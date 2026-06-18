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WKN: A14XKE | ISIN: IT0005119810 | Ticker-Symbol: 2ZP
Tradegate
18.06.26 | 18:28
34,400 Euro
+0,47 % +0,160
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
FTSE MIB
1-Jahres-Chart
AVIO SPA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AVIO SPA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
34,22034,56018:48
34,22034,56018:48
ACCESS Newswire
18.06.2026 18:38 Uhr
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Avio S.p.A.: New Order for Over 35m€ Signed with MBDA in France

COLLEFERRO, IT / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2026 / Under the existing framework agreement with MBDA in France, Avio S.p.A. ("Avio" or the "Company") signed a production order for the supply of solid rocket motors and related aerodynamic surfaces for the ASTER 30 defense system, with a total value exceeding €35 million.

The order covers a four-year production period.

This transaction confirms the positive momentum in Avio's defense propulsion business and further strengthens the Company's collaboration with the MBDA Group, supporting European defense in response to growing demand for the SAMP/T NG anti-missile defense system.

***

Avio is a leading international group engaged in the manufacturing and development of space launchers and solid, liquid and cryogenic propulsion systems. The experience and know-how built up over more than 50 years puts Avio at the cutting-edge of the space launcher sector and defense programme. Avio is present in Italy, France, United States and French Guiana, employing more than 1,500 highly qualified personnel. Avio is the prime contractor for the Vega programme and a subcontractor for the Ariane programme, as well as a leading solid rocket motor subcontractor for the design and manufacturing of major European tactical missile programmes.

For further information

Media Relations contacts:

francesco.delorenzo@avio.com

Investor Relations contacts:

nevio.quattrin@avio.com

SOURCE: Avio S.p.A.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/new-order-for-over-35m%e2%82%ac-signed-with-mbda-in-france-1179040

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.