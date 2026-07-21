Vaultz Capital Plc - Result of General Meeting

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 21

21 July 2026

Vaultz Capital plc

("Vaultz Capital", "Vaultz" or the "Company")

Result of General Meeting

The Board is pleased to announce that all resolutions proposed at today's General Meeting were duly passed.

Charles Wood, Executive Chairman of Vaultz, said:"We appreciate the support shown by shareholders today. The resolutions provide the Company with the flexibility required to execute its revised strategy, and we look forward to providing further updates as our discussions around potential transactions continue to develop."

The Directors of the Company are responsible for the release of this announcement.

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