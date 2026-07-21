Vaultz Capital Plc - Result of General Meeting
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 21
21 July 2026
Vaultz Capital plc
("Vaultz Capital", "Vaultz" or the "Company")
Result of General Meeting
The Board is pleased to announce that all resolutions proposed at today's General Meeting were duly passed.
Charles Wood, Executive Chairman of Vaultz, said:"We appreciate the support shown by shareholders today. The resolutions provide the Company with the flexibility required to execute its revised strategy, and we look forward to providing further updates as our discussions around potential transactions continue to develop."
The Directors of the Company are responsible for the release of this announcement.
For further information please contact:
Vaultz Capital plc
www.vaultzcapital.co.uk
Charlie Wood
info@vaultzcapital.co.uk
Cairn Financial Advisers LLP
Corporate Adviser
Liam Murray / Ludovico Lazzaretti / James Western
+44 (0)20 7213 0880
Global Investment Strategy UK Limited
Broker
Callum Hill
+44 (0)20 7048 9000
St Brides Partners Ltd
Financial PR
Isabel de Salis / Susie Geliher
vaultz@stbridespartners.co.uk