with the aim to transform the diagnostic process of various eye diseases, such as rapidly increasing diabetic retinopathy. In its business Optomed focuses on eye screening devices and software solutions related R&D in Finland and sales through different channels in over 60 countries.

www.optomed.com

Alternative Performance Measures

Optomed uses certain alternative performance measures (APMs) with the purpose to provide a better understanding of how the business develops. These APMs, as defined, cannot be fully compared with other companies' APMs.

Alternative Performance Measures

Definition

Gross profit

Revenue + Other operating income - Materials and services expenses

Gross margin, %

Gross profit / Revenue

EBITDA

Operating result before depreciation, amortization and impairment losses

EBITDA margin, %

EBITDA / Revenue

Operating result

Profit/loss after depreciation, amortization and impairment losses

Operating margin, %

Operating result / Revenue

Adjusted operating result

Operating result excluding items affecting comparability

Adjusted operating margin, %

Adjusted operating result / Revenue

Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA excluding items affecting comparability

Adjusted EBITDA margin, %

Adjusted EBITDA / Revenue

Items affecting comparability

Material items outside ordinary course of business including restructuring costs, net gains or losses from sale of business operations or other non-current assets, strategic development projects, external advisory costs related to capital reorganisation, impairment charges on non-current assets incurred in connection with restructurings, compensation for damages and transaction costs related to business acquisitions.

Net Debt

Interest-bearing liabilities (borrowings from financial institutions, government loans and subordinated loans) - cash and cash equivalents (excl. lease liabilities according to IFRS 16)

Net Debt / EBITDA (LTM), times

Net Debt / EBITDA (for the last twelve months, LTM)

Net Debt /
Adjusted EBITDA (LTM), times

Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA (for the last twelve months, LTM)

Earnings per share

Net result / Weighted average number of outstanding shares

Equity ratio, %

Total equity / Total assets

R&D expenses

Employee benefit expenses for R&D personnel and other operational expenses related to R&D activities including activations.

Consolidated income statement

In thousands of euro

Q1/2026

Q1/2025

2025

Revenue

3,351

4,021

17,096

Other operating income

2

0

5

Materials and services

-1,050

-1,328

-6,222

Employee benefit expenses

-2,253

-2,380

-9,950

Depreciation, amortization and Impairment losses

-668

-604

-2,516

Other operating expenses

-751

-1,050

-4,454

Operating result

-1,369

-1,341

-6,042

Finance income

328

69

580

Finance expenses

-78

-327

-1,256

Net finance expenses

250

-259

-676

Profit (loss) before income taxes

-1,120

-1,599

-6,718

Income tax expense

19

19

77

Loss for the period

-1,101

-1,581

-6,640

Loss for the period attributable to

Owners of the parent company

-1,101

-1,581

-6,640

Weighted average number of shares

20,253,693

19,145,703

19,810,521

Basic loss per share (euro)

-0.05

-0.08

-0.34


Consolidated condensed comprehensive income statement

In thousands of euro

Q1/2026

Q1/2025

2025

Loss for the period

-1,101

-1,581

-6,640

Other comprehensive income

Foreign currency translation difference

-227

286

855

Other comprehensive income, net of tax

-227

286

855

Total comprehensive loss attributable to
Owners of the parent company

-1,328

-1,294

-5,785

Consolidated balance sheet

In thousands of euro

March 31, 2026

March 31, 2025

December 31, 2025

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Goodwill

4,256

4,256

4,256

Development costs

8,670

8,487

8,739

Customer relationships

443

665

499

Technology

204

305

229

Other intangible assets

362

352

365

Total intangible assets

13,935

14,066

14,089

Tangible assets

1,028

857

894

Right-of-use assets

1,128

1,383

1,212

Deferred tax assets

13

12

13

Total non-current assets

16,104

16,318

16,208

Current assets

Inventories

2,781

1,713

2,382

Trade and other receivables

3,347

3,046

3,474

Cash and cash equivalents

7,752

9,688

9,909

Total current assets

13,880

14,447

15,765

Total assets

29,985

30,765

31,973

In thousands of euro

March 31, 2026

March 31, 2025

December 31, 2025

EQUITY

Share capital

80

80

80

Share premium

504

504

504

Reserve for invested non-restricted equity

65,224

59,608

65,224

Translation differences

634

292

861

Retained earnings

-42,624

-36,433

-36,012

Profit (loss) for the financial year

-1,101

-1,581

-6,640

Total equity

22,717

22,470

24,016

LIABILITIES

Non-current liabilities

Borrowings from financial institutions

455

591

0

Government loans

375

489

371

Lease liabilities

763

949

835

Deferred tax liabilities

138

215

157

Total Non-current liabilities

1,731

2,243

1,363

Current liabilities

Borrowings from financial institutions

314

794

789

Government loans

179

193

274

Lease liabilities

430

494

442

Trade and other payables

4,614

4,571

5,088

Total current liabilities

5,536

6,052

6,593

Total liabilities

7,267

8,295

7,956

Total equity and liabilities

29,985

30,765

31,973

Consolidated statement of changes in shareholders' equity

Equity attributable to owners of the parent company

In thousands of euro

Share capital

Share premium

Reserve for invested non-restricted equity

Translation differences

Retained earnings

Total

Balance at January 1, 2026

80

504

65,224

861

-42,652

24,016

Comprehensive income

Loss for the period

-1,101

-1,101

Other comprehensive income

Translation differences

-227

-227

Total comprehensive income for the period

-227

-1,101

-1,328

Share issue

Share based payments

Share options

28

28

Total transactions with owners of the company

28

28

Balance at March 31, 2026

80

504

65,224

634

-43,724

22,717

Equity attributable to owners of the parent company

In thousands of euro

Share capital

Share premium

Reserve for invested non-restricted equity

Translation differences

Retained earnings

Total

Balance at January 1, 2025

80

504

59,608

6

-36,560

23,637

Comprehensive income

Loss for the period

-1,581

-1,581

Other comprehensive income

Translation differences

286

286

Total comprehensive income for the period

286

-1,581

-1,294

Share issue

Share based payments

Share options

127

127

Total transactions with owners of the company

127

127

Balance at March 31, 2025

80

504

59,608

292

-38,014

22,470

Equity attributable to owners of the parent company

In thousands of euro

Share capital

Share premium

Reserve for invested non-restricted equity

Translation differences

Retained earnings

Total

Balance at January 1, 2025

80

504

59,608

6

-36,560

23,637

Comprehensive income

Loss for the period

-6,640

-6,640

Other comprehensive income

Translation differences

855

855

Total comprehensive income for the period

855

-6,640

-5,785

Transactions with owners of the company

Share issue

5,565

5,565

Share based payments

51

51

Share options

549

549

Total transactions with owners of the company

5,616

549

6,165

Balance at December 31, 2025

80

504

65,224

861

-42,652

24,016

Consolidated cash flow statement

In thousands of euro

Q1/2026

Q1/2025

2025

Cash flows from operating activities

Loss for the financial year

-1,101

-1,581

-6,640

Adjustments:

Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses

668

604

2,516

Finance income and finance expenses

-152

178

430

Other adjustments

43

107

537

Cash flows before change in net working capital

-541

-692

-3,158

Change in net working capital:

Change in trade and other receivables (increase

141

140

-483

Change in inventories (increase

-405

232

-492

Change in trade and other payables (increase

-623

730

1,701

Cash flows before finance items

-1,429

410

-2,431

Interest paid

-11

-19

-54

Other finance expenses paid

-25

-63

-112

Interest received

32

43

115

Net cash from operating activities (A)

-1,432

371

-2,482

Cash flows from investing activities

Capitalization of development expenses

-305

-494

-1,796

Acquisition of tangible assets

-199

-287

-561

Net cash used in investing activities (B)

-503

-781

-2,357

Cash flows from financing activities

Proceeds from share subscriptions

0

0

5,984

Share issue transaction costs

0

0

-419

Repayment of loans and borrowings

-112

-230

-863

Repayment of lease liabilities

-132

-127

-517

Net cash from financing activities (C)

-244

-357

4,186

Net cash from (used in) operating, investing
and financing activities (A+B+C)

-2,179

-767

-653

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

9,909

10,467

10,467

Effect of movements in exchange rate on cash held

22

-12

95

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

7,752

9,688

9,909

Selected notes

Corporate information and basis of accounting

Corporate information

Optomed is a Finnish medical technology group (hereafter 'Optomed' or 'Group') that specialises in handheld fundus cameras and solutions for screening of blinding eye diseases, established in 2004.

The Group's parent company, Optomed Plc (hereafter the 'Company'), is a Finnish public limited liability company established under the laws of Finland, and its business ID is 1936446-1. It is domiciled in Oulu, Finland and the Company's registered address is Yrttipellontie 1, 90230 Oulu, Finland.

Basis of accounting

Optomed's consolidated financial statements has been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as adopted by the European Union. The preparation of this interim report also takes into account the amendments to IFRS standards that have become effective by January 1, 2026.

This Interim financial statement is prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting and should be read in conjunction with Group's last annual consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended 31 December 2025. These interim financial statements do not include all of the information required by IAS 34: selected explanatory notes are included to explain events and transactions that are significant to an understanding of the changes in the Group's financial position and performance since the last annual financial statements.

All presented figures have been rounded so the sum of the individual figures may differ from the presented total figure.

Financial ratios have been calculated using exact figures.

Reportable segments

Q1/2026

In thousands of euro

Devices

Software

Group

Admin

Total

External revenue

1,065

2,285

0

3,351

Net operating expenses

-397

-651

0

-1,048

Margin

668

1,634

0

2,302

Depreciation and amortization

-462

-204

-2

-668

Other expenses

-1,016

-1,157

-830

-3,004

Operating result

-811

273

-832

-1,369

Finance items

0

0

250

250

Profit/Loss before tax expense

-811

273

-582

-1,120

Q1/2025

In thousands of euro

Devices

Software

Group Admin

Total

External revenue

1,526

2,496

0

4,021

Net operating expenses

-628

-700

0

-1,328

Margin

897

1,796

0

2,693

Depreciation and amortization

-387

-215

-2

-604

Other expenses

-1,195

-1,275

-960

-3,430

Operating result

-684

306

-962

-1,341

Finance items

0

0

-259

-259

Profit/Loss before tax expense

-684

306

-1,221

-1,599

2025

In thousands of euro

Devices

Software

Group

Admin

Total

External revenue

7,620

9,475

0

17,096

Net operating expenses

-3,365

-2,853

0

-6,217

Margin

4,255

6,623

0

10,878

Depreciation and amortization

-1,682

-828

-6

-2,516

Other expenses

-4,693

-5,342

-4,369

-14,404

Operating result

-2,119

453

-4,375

-6,042

Finance items

0

0

-676

-676

Profit/Loss before tax expense

-2,119

453

-5,051

-6,718

Disaggregation of revenue

Geographical distribution

In thousands of euro

Q1/2026

Q1/2025

2025

Finland

2,201

2,416

9,149

Rest of the Europe

298

367

1,406

Rest of the World

852

1,238

6,540

Total

3,351

4,021

17,096

Distribution by revenue recognition date

In thousands of euro

Q1/2026

Q1/2025

2025

Products and services transferred at a point in time

2,029

61%

2,937

73%

12,401

73%

Services transferred over time

1,322

39%

1,084

27%

4,694

27%

Total

3,351

4,021

17,096

Effective Q1 2026, certain Software Segment revenue items have been reclassified from 'Services transferred over time' to 'Products and services transferred at a point in time'. The change affects presentation only and has no impact on total revenue. Comparative information has been adjusted accordingly. For reference, Services transferred over time for Q4 2025 would have been EUR 1,294 thousand, Q3 2025 EUR 1,128 thousand and Q2 2025 EUR 1,187 thousand. Products and services transferred at a point in time would have been EUR 3,517 thousand for Q4 2025, EUR 3,289 thousand for Q3 2025, and EUR 2,658 thousand for Q2 2025.

Advances Received and Deferred Revenue

In thousands of euro

March 31, 2026

March 31, 2025

December 31, 2025

Trade receivables

2,562

2,155

2,756

Assets related to customer contracts

2,562

2,155

2,756

Advances received

153

90

133

Deferred Revenue

596

445

545

Liabilities related to customer contracts

749

535

678

Other operating expenses

Other operating expenses

Q1/2026

Q1/2025

2025

Sales and marketing

-128

-178

-874

Research and development

-99

-156

-413

General and administration

-524

-717

-3,167

Total operating expenses

-751

-1,050

-4,454

Other operating expenses also comprise changes in expected credit losses and realized credit losses.

Exposure to credit risk and loss allowance

In thousands of euro

Gross carrying amount

Weighted av. loss rate%

Loss allowance

At March 31, 2026

Current (not past due)

1,736

0.5%

9

Past due

1-30 days

198

1.5%

3

31-60 days

145

4%

6

61-90 days

107

9%

10

More than 90 days past due

457

12%

55

Total

2,644

82

In thousands of euro

Gross carrying amount

Weighted av. loss rate%

Loss allowance

At March 31, 2025

Current (not past due)

1,839

0.5%

9

Past due

1-30 days

234

1.5%

4

31-60 days

68

4%

3

61-90 days

17

9%

2

More than 90 days past due

15

12%

2

Total

2,173

19

In thousands of euro

Gross carrying amount

Weighted av. loss rate%

Loss allowance

At December 31, 2025

Current (not past due)

2,200

0.5%

11

Past due

1-30 days

78

1.5%

1

31-60 days

71

4%

3

61-90 days

272

9%

24

More than 90 days past due

199

12%

24

Total

2,819

63

Financial liabilities

In thousands of euro

March 31, 2026

March 31, 2025

December 31, 2025

Non-current financial liabilities

Borrowings from financial institutions

455

591

0

Government loans

375

489

371

Lease liabilities

763

949

835

Total

1,593

2,029

1,206

Current financial liabilities

Borrowings from financial institutions

314

794

789

Government loans

179

193

274

Lease liabilities

430

494

442

Trade payables

1,013

1,392

1,159

Total

1,935

2,873

2,664

Total financial liabilities

3,528

4,901

3,870

Optomed has renegotiated its OP loans and government loans payment terms. Based on the decisions received government loans were extended two years and OP loans 6 to 12 months.

Fair values - financial liabilities measured at amortized cost.

Optomed considers that the carrying amounts of the financial liabilities measured at amortized cost substantially equal to their fair values.

Events after the review period

No material events after the review period.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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