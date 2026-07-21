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WKN: A41BVK | ISIN: GB00BLR8T846 | Ticker-Symbol: VJ2
Frankfurt
21.07.26 | 09:55
0,024 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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VAULTZ CAPITAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
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VAULTZ CAPITAL PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
21.07.2026 12:30 Uhr
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Vaultz Capital Plc - Result of General Meeting

Vaultz Capital Plc - Result of General Meeting

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 21

21 July 2026

Vaultz Capital plc

("Vaultz Capital", "Vaultz" or the "Company")

Result of General Meeting

The Board is pleased to announce that all resolutions proposed at today's General Meeting were duly passed.

Charles Wood, Executive Chairman of Vaultz, said:"We appreciate the support shown by shareholders today. The resolutions provide the Company with the flexibility required to execute its revised strategy, and we look forward to providing further updates as our discussions around potential transactions continue to develop."

The Directors of the Company are responsible for the release of this announcement.

For further information please contact:

Vaultz Capital plc

www.vaultzcapital.co.uk

Charlie Wood

info@vaultzcapital.co.uk

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP

Corporate Adviser

Liam Murray / Ludovico Lazzaretti / James Western

+44 (0)20 7213 0880

Global Investment Strategy UK Limited

Broker

Callum Hill

+44 (0)20 7048 9000

St Brides Partners Ltd

Financial PR

Isabel de Salis / Susie Geliher

vaultz@stbridespartners.co.uk

© 2026 PR Newswire
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