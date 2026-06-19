Vaultz Capital Plc - Directorate change

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 19

19 June 2026

Vaultz Capital plc

("Vaultz Capital", "Vaultz" or the "Company")

Directorship Appointment

Vaultz Capital plc (AQSE: V3TC) announces that, further to the announcement on 2 June 2026, it has appointed Ian Burns to the Board as a non-executive director with immediate effect.

Mr Burns is a highly experienced investment professional and chartered accountant with extensive board-level experience across listed companies, investment funds and alternative asset managers. He is founder and Executive Director of Via Executive Limited and Managing Director of Regent Mercantile Holdings Limited. He previously served as Chairman of AIM-quoted SEED Innovations Limited and currently holds several non-executive directorships across investment and fund management businesses. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, a member of STEP, and is licensed by the Guernsey Financial Services Commission as a personal fiduciary.

The information required pursuant to Rule 4.9 of the AQSE Growth Market Access Rulebook on Ian Burns can be found in the Appendix below.

The Directors of the Company are responsible for the release of this announcement.

Charles Wood, Executive Chair of Vaultz Capital, said: "As we embark on this exciting new chapter for Vaultz, we are delighted to welcome Ian to the Board. His extensive experience across public markets, investment management and corporate governance, together with a strong track record of supporting growth businesses, will be invaluable as we evaluate opportunities and deliver our strategic objectives."

ENDS

For further information please contact:

Vaultz Capital plc www.vaultzcapital.co.uk Charlie Wood info@vaultzcapital.co.uk Cairn Financial Advisers LLP Corporate Adviser Liam Murray / Ludovico Lazzaretti / James Western +44 (0)20 7213 0880 Global Investment Strategy UK Limited Broker Callum Hill +44 (0)20 7048 9000 St Brides Partners Ltd Financial PR Isabel de Salis / Susie Geliher vaultz@stbridespartners.co.uk

Appendix

The following information is disclosed in respect of Ian Michael Burns (age 66) pursuant to Rule 4.9 of the AQSE Growth Market Access Rulebook. All information is as at the date of this announcement.

Current Directorships / Partnerships: Past Directorships / Partnerships (within the last five years): Artal Tech Limited AFV Pharma International Inc Artal Treasury Limited Arx Resources Ltd Cottage International Group Limited Curlew Alternatives Eleventh Property GP1 Limited Curlew Alternatives Eighth Property GP1 Limited Curlew Alternatives Eleventh Property GP2 Limited Curlew Alternatives Eighth Property GP2 Limited Curlew Alternatives Fifth Property GP1 Limited Curlew Alternatives Eleventh Letting GP1 Limited Curlew Alternatives Fifth Property GP2 Limited Curlew Alternatives Eleventh Letting GP2 Limited Curlew Alternatives Ninth Property GP1 Limited Curlew Alternatives Fifth Letting GP1 Limited Curlew Alternatives Ninth Property GP2 Limited Curlew Alternatives Fifth Letting GP2 Limited Curlew Alternatives Twelfth Property GP1 Limited Curlew Alternatives Fourth Property GP1 Limited Curlew Alternatives Twelfth Property GP2 Limited Curlew Alternatives Fourth Property GP2 Limited Curlew Second Property GP1 Ltd Curlew Alternatives Guernsey Limited Curlew Second Property GP2 Ltd Curlew Alternatives Property Finance Company Limited Darwin (West Country) Limited Curlew Alternatives Property GP1 Limited Darwin Finance Limited Curlew Alternatives Property GP2 Limited Darwin Property Investment Management (Guernsey) Curlew Alternatives Second Letting GP1 Limited LaFayette Treasury limited Curlew Alternatives Second Letting GP2 Limited Li3 Resources Inc Curlew Alternatives Second Property GP1 Limited Northern Palladium Ventures Limited Curlew Alternatives Second Property GP2 Limited Petras Holdings Ltd Curlew Alternatives Seventh Property GP1 Limited Premier Asset Management (Guernsey) Limited Curlew Alternatives Seventh Property GP2 Limited Regent Mercantile Ventures Inc Curlew Alternatives Sixth Property GP1 Limited River & Mercantile UK Micro Cap Investment Co Ltd Curlew Alternatives Sixth Property GP2 Limited SEED Innovations Limited Curlew Alternatives Tenth Property GP1 Limited Twenty Four Income Fund Limited Curlew Alternatives Tenth Property GP2 Limited Curlew Alternatives Third Property GP1 Limited Curlew Alternatives Third Property GP2 Limited Curlew Capital Guernsey Limited Curlew Fourth Property GP1 Ltd Curlew Fourth Property GP2 Ltd Curlew Ninth Property GP1 Ltd Curlew Ninth Property GP2 Ltd Curlew Property Finance Company Limited Curlew Sixth Property GP1 Ltd Curlew Sixth Property GP2 Ltd Curlew Student II Trust Feeder Limited Curlew Student Trust Feeder Limited Darwin Alternative Investment Management (Guernsey) Darwin Bereavement Finance (Guernsey) Limited Darwin Bereavement Properties (Guernsey) Limited Darwin Leisure Development Finance (Guernsey) Limited Darwin Leisure Development Properties (Guernsey) Limited Dattels & Co Limited Exclusive Technologies Limited Hamar Holidng Limited Milroy Capital Limited Minex Consultants Limited NewGen Equity Long/Short Fund Ltd Oilex Holdings limited One Hyde Park Limited Phaunos Timber Limited Pradera Roja SA Primary Commodity Master Fund Limited Primary Commodity Fund Limited Primary Commodity Dealing Limited Primary Commodity Founders Holdco Limited Primary Commodity Fund Managers Limited ReGen Investments Limited Regent Aviation Inc Regent Mercantile Bancorp Inc Regent Mercantile Holdings Limited Regent Mercantile Special Projects Inc Regent Mercantile Trustcorp (Pvt) Limited Regent Resources Capital Corporation Smoke Rise Holdings Limited Stafford Capital Partners Carry GP Limited Strategic Commodities Merchant Limited Tura Holding Limited Via Executive Limited Vulcan Commodity Advisors Company Inc Vortex Oppourtunities Limited (Regenvest Limited)

Ian Burns does not hold any ordinary shares in the Company.

There is no further information which is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 4.9 of the AQSE Growth Market Access Rulebook in respect of Ian Burns.