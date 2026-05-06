Optomed Oyj: Interim report January - March 2026

Optomed Plc Stock Exchange Release 6 May 2026 at 9.00, Helsinki
Optomed Plc: Interim report January - March 2026
January - March 2026
- Revenue decreased by 16.7 percent to EUR 3.4 (4.0) million.
- Currency-adjusted revenue decrease was 15.4 percent.
- Devices segment revenue decreased by 30.2 percent to EUR 1.1 (1.5) million.
- Devices segment currency-adjusted revenue decrease was 26.8 percent.
- Software segment revenue decreased by 8.4 percent to EUR 2.3 (2.5) million.
- EBITDA amounted to EUR -0.7 (-0.7) million corresponding to -20.9 (-18.3) percent of revenue.
- Cash flow from operating activities amounted to EUR -1,432 (371) thousand.
- Consolidated cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period amounted to EUR 7.8 (9.7) million.
- Outlook unchanged: Optomed expects its full year 2026 revenue to grow compared to 2025.
Key figures
EUR, thousand
Q1/2026
Q1/2025
Change, %
2025
Revenue
3,351
4,021
-16.7%
17,096
Gross profit *
2,302
2,693
-14.5%
10,878
Gross margin % *
68.7%
67.0%
63.6%
EBITDA
-701
-737
4.9%
-3,526
EBITDA margin *, %
-20.9%
-18.3%
-20.6%
Adjusted EBITDA *
-701
-737
4.9%
-3,526
Adjusted EBITDA margin *, %
-20.9%
-18.3%
-20.6%
Operating result (EBIT)
-1,369
-1,341
-2.1%
-6,042
Operating margin (EBIT) *, %
-40.9%
-33.3%
-35.3%
Adjusted operating
-1,369
-1,341
-2.1%
-6,042
Adjusted operating
-40.9%
-33.3%
-35.3%
Net profit/ loss
-1,101
-1,581
30.4%
-6,640
Earnings per share
-0.05
-0.08
34.2%
-0.34
Cash flow from operating activities
-1,432
371
-485.5%
-2,482
Net Debt
-6,430
-7,621
-15.6%
-8,475
Net debt/ EBITDA (LTM) *
1.8
2.1
2.4
Net debt/ Adjusted
1.8
2.6
2.4
Equity ratio *
75.8%
73.0%
75.1%
R&D expenses personnel
384
266
44.6%
1,545
R&D expenses other costs
146
223
-34.4%
644
Total R&D expenses
531
489
8.5%
2,190
*) Alternative performance measures, see section Alternative Performance Measures for definitions and calculations.
Optomed presents Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted operating result as alternative performance measures to enhance comparability of business performance between reporting periods.
CEO Review
Dear Shareholders,
The first quarter of 2026 was soft in terms of revenue development, with Group revenue decreasing by 0.6 million to EUR 3.4 million. The decline was primarily driven by timing effects in both Segments.
In the Devices segment, revenue declined year-on-year, primarily due to timing effects and uncertainty related to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) proposal to remove the diabetic eye exam from the HEDIS Star Rating measures and move to an outcome-based measure for diabetic eye exam screening adherence. This uncertainty which Optomed first learned about in January, related to screening reimbursement frameworks and payer practices, led some of our largest customers to postpone capital equipment purchases. During the quarter, Optomed actively engaged in dialogue together with industry stakeholders and relevant authorities. As a result, CMS maintained the diabetic eye exam's position among the HEDIS Star Rating measures, with confirmation received in early April. While this uncertainty impacted demand timing in Q1, we expect improved visibility following this decision.
Despite this, Optomed USA continued to grow during the quarter, driven by Aurora AEYE. This supports our view that underlying demand, particularly for AI-enabled screening solutions, remains intact. Outside the US, revenue declined both in Rest of the World and in OEM deliveries. We view this primarily as short-term fluctuation following a particularly strong fourth quarter, rather than a structural change in demand. At the same time, gross margins in the Devices segment improved from 58.8% of the comparison period to 62.7 % supported by high margin AI revenue, demonstrating resilience despite volume volatility.
The Software segment declined modestly during the quarter. This was primarily due timing effects of various software deliveries. The EBITDA margin stabilized to 20.9% following Q4-2025 which was affected by one-off costs.
In Aurora AEYE, progress during the quarter was related to both structural readiness and volume development. Following the completion of ISO 27001 certification and key EHR integrations, key barriers to broader US deployment have been addressed. Sales cycles remain long, particularly in the US primary care market, but the removal of these prerequisites is expected to support improved conversion dynamics over time. This was our strongest quarter ever for Aurora AEYE new subscription sales.
From a profitability perspective, EBITDA improved slightly year-on-year despite lower revenue, supported by improved margins driven by AI revenue and on the other hand, reflecting continued cost discipline. At the same time, operating profit remained negative and broadly stable, indicating that further improvement in profitability is dependent on revenue growth.
From a cost perspective, we continued to focus on operational discipline. Operating expenses decreased year-on-year, reflecting efficiency measures implemented during 2025, while we continue to prioritize investments in devices and AI-enabled screening.
The Group's financial position remains solid. Cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR 7.8 million at the end of the period, providing sufficient flexibility to execute the current strategy without near-term financing needs.
The China joint venture continues to progress according to plan, although the opportunity remains binary and no substantial material revenue contribution is expected in the near term. In addition, discussions regarding potential collaboration with a global pharmaceutical partner are ongoing, and Optomed is building the ESG reporting capabilities required by the partner.
Visibility remains limited in the near term. Uncertainty related to currency movements, tariffs, political turbulence, and customer decision timelines particularly in the US primary care market continues to impact demand timing. Against this backdrop, the Company maintains a prudent approach to its full-year guidance and continues to expect revenue to grow in 2026 compared to 2025.
While short-term development remains uneven, we believe Optomed's positioning in handheld devices and AI-enabled screening is fundamentally unchanged. Our focus remains on disciplined execution, transparency, and building a more predictable growth trajectory over time.
Sincerely,
Juho Himberg
CEO
Outlook 2026
Optomed expects its full year 2026 revenue to grow compared to 2025.
Telephone conference
A telephone conference for analysts, investors and media will be arranged on 6 May 2026 at 11.00 EET, (10.00 CET). The event will be held in English. The presentation material will be available at www.optomed.com/investors 10.00 EET at the latest.
The participants are requested to register for the call-in advance by email to sakari.knuutti@optomed.com.
Please see the call-in numbers below:
FI +358 9 856 263 00
SE +46 8 505 218 52
UK +44 20 3321 5273
US +1 646 838 1719
FR +33 1 70 99 53 92
The conference id is 678 554 828#
Please note that by dialing into the conference call, the participant agrees that personal information such as name and company name will be collected.
Group performance
January - March 2026
In January - March 2026, Group revenue decreased by 16.7 percent to EUR 3,351 (4,021) thousand. Currency-adjusted revenue decrease was 15.4 percent. Devices segment's revenue decreased by 30.2 percent to EUR 1,065 (1,526). Software segment's revenue decreased by 8.4 percent to EUR 2,285 (2,496). The decline was primarily driven by timing effects in both Segments.
The gross margin increased to 68.7 percent from 67.0 percent last year.
EBITDA amounted to EUR -701 (-737) thousand
EBIT was EUR -1,369 (-1,341) thousand.
Net financial items amounted to EUR 250 (-259) thousand and consisted mainly of interest income from credit institutions and exchange rate differences between the Chinese renminbi and the US dollar against the euro.
Cash flow and financial position
January - March 2026
In January - March 2026, the cash flow from operating activities amounted to EUR -1,432 (371) thousand. Net cash used in investing activities was EUR -503 (-781) thousand and relates to capitalized development expenses. Net cash from financing activities amounted to EUR -244 (-357) thousand.
Consolidated cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period amounted to EUR 7,752 (9,688) thousand. Interest-bearing net debt was EUR -6,430 (-7,621) thousand at the end of the period.
Net working capital was EUR 1,514 (188) thousand at the end of the period.
Devices segment
Optomed has two synergistic business segments: Devices and Software.
The Devices segment develops, commercializes, and manufactures easy-to-use, and affordable handheld fundus cameras, that are suitable for any clinic for screening of various eye diseases, such as diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma and AMD (Age Related Macular Degeneration).
EUR, thousand
Q1/2026
Q1/2025
Change, %
2025
Revenue
1,065
1,526
-30.2%
7,620
Gross profit *
668
897
-25.6%
4,255
Gross margin % *
62.7%
58.8%
55.8%
EBITDA
-348
-297
-17.0%
-438
EBITDA margin *, %
-32.7%
-19.5%
-5.7%
Operating result (EBIT)
-811
-684
-18.4%
-2,119
Operating margin (EBIT) *, %
-76.1%
-44.9%
-27.8%
*) Alternative performance measures, see section Alternative Performance Measures for definitions and calculations.
January - March 2026
In January - March 2026, the Devices segment revenue decreased by 30.2 percent to EUR 1,065 (1,526) thousand.
Devices segment currency-adjusted revenue decrease was 26.8 percent. Optomed USA continued to grow during the quarter, driven by Aurora AEYE. Revenue declined both in Rest of the World and in OEM channels.
The gross margin was 62.7 (58.8) percent. The increase was supported by Aurora AEYE sales.
EBITDA was EUR -348 (-297) thousand or -32.7 (-19.5) percent of revenue. Operating expenses decreased as a result of a continued focus on operational efficiency.
Software segment
Optomed has two synergistic business segments: Devices and Software.
The Software segment develops and commercializes screening software for diabetic retinopathy and cancer screening for healthcare organizations. The segment also distributes off-the-shelf products from selected partners to supplement its own solutions and expertise and provides software consultation to support the Devices segment screening solution projects.
EUR, thousand
Q1/2026
Q1/2025
Change, %
2025
Revenue
2,285
2,496
-8.4%
9,475
Gross profit *
1,634
1,796
-9.0%
6,623
Gross margin % *
71.5%
72.0%
69.9%
EBITDA
477
521
-8.5%
1,281
EBITDA margin *, %
20.9%
20.9%
13.5%
Operating result (EBIT)
273
306
-10.7%
453
Operating margin (EBIT) *, %
11.9%
12.3%
4.8%
*) Alternative performance measures, see section Alternative Performance Measures for definitions and calculations.
January - March 2026
In January - March 2026 the Software segment revenue decreased by 8.4 percent to EUR 2,285 (2,496) thousand. Both Healthcare and Consulting businesses declined slightly during the quarter.
Gross margin was 71.5 (72.0) percent.
EBITDA was EUR 477 (521) thousand or 20.9 (20.9) percent of revenue.
Group-wide expenses
Group-wide expenses relate to functions supporting the entire group such as treasury, group accounting, marketing, legal, HR, and IT.
January - March 2026
Group-wide operating expenses amounted to EUR 832 (962) thousand.
Personnel
Number of personnel at the end of the reporting period.
3/2026
3/2025
12/2025
Devices
43
48
42
Software
48
51
50
Group common
19
19
19
Total
110
118
111
Corporate Governance
Optomed complies with Finnish laws and regulations, Optomed's Articles of Association, the rules of Nasdaq Helsinki and the Finnish Corporate Governance Code 2025 issued by the Securities Market Association of Finland. The code is publicly available at http://cgfinland.fi/en/. Optomed's corporate governance statement 2025 is available on the company website www.optomed.com/investors/.
Annual General Meeting
Optomed's Annual General Meeting will be held on Friday, 8 May 2026 at 10:00 a.m. (EEST) at Life Science Center Keilaniemi, Keilaranta 16 C, FI-02150 Espoo, Finland. The reception of those who have registered for the meeting and the distribution of voting tickets will commence at 9:30 a.m. (EEST).
The invitation and other material are available at https://www.optomed.com/investors/ general-meeting-2026/
Shares and shareholders
The Company has one share series with all shares having the same rights. At the end of the review period Optomed Plc's share capital consisted of 21,453,297 shares and the Company held 22,042 shares in the treasury which approximately corresponds to 0.1 percent of the total amount of the shares and votes. Additional information with respect to the shares, shareholding and trading can be found on the Company's website www.optomed.com/investors/.
Flagging notifications
On 27 February 2026, Optomed announced that has received a notification in accordance with the Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act (as amended, the "SMA") from OP-Rahastoyhtiö Oy ("Notifier"). According to the notification, the total holdings in Optomed shares and votes held the by the Notifier is 4.99 per cent of all of the registered shares in Optomed on 25 February 2026.
Risks and uncertainties
The key risks and uncertainties are described in the company's Annual Report 2025 which was published on 25 February 2026. The complete report is available at https://www.optomed.com/investors/.
Audit review
This financial report has not been audited by the company's auditors.
Financial reporting in 2026
- Half-Year Financial Report for 1 January - 30 June 2026, 14 August 2026
- Interim Report for 1 January - 30 September 2026, 6 November 2026
For more information, contact
Sakari Knuutti, CFO
E-mail: sakari.knuutti@optomed.com
Juho Himberg, CEO
E-mail: juho.himberg@optomed.com
About Optomed
Optomed is a Finnish medical technology company and one of the leading providers of handheld fundus cameras. Optomed combines handheld fundus cameras with software and artificial intelligence with the aim to transform the diagnostic process of various eye diseases, such as rapidly increasing diabetic retinopathy. In its business Optomed focuses on eye screening devices and software solutions related R&D in Finland and sales through different channels in over 60 countries.
www.optomed.com
Alternative Performance Measures
Optomed uses certain alternative performance measures (APMs) with the purpose to provide a better understanding of how the business develops. These APMs, as defined, cannot be fully compared with other companies' APMs.
Alternative Performance Measures
Definition
Gross profit
Revenue + Other operating income - Materials and services expenses
Gross margin, %
Gross profit / Revenue
EBITDA
Operating result before depreciation, amortization and impairment losses
EBITDA margin, %
EBITDA / Revenue
Operating result
Profit/loss after depreciation, amortization and impairment losses
Operating margin, %
Operating result / Revenue
Adjusted operating result
Operating result excluding items affecting comparability
Adjusted operating margin, %
Adjusted operating result / Revenue
Adjusted EBITDA
EBITDA excluding items affecting comparability
Adjusted EBITDA margin, %
Adjusted EBITDA / Revenue
Items affecting comparability
Material items outside ordinary course of business including restructuring costs, net gains or losses from sale of business operations or other non-current assets, strategic development projects, external advisory costs related to capital reorganisation, impairment charges on non-current assets incurred in connection with restructurings, compensation for damages and transaction costs related to business acquisitions.
Net Debt
Interest-bearing liabilities (borrowings from financial institutions, government loans and subordinated loans) - cash and cash equivalents (excl. lease liabilities according to IFRS 16)
Net Debt / EBITDA (LTM), times
Net Debt / EBITDA (for the last twelve months, LTM)
Net Debt /
Net Debt / Adjusted EBITDA (for the last twelve months, LTM)
Earnings per share
Net result / Weighted average number of outstanding shares
Equity ratio, %
Total equity / Total assets
R&D expenses
Employee benefit expenses for R&D personnel and other operational expenses related to R&D activities including activations.
Consolidated income statement
In thousands of euro
Q1/2026
Q1/2025
2025
Revenue
3,351
4,021
17,096
Other operating income
2
0
5
Materials and services
-1,050
-1,328
-6,222
Employee benefit expenses
-2,253
-2,380
-9,950
Depreciation, amortization and Impairment losses
-668
-604
-2,516
Other operating expenses
-751
-1,050
-4,454
Operating result
-1,369
-1,341
-6,042
Finance income
328
69
580
Finance expenses
-78
-327
-1,256
Net finance expenses
250
-259
-676
Profit (loss) before income taxes
-1,120
-1,599
-6,718
Income tax expense
19
19
77
Loss for the period
-1,101
-1,581
-6,640
Loss for the period attributable to
Owners of the parent company
-1,101
-1,581
-6,640
Weighted average number of shares
20,253,693
19,145,703
19,810,521
Basic loss per share (euro)
-0.05
-0.08
-0.34
Consolidated condensed comprehensive income statement
In thousands of euro
Q1/2026
Q1/2025
2025
Loss for the period
-1,101
-1,581
-6,640
Other comprehensive income
Foreign currency translation difference
-227
286
855
Other comprehensive income, net of tax
-227
286
855
Total comprehensive loss attributable to
-1,328
-1,294
-5,785
Consolidated balance sheet
In thousands of euro
March 31, 2026
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2025
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Goodwill
4,256
4,256
4,256
Development costs
8,670
8,487
8,739
Customer relationships
443
665
499
Technology
204
305
229
Other intangible assets
362
352
365
Total intangible assets
13,935
14,066
14,089
Tangible assets
1,028
857
894
Right-of-use assets
1,128
1,383
1,212
Deferred tax assets
13
12
13
Total non-current assets
16,104
16,318
16,208
Current assets
Inventories
2,781
1,713
2,382
Trade and other receivables
3,347
3,046
3,474
Cash and cash equivalents
7,752
9,688
9,909
Total current assets
13,880
14,447
15,765
Total assets
29,985
30,765
31,973
In thousands of euro
March 31, 2026
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2025
EQUITY
Share capital
80
80
80
Share premium
504
504
504
Reserve for invested non-restricted equity
65,224
59,608
65,224
Translation differences
634
292
861
Retained earnings
-42,624
-36,433
-36,012
Profit (loss) for the financial year
-1,101
-1,581
-6,640
Total equity
22,717
22,470
24,016
LIABILITIES
Non-current liabilities
Borrowings from financial institutions
455
591
0
Government loans
375
489
371
Lease liabilities
763
949
835
Deferred tax liabilities
138
215
157
Total Non-current liabilities
1,731
2,243
1,363
Current liabilities
Borrowings from financial institutions
314
794
789
Government loans
179
193
274
Lease liabilities
430
494
442
Trade and other payables
4,614
4,571
5,088
Total current liabilities
5,536
6,052
6,593
Total liabilities
7,267
8,295
7,956
Total equity and liabilities
29,985
30,765
31,973
Consolidated statement of changes in shareholders' equity
Equity attributable to owners of the parent company
In thousands of euro
Share capital
Share premium
Reserve for invested non-restricted equity
Translation differences
Retained earnings
Total
Balance at January 1, 2026
80
504
65,224
861
-42,652
24,016
Comprehensive income
Loss for the period
-1,101
-1,101
Other comprehensive income
Translation differences
-227
-227
Total comprehensive income for the period
-227
-1,101
-1,328
Share issue
Share based payments
Share options
28
28
Total transactions with owners of the company
28
28
Balance at March 31, 2026
80
504
65,224
634
-43,724
22,717
Equity attributable to owners of the parent company
In thousands of euro
Share capital
Share premium
Reserve for invested non-restricted equity
Translation differences
Retained earnings
Total
Balance at January 1, 2025
80
504
59,608
6
-36,560
23,637
Comprehensive income
Loss for the period
-1,581
-1,581
Other comprehensive income
Translation differences
286
286
Total comprehensive income for the period
286
-1,581
-1,294
Share issue
Share based payments
Share options
127
127
Total transactions with owners of the company
127
127
Balance at March 31, 2025
80
504
59,608
292
-38,014
22,470
Equity attributable to owners of the parent company
In thousands of euro
Share capital
Share premium
Reserve for invested non-restricted equity
Translation differences
Retained earnings
Total
Balance at January 1, 2025
80
504
59,608
6
-36,560
23,637
Comprehensive income
Loss for the period
-6,640
-6,640
Other comprehensive income
Translation differences
855
855
Total comprehensive income for the period
855
-6,640
-5,785
Transactions with owners of the company
Share issue
5,565
5,565
Share based payments
51
51
Share options
549
549
Total transactions with owners of the company
5,616
549
6,165
Balance at December 31, 2025
80
504
65,224
861
-42,652
24,016
Consolidated cash flow statement
In thousands of euro
Q1/2026
Q1/2025
2025
Cash flows from operating activities
Loss for the financial year
-1,101
-1,581
-6,640
Adjustments:
Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses
668
604
2,516
Finance income and finance expenses
-152
178
430
Other adjustments
43
107
537
Cash flows before change in net working capital
-541
-692
-3,158
Change in net working capital:
Change in trade and other receivables (increase
141
140
-483
Change in inventories (increase
-405
232
-492
Change in trade and other payables (increase
-623
730
1,701
Cash flows before finance items
-1,429
410
-2,431
Interest paid
-11
-19
-54
Other finance expenses paid
-25
-63
-112
Interest received
32
43
115
Net cash from operating activities (A)
-1,432
371
-2,482
Cash flows from investing activities
Capitalization of development expenses
-305
-494
-1,796
Acquisition of tangible assets
-199
-287
-561
Net cash used in investing activities (B)
-503
-781
-2,357
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from share subscriptions
0
0
5,984
Share issue transaction costs
0
0
-419
Repayment of loans and borrowings
-112
-230
-863
Repayment of lease liabilities
-132
-127
-517
Net cash from financing activities (C)
-244
-357
4,186
Net cash from (used in) operating, investing
-2,179
-767
-653
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
9,909
10,467
10,467
Effect of movements in exchange rate on cash held
22
-12
95
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
7,752
9,688
9,909
Selected notes
Corporate information and basis of accounting
Corporate information
Optomed is a Finnish medical technology group (hereafter 'Optomed' or 'Group') that specialises in handheld fundus cameras and solutions for screening of blinding eye diseases, established in 2004.
The Group's parent company, Optomed Plc (hereafter the 'Company'), is a Finnish public limited liability company established under the laws of Finland, and its business ID is 1936446-1. It is domiciled in Oulu, Finland and the Company's registered address is Yrttipellontie 1, 90230 Oulu, Finland.
Basis of accounting
Optomed's consolidated financial statements has been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as adopted by the European Union. The preparation of this interim report also takes into account the amendments to IFRS standards that have become effective by January 1, 2026.
This Interim financial statement is prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting and should be read in conjunction with Group's last annual consolidated financial statements as at and for the year ended 31 December 2025. These interim financial statements do not include all of the information required by IAS 34: selected explanatory notes are included to explain events and transactions that are significant to an understanding of the changes in the Group's financial position and performance since the last annual financial statements.
All presented figures have been rounded so the sum of the individual figures may differ from the presented total figure.
Financial ratios have been calculated using exact figures.
Reportable segments
Q1/2026
In thousands of euro
Devices
Software
Group
Admin
Total
External revenue
1,065
2,285
0
3,351
Net operating expenses
-397
-651
0
-1,048
Margin
668
1,634
0
2,302
Depreciation and amortization
-462
-204
-2
-668
Other expenses
-1,016
-1,157
-830
-3,004
Operating result
-811
273
-832
-1,369
Finance items
0
0
250
250
Profit/Loss before tax expense
-811
273
-582
-1,120
Q1/2025
In thousands of euro
Devices
Software
Group Admin
Total
External revenue
1,526
2,496
0
4,021
Net operating expenses
-628
-700
0
-1,328
Margin
897
1,796
0
2,693
Depreciation and amortization
-387
-215
-2
-604
Other expenses
-1,195
-1,275
-960
-3,430
Operating result
-684
306
-962
-1,341
Finance items
0
0
-259
-259
Profit/Loss before tax expense
-684
306
-1,221
-1,599
2025
In thousands of euro
Devices
Software
Group
Admin
Total
External revenue
7,620
9,475
0
17,096
Net operating expenses
-3,365
-2,853
0
-6,217
Margin
4,255
6,623
0
10,878
Depreciation and amortization
-1,682
-828
-6
-2,516
Other expenses
-4,693
-5,342
-4,369
-14,404
Operating result
-2,119
453
-4,375
-6,042
Finance items
0
0
-676
-676
Profit/Loss before tax expense
-2,119
453
-5,051
-6,718
Disaggregation of revenue
Geographical distribution
In thousands of euro
Q1/2026
Q1/2025
2025
Finland
2,201
2,416
9,149
Rest of the Europe
298
367
1,406
Rest of the World
852
1,238
6,540
Total
3,351
4,021
17,096
Distribution by revenue recognition date
In thousands of euro
Q1/2026
Q1/2025
2025
Products and services transferred at a point in time
2,029
61%
2,937
73%
12,401
73%
Services transferred over time
1,322
39%
1,084
27%
4,694
27%
Total
3,351
4,021
17,096
Effective Q1 2026, certain Software Segment revenue items have been reclassified from 'Services transferred over time' to 'Products and services transferred at a point in time'. The change affects presentation only and has no impact on total revenue. Comparative information has been adjusted accordingly. For reference, Services transferred over time for Q4 2025 would have been EUR 1,294 thousand, Q3 2025 EUR 1,128 thousand and Q2 2025 EUR 1,187 thousand. Products and services transferred at a point in time would have been EUR 3,517 thousand for Q4 2025, EUR 3,289 thousand for Q3 2025, and EUR 2,658 thousand for Q2 2025.
Advances Received and Deferred Revenue
In thousands of euro
March 31, 2026
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2025
Trade receivables
2,562
2,155
2,756
Assets related to customer contracts
2,562
2,155
2,756
Advances received
153
90
133
Deferred Revenue
596
445
545
Liabilities related to customer contracts
749
535
678
Other operating expenses
Other operating expenses
Q1/2026
Q1/2025
2025
Sales and marketing
-128
-178
-874
Research and development
-99
-156
-413
General and administration
-524
-717
-3,167
Total operating expenses
-751
-1,050
-4,454
Other operating expenses also comprise changes in expected credit losses and realized credit losses.
Exposure to credit risk and loss allowance
In thousands of euro
Gross carrying amount
Weighted av. loss rate%
Loss allowance
At March 31, 2026
Current (not past due)
1,736
0.5%
9
Past due
1-30 days
198
1.5%
3
31-60 days
145
4%
6
61-90 days
107
9%
10
More than 90 days past due
457
12%
55
Total
2,644
82
In thousands of euro
Gross carrying amount
Weighted av. loss rate%
Loss allowance
At March 31, 2025
Current (not past due)
1,839
0.5%
9
Past due
1-30 days
234
1.5%
4
31-60 days
68
4%
3
61-90 days
17
9%
2
More than 90 days past due
15
12%
2
Total
2,173
19
In thousands of euro
Gross carrying amount
Weighted av. loss rate%
Loss allowance
At December 31, 2025
Current (not past due)
2,200
0.5%
11
Past due
1-30 days
78
1.5%
1
31-60 days
71
4%
3
61-90 days
272
9%
24
More than 90 days past due
199
12%
24
Total
2,819
63
Financial liabilities
In thousands of euro
March 31, 2026
March 31, 2025
December 31, 2025
Non-current financial liabilities
Borrowings from financial institutions
455
591
0
Government loans
375
489
371
Lease liabilities
763
949
835
Total
1,593
2,029
1,206
Current financial liabilities
Borrowings from financial institutions
314
794
789
Government loans
179
193
274
Lease liabilities
430
494
442
Trade payables
1,013
1,392
1,159
Total
1,935
2,873
2,664
Total financial liabilities
3,528
4,901
3,870
Optomed has renegotiated its OP loans and government loans payment terms. Based on the decisions received government loans were extended two years and OP loans 6 to 12 months.
Fair values - financial liabilities measured at amortized cost.
Optomed considers that the carrying amounts of the financial liabilities measured at amortized cost substantially equal to their fair values.
Events after the review period
No material events after the review period.