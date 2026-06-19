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WKN: A41BVK | ISIN: GB00BLR8T846 | Ticker-Symbol: VJ2
Frankfurt
19.06.26 | 08:55
0,015 Euro
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PR Newswire
19.06.2026 08:06 Uhr
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Vaultz Capital Plc - Directorate change

Vaultz Capital Plc - Directorate change

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 19

19 June 2026

Vaultz Capital plc

("Vaultz Capital", "Vaultz" or the "Company")

Directorship Appointment

Vaultz Capital plc (AQSE: V3TC) announces that, further to the announcement on 2 June 2026, it has appointed Ian Burns to the Board as a non-executive director with immediate effect.

Mr Burns is a highly experienced investment professional and chartered accountant with extensive board-level experience across listed companies, investment funds and alternative asset managers. He is founder and Executive Director of Via Executive Limited and Managing Director of Regent Mercantile Holdings Limited. He previously served as Chairman of AIM-quoted SEED Innovations Limited and currently holds several non-executive directorships across investment and fund management businesses. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, a member of STEP, and is licensed by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission as a personal fiduciary.

The information required pursuant to Rule 4.9 of the AQSE Growth Market Access Rulebook on Ian Burns can be found in the Appendix below.

The Directors of the Company are responsible for the release of this announcement.

Charles Wood, Executive Chair of Vaultz Capital, said: "As we embark on this exciting new chapter for Vaultz, we are delighted to welcome Ian to the Board. His extensive experience across public markets, investment management and corporate governance, together with a strong track record of supporting growth businesses, will be invaluable as we evaluate opportunities and deliver our strategic objectives."

ENDS

For further information please contact:

Vaultz Capital plc

www.vaultzcapital.co.uk

Charlie Wood

info@vaultzcapital.co.uk

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP

Corporate Adviser

Liam Murray / Ludovico Lazzaretti / James Western

+44 (0)20 7213 0880

Global Investment Strategy UK Limited

Broker

Callum Hill

+44 (0)20 7048 9000

St Brides Partners Ltd

Financial PR

Isabel de Salis / Susie Geliher

vaultz@stbridespartners.co.uk

Appendix

The following information is disclosed in respect of Ian Michael Burns (age 66) pursuant to Rule 4.9 of the AQSE Growth Market Access Rulebook. All information is as at the date of this announcement.

Current Directorships / Partnerships:

Past Directorships / Partnerships (within the last five years):

Artal Tech Limited

AFV Pharma International Inc

Artal Treasury Limited

Arx Resources Ltd

Cottage International Group Limited

Curlew Alternatives Eleventh Property GP1 Limited

Curlew Alternatives Eighth Property GP1 Limited

Curlew Alternatives Eleventh Property GP2 Limited

Curlew Alternatives Eighth Property GP2 Limited

Curlew Alternatives Fifth Property GP1 Limited

Curlew Alternatives Eleventh Letting GP1 Limited

Curlew Alternatives Fifth Property GP2 Limited

Curlew Alternatives Eleventh Letting GP2 Limited

Curlew Alternatives Ninth Property GP1 Limited

Curlew Alternatives Fifth Letting GP1 Limited

Curlew Alternatives Ninth Property GP2 Limited

Curlew Alternatives Fifth Letting GP2 Limited

Curlew Alternatives Twelfth Property GP1 Limited

Curlew Alternatives Fourth Property GP1 Limited

Curlew Alternatives Twelfth Property GP2 Limited

Curlew Alternatives Fourth Property GP2 Limited

Curlew Second Property GP1 Ltd

Curlew Alternatives Guernsey Limited

Curlew Second Property GP2 Ltd

Curlew Alternatives Property Finance Company Limited

Darwin (West Country) Limited

Curlew Alternatives Property GP1 Limited

Darwin Finance Limited

Curlew Alternatives Property GP2 Limited

Darwin Property Investment Management (Guernsey)

Curlew Alternatives Second Letting GP1 Limited

LaFayette Treasury limited

Curlew Alternatives Second Letting GP2 Limited

Li3 Resources Inc

Curlew Alternatives Second Property GP1 Limited

Northern Palladium Ventures Limited

Curlew Alternatives Second Property GP2 Limited

Petras Holdings Ltd

Curlew Alternatives Seventh Property GP1 Limited

Premier Asset Management (Guernsey) Limited

Curlew Alternatives Seventh Property GP2 Limited

Regent Mercantile Ventures Inc

Curlew Alternatives Sixth Property GP1 Limited

River & Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Co Ltd

Curlew Alternatives Sixth Property GP2 Limited

SEED Innovations Limited

Curlew Alternatives Tenth Property GP1 Limited

Twenty Four Income Fund Limited

Curlew Alternatives Tenth Property GP2 Limited

Curlew Alternatives Third Property GP1 Limited

Curlew Alternatives Third Property GP2 Limited

Curlew Capital Guernsey Limited

Curlew Fourth Property GP1 Ltd

Curlew Fourth Property GP2 Ltd

Curlew Ninth Property GP1 Ltd

Curlew Ninth Property GP2 Ltd

Curlew Property Finance Company Limited

Curlew Sixth Property GP1 Ltd

Curlew Sixth Property GP2 Ltd

Curlew Student II Trust Feeder Limited

Curlew Student Trust Feeder Limited

Darwin Alternative Investment Management (Guernsey)

Darwin Bereavement Finance (Guernsey) Limited

Darwin Bereavement Properties (Guernsey) Limited

Darwin Leisure Development Finance (Guernsey) Limited

Darwin Leisure Development Properties (Guernsey) Limited

Dattels & Co Limited

Exclusive Technologies Limited

Hamar Holidng Limited

Milroy Capital Limited

Minex Consultants Limited

NewGen Equity Long/Short Fund Ltd

Oilex Holdings limited

One Hyde Park Limited

Phaunos Timber Limited

Pradera Roja SA

Primary Commodity Master Fund Limited

Primary Commodity Fund Limited

Primary Commodity Dealing Limited

Primary Commodity Founders Holdco Limited

Primary Commodity Fund Managers Limited

ReGen Investments Limited

Regent Aviation Inc

Regent Mercantile Bancorp Inc

Regent Mercantile Holdings Limited

Regent Mercantile Special Projects Inc

Regent Mercantile Trustcorp (Pvt) Limited

Regent Resources Capital Corporation

Smoke Rise Holdings Limited

Stafford Capital Partners Carry GP Limited

Strategic Commodities Merchant Limited

Tura Holding Limited

Via Executive Limited

Vulcan Commodity Advisors Company Inc

Vortex Oppourtunities Limited (Regenvest Limited)

Ian Burns does not hold any ordinary shares in the Company.

There is no further information which is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 4.9 of the AQSE Growth Market Access Rulebook in respect of Ian Burns.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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