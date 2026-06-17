Avio S.p.A.: The New Ariane 6 with 4 P160C Boosters Successfully Launches Amazon LEO Satellites

COLLEFERRO, IT / ACCESS Newswire / June 17, 2026 / Avio's new P160C solid rocket boosters successfully powered Ariane 6 flight VA269, enabling the launcher to deploy 36 Amazon Leo satellites into low Earth orbit and marking a major step forward in the ramp-up of Europe's new-generation launch system.

Developed by Europropulsion, the joint venture between Avio and ArianeGroup, the P160C builds on the proven P120C technology and introduces a significant performance increase while preserving compatibility with the Ariane 6 launcher architecture.

The upgraded booster delivers higher performance through targeted enhancements to its internal configuration, while maintaining the same 3.4-meter diameter for fleet compatibility:

Propellant mass: increased to 156 tonnes of solid propellant, compared with 142 tonnes for the P120C.

Dimensions: booster length increased from 13.5 meters to 14.5 meters, with the standard 3.4 meter unchanged diameter.

Burn duration: extended to 137 seconds, providing longer sustained thrust during the initial phase of flight

As a common propulsion element for Europe's launcher family, the P160C will support the performance evolution of Ariane 6 and future Vega configurations, strengthening Europe's ability to address growing institutional and commercial demand, including large-scale satellite constellation deployments.

With its monolithic carbon-fiber structure and increased propellant load, the P160C ranks among the most powerful solid rocket motors in its class and confirms Avio's key role in advancing Europe's independent access to space.

Avio is a leading international group engaged in the manufacturing and development of space launchers and solid, liquid and cryogenic propulsion systems. The experience and know-how built up over more than 50 years puts Avio at the cutting-edge of the space launcher sector and defense program. Avio is present in Italy, France, United States and French Guiana, employing more than 1,500 highly qualified personnel. Avio is the prime contractor for the Vega program and a sub-contractor for the Ariane program, as well as a leading solid rocket motor subcontractor for the design and manufacturing of major European tactical missile programs.

For further information:

Media Relations contacts:

francesco.delorenzo@avio.com

Investor Relations contacts:

nevio.quattrin@avio.com

SOURCE: Avio S.p.A.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/the-new-ariane-6-with-4-p160c-boosters-successfully-launches-amazon-leo-satel-1178615