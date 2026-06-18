Avio S.p.A.: New Order for Over 35m€ Signed with MBDA in France

COLLEFERRO, IT / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2026 / Under the existing framework agreement with MBDA in France, Avio S.p.A. ("Avio" or the "Company") signed a production order for the supply of solid rocket motors and related aerodynamic surfaces for the ASTER 30 defense system, with a total value exceeding €35 million.

The order covers a four-year production period.

This transaction confirms the positive momentum in Avio's defense propulsion business and further strengthens the Company's collaboration with the MBDA Group, supporting European defense in response to growing demand for the SAMP/T NG anti-missile defense system.

***

Avio is a leading international group engaged in the manufacturing and development of space launchers and solid, liquid and cryogenic propulsion systems. The experience and know-how built up over more than 50 years puts Avio at the cutting-edge of the space launcher sector and defense programme. Avio is present in Italy, France, United States and French Guiana, employing more than 1,500 highly qualified personnel. Avio is the prime contractor for the Vega programme and a subcontractor for the Ariane programme, as well as a leading solid rocket motor subcontractor for the design and manufacturing of major European tactical missile programmes.

For further information

Media Relations contacts:

francesco.delorenzo@avio.com

Investor Relations contacts:

nevio.quattrin@avio.com

SOURCE: Avio S.p.A.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/new-order-for-over-35m%e2%82%ac-signed-with-mbda-in-france-1179040