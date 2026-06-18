Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 18, 2026) - Metaguest.AI Incorporated (CSE: METG) ("Metaguest" or the "Company"), a leader in AI-driven guest engagement and hospitality technology solutions, is pleased to announce that it has been recognized by CIO Bulletin as one of its "Best Companies to Watch in 2026."

The recognition follows CIO Bulletin's feature profile of the Company titled "Metaguest.AI Transforms Guest Experiences and Revenue Growth," which highlights the Company's vision, growth strategy and innovative use of artificial intelligence to enhance guest engagement and create new revenue opportunities within the hospitality industry.

The CIO Bulletin recognition adds to a growing list of industry and capital markets publications that have recently featured Metaguest and its technology platform. Over the past year, the Company has been profiled by several publications, including Capital Magazine and CSE Magazine, reflecting increasing awareness of Metaguest's expanding hospitality network, technology platform and AI-driven growth strategy.

Metaguest's platform enables hotels to connect guests with local experiences, attractions, dining, transportation and retail offerings through a seamless digital ecosystem designed to improve guest satisfaction while creating incremental revenue opportunities for hotel partners. The Company's technology leverages artificial intelligence to enhance guest engagement throughout the guest journey while providing hospitality operators with tools to improve efficiency and strengthen guest relationships.

Colin Keddy, Director of Metaguest, commented, "We are honoured to be recognized by CIO Bulletin as one of its Best Companies to Watch in 2026. This recognition, together with recent features in Capital Magazine and CSE Magazine, reflects the progress our team has made in building a platform that helps hotels enhance guest experiences and unlock new revenue opportunities through innovative technology. We remain focused on expanding our hospitality network and continuing to deliver value to our hotel partners and shareholders."

The Company believes that increased exposure through respected industry and capital markets publications helps raise awareness of Metaguest's business model, growth initiatives and expanding presence within the hospitality technology sector.

Readers may access the recent feature articles regarding Metaguest at the following links:

CIO Bulletin "Metaguest.AI Transforms Guest Experiences and Revenue Growth"

Capital Magazine https://issuu.com/gordongroup/docs/capital_mag_spring-summer_2025_-_revised/46

CSE Magazine https://issuu.com/thecse/docs/canadian_securities_exchange_magazine_june_2025/18

About Metaguest.AI Incorporated

Metaguest.AI is a next-generation technology company focused on enhancing the guest experience through advanced AI solutions. Its flagship platform provides an end-to-end guest engagement ecosystem, covering everything from pre-arrival to post-departure. Features include on-property e-commerce with digital payments, real-time service requests, mobile check-out, personalized in-room controls, local experience and event bookings, and a multilingual virtual concierge-all accessible without downloading an app or visiting a website. Hotels, resorts, and short-term rental operators use Metaguest to boost efficiency, drive incremental revenue, and elevate customer satisfaction.

For more information about Metaguest and its innovative digital concierge services or to invest, please visit http://www.metaguest.ai or please contact:

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Source: Metaguest.AI Incorporated