Vaultz Capital Plc - Directorate change
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 19
19 June 2026
Vaultz Capital plc
("Vaultz Capital", "Vaultz" or the "Company")
Directorship Appointment
Vaultz Capital plc (AQSE: V3TC) announces that, further to the announcement on 2 June 2026, it has appointed Ian Burns to the Board as a non-executive director with immediate effect.
Mr Burns is a highly experienced investment professional and chartered accountant with extensive board-level experience across listed companies, investment funds and alternative asset managers. He is founder and Executive Director of Via Executive Limited and Managing Director of Regent Mercantile Holdings Limited. He previously served as Chairman of AIM-quoted SEED Innovations Limited and currently holds several non-executive directorships across investment and fund management businesses. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, a member of STEP, and is licensed by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission as a personal fiduciary.
The information required pursuant to Rule 4.9 of the AQSE Growth Market Access Rulebook on Ian Burns can be found in the Appendix below.
The Directors of the Company are responsible for the release of this announcement.
Charles Wood, Executive Chair of Vaultz Capital, said: "As we embark on this exciting new chapter for Vaultz, we are delighted to welcome Ian to the Board. His extensive experience across public markets, investment management and corporate governance, together with a strong track record of supporting growth businesses, will be invaluable as we evaluate opportunities and deliver our strategic objectives."
ENDS
For further information please contact:
Vaultz Capital plc
www.vaultzcapital.co.uk
Charlie Wood
info@vaultzcapital.co.uk
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP
Corporate Adviser
Liam Murray / Ludovico Lazzaretti / James Western
+44 (0)20 7213 0880
Global Investment Strategy UK Limited
Broker
Callum Hill
+44 (0)20 7048 9000
St Brides Partners Ltd
Financial PR
Isabel de Salis / Susie Geliher
vaultz@stbridespartners.co.uk
Appendix
The following information is disclosed in respect of Ian Michael Burns (age 66) pursuant to Rule 4.9 of the AQSE Growth Market Access Rulebook. All information is as at the date of this announcement.
Current Directorships / Partnerships:
Past Directorships / Partnerships (within the last five years):
Artal Tech Limited
AFV Pharma International Inc
Artal Treasury Limited
Arx Resources Ltd
Cottage International Group Limited
Curlew Alternatives Eleventh Property GP1 Limited
Curlew Alternatives Eighth Property GP1 Limited
Curlew Alternatives Eleventh Property GP2 Limited
Curlew Alternatives Eighth Property GP2 Limited
Curlew Alternatives Fifth Property GP1 Limited
Curlew Alternatives Eleventh Letting GP1 Limited
Curlew Alternatives Fifth Property GP2 Limited
Curlew Alternatives Eleventh Letting GP2 Limited
Curlew Alternatives Ninth Property GP1 Limited
Curlew Alternatives Fifth Letting GP1 Limited
Curlew Alternatives Ninth Property GP2 Limited
Curlew Alternatives Fifth Letting GP2 Limited
Curlew Alternatives Twelfth Property GP1 Limited
Curlew Alternatives Fourth Property GP1 Limited
Curlew Alternatives Twelfth Property GP2 Limited
Curlew Alternatives Fourth Property GP2 Limited
Curlew Second Property GP1 Ltd
Curlew Alternatives Guernsey Limited
Curlew Second Property GP2 Ltd
Curlew Alternatives Property Finance Company Limited
Darwin (West Country) Limited
Curlew Alternatives Property GP1 Limited
Darwin Finance Limited
Curlew Alternatives Property GP2 Limited
Darwin Property Investment Management (Guernsey)
Curlew Alternatives Second Letting GP1 Limited
LaFayette Treasury limited
Curlew Alternatives Second Letting GP2 Limited
Li3 Resources Inc
Curlew Alternatives Second Property GP1 Limited
Northern Palladium Ventures Limited
Curlew Alternatives Second Property GP2 Limited
Petras Holdings Ltd
Curlew Alternatives Seventh Property GP1 Limited
Premier Asset Management (Guernsey) Limited
Curlew Alternatives Seventh Property GP2 Limited
Regent Mercantile Ventures Inc
Curlew Alternatives Sixth Property GP1 Limited
River & Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Co Ltd
Curlew Alternatives Sixth Property GP2 Limited
SEED Innovations Limited
Curlew Alternatives Tenth Property GP1 Limited
Twenty Four Income Fund Limited
Curlew Alternatives Tenth Property GP2 Limited
Curlew Alternatives Third Property GP1 Limited
Curlew Alternatives Third Property GP2 Limited
Curlew Capital Guernsey Limited
Curlew Fourth Property GP1 Ltd
Curlew Fourth Property GP2 Ltd
Curlew Ninth Property GP1 Ltd
Curlew Ninth Property GP2 Ltd
Curlew Property Finance Company Limited
Curlew Sixth Property GP1 Ltd
Curlew Sixth Property GP2 Ltd
Curlew Student II Trust Feeder Limited
Curlew Student Trust Feeder Limited
Darwin Alternative Investment Management (Guernsey)
Darwin Bereavement Finance (Guernsey) Limited
Darwin Bereavement Properties (Guernsey) Limited
Darwin Leisure Development Finance (Guernsey) Limited
Darwin Leisure Development Properties (Guernsey) Limited
Dattels & Co Limited
Exclusive Technologies Limited
Hamar Holidng Limited
Milroy Capital Limited
Minex Consultants Limited
NewGen Equity Long/Short Fund Ltd
Oilex Holdings limited
One Hyde Park Limited
Phaunos Timber Limited
Pradera Roja SA
Primary Commodity Master Fund Limited
Primary Commodity Fund Limited
Primary Commodity Dealing Limited
Primary Commodity Founders Holdco Limited
Primary Commodity Fund Managers Limited
ReGen Investments Limited
Regent Aviation Inc
Regent Mercantile Bancorp Inc
Regent Mercantile Holdings Limited
Regent Mercantile Special Projects Inc
Regent Mercantile Trustcorp (Pvt) Limited
Regent Resources Capital Corporation
Smoke Rise Holdings Limited
Stafford Capital Partners Carry GP Limited
Strategic Commodities Merchant Limited
Tura Holding Limited
Via Executive Limited
Vulcan Commodity Advisors Company Inc
Vortex Oppourtunities Limited (Regenvest Limited)
Ian Burns does not hold any ordinary shares in the Company.
There is no further information which is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 4.9 of the AQSE Growth Market Access Rulebook in respect of Ian Burns.