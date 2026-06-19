REGULATED INFORMATION

In accordance with Article 14 of the Belgian Transparency law of 2 May 2007, Azelis Group NV (Brussels:AZE) announces that on 15 June 2026, it has received a transparency notification from UBS Group AG.

1. Summary of the notification

UBS Group AG reported in its notification dated 15 June 2026, that on 11 June 2026, following an acquisition of voting securities and equivalent financial instruments, UBS Group AG (taking into account the holding of all its affiliates), increased its holdings and crossed the threshold of 3.00% in Azelis Group NV.

On 11 June 2026, UBS Group AG (taking into account the holding of all its affiliates) owned 616,810 shares with voting rights, representing 0.25% of the total number of shares issued by the company (243,921,719), as well as 6,998,908 equivalent financial instruments, representing 2.87% of the voting rights issued by the company.

2. Content of the notification

Reason for the notification

Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

Notification by

A parent undertaking or a controlling person

Persons subject to the notification requirement

Name Address (for legal entities) UBS Group AG Bahnhofstrasse 45, 8001 Zürich

Date on which the threshold is crossed

11 June 2026

Threshold that is crossed (in %)

3%

Denominator

243,921,719

Notified Details

A) Voting rights Previous

notification After the transaction # of voting

rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Holders of voting rights Linked to

securities Not linked to the securities Linked to

securities Not linked

to the

securities UBS Group AG 0 0.00% UBS Asset Management (Europe) S.A. 103,444 0.04% UBS Asset Management Life Limited 8,128 0.00% UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG 336,768 0.14% UBS Securities LLC 50,000 0.02% UBS Switzerland AG 118,470 0.05% Subtotal 616,810 0.25% TOTAL 616,810 0.25%

B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holders of equivalent

financial instruments Type of financial

instrument Expiration

date Exercise

period

or date # of voting

rights that may

be acquired if

the instrument

is exercised % of voting

rights Settlement UBS AG Long Call Option 17/12/2027 177,000 0.07% physical UBS AG Long Call Option 17/03/2028 61,500 0.03% physical UBS AG Equity Swaps 28/03/2028 295 0.00% cash UBS Switzerland AG Right of use over shares At any time 5,455,203 2.24% physical UBS Switzerland AG Right to Recall of Lent shares At any time 290,709 0.12% physical UBS AG Right to Recall of Lent shares At any time 580,643 0.24% physical UBS Switzerland AG Substitution rights At any time 433,558 0.18% physical TOTAL 6,998,908 2.87%

TOTAL (A B) # of voting

rights % of voting

rights CALCULATE 7,615,718 3.12%

Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held, if applicable

Please see full chain of control attached.

Additional information

The disclosure obligation arose due to the total indirect holdings of UBS Group AG in Azelis Group NV, held directly by controlled undertakings, going above 3% on 11th June 2026.

3. Further information

The full transparency notification as well as this press release can be consulted on the Azelis Group NV's website.

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About Azelis

Azelis is the reference global innovation service provider in the speciality chemical and food ingredients industry, present in 64 countries across the globe with over 4,100 employees. Our knowledgeable teams of industry, market and technical experts are each dedicated to a specific market within Life Sciences and Industrial Chemicals. We offer a comprehensive portfolio of complementary products to more than 65,000 customers, supported by +2,800 principal relationships, creating a turnover of €4.1 billion (2025). Azelis Group NV is listed on Euronext Brussels under ticker AZE and is included in the BEL20 and BELESG indices.

Across our extensive network of more than 70 application laboratories, our award-winning teams develop innovative and sustainable formulations and provide technical guidance throughout the product development process. We combine global market reach with a local footprint to offer reliable, integrated, and unique digital services to local customers and attractive business opportunities to principals. Recognised for our sustainability leadership, we are committed to responsible growth that positively impacts people, communities and the planet. Through the application of science and deep market expertise, we act as catalysts for innovation, enabling our customers to win and our principals to grow.

Innovation through formulation.

www.azelis.com

Attachment Chain of control

11. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation organizational

UBS Group AG

UBS AG

UBS Asset Management AG

UBS Asset Management (Europe) S.A.

-

UBS Group AG

UBS AG

UBS Asset Management AG

UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd

UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd

UBS Asset Management Life Ltd

-

UBS Group AG

UBS AG

UBS Asset Management AG

UBS Asset Management Switzerland AG

UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG

-

UBS Group AG

UBS AG

UBS Americas Holding LLC

UBS Americas Inc.

UBS Securities LLC

-

UBS Group AG

UBS AG

UBS Switzerland AG

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260618700684/en/

Contacts:

Azelis

investor-relations@azelis.com