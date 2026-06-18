Hilbert Group Appoints Plurimi Wealth CEO Fahad Khan to Board of Directors

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2026 / Hilbert Group (STO:HILB-B)(FRA:999) - Appointment further strengthens Hilbert's governance, international commercial bench and long-term institutional growth platform

Hilbert Group AB (Nasdaq First North:HILB B), a leading investment firm focused on bridging traditional and digital assets, announces the appointment of Fahad Khan, Group CEO of Plurimi Wealth, to its Board of Directors, effective 17 June 2026.

Mr. Khan brings more than two decades of experience across institutional and private wealth management, international business development, and leadership of regulated financial platforms.

He began his career in 2004 at Morgan Stanley in London, where he spent nearly ten years building and managing the firm's institutional and private wealth desk covering the Nordics and Eastern Europe. By the time he departed as Executive Director in 2013, the business managed assets in excess of $2 billion on behalf of its clients.

In 2013, Mr. Khan joined Plurimi Wealth, then a $1 billion independent wealth management boutique based in London. Under his leadership, the firm has expanded significantly, growing to approximately $13 billion in assets across its wealth and asset management businesses, with an international presence spanning London, Monaco and Dubai.

Mr. Khan's appointment reflects Hilbert's continued focus on strengthening the quality of its Board, governance framework and strategic leadership as the Group scales its institutional platform. His experience in building international client franchises, leading regulated financial businesses and driving disciplined growth will add further depth to Hilbert's Board at an important stage in the Company's development.

Barnali Biswal, CEO of Hilbert Group commented: "We are delighted to welcome Fahad to Hilbert's Board of Directors. He brings a rare combination of governance experience, commercial judgment and international wealth management expertise. As Hilbert continues to broaden its institutional platform and strengthen its global positioning, Fahad's perspective will be highly valuable. His appointment also reflects our broader commitment to continuing to deepen the quality, relevance and international experience of the people around the business as we build Hilbert for its next phase of growth."

Fahad Khan commented: "Hilbert has built a distinctive platform at the intersection of traditional finance and digital assets, combining investment capability, entrepreneurial ambition and a clear focus on institutionalisation. I am pleased to join the Board at a time when the Company is continuing to strengthen its governance, expand its strategic reach and position itself for long-term international growth. I look forward to working with the Board and management team as Hilbert continues to develop its platform and commercial opportunity set. "

About Us

Hilbert Group is a quantitative investment company specializing in algorithmic trading strategies in digital asset markets.

Hilbert Group is a Swedish public company and is committed to providing operational infrastructure, risk management and corporate governance that meets the ever-increasing demands of institutional investors.

Hilbert Group is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (ticker HILB B) with Redeye Nordic Growth AB as Certified Adviser.

For more information, visit: www.hilbert.group

Attachments

Hilbert Group Appoints Plurimi Wealth CEO Fahad Khan to Board of Directors

For further information, please contact:

Barnali Biswal, CEO

+46 (0)8 502 353 00

ir@hilbert.group

SOURCE: Hilbert Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/hilbert-group-appoints-plurimi-wealth-ceo-fahad-khan-to-board-of-dir-1179049