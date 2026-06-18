Loomis AB: Loomis expands its presence in Argentina through the acquisition of Transportadora del Interior S.A.

Loomis has entered into an agreement with Grupo Coinag and other minority shareholders to acquire Transportadora del Interior S.A., a regional cash management company in Argentina. The acquisition will strengthen Loomis' geographical footprint in the country by adding three new branches in two densely populated regions. The enterprise value amounts to ARS 27.5 billion (approximately SEK 180 million) on a cash and debt free basis and the transaction is expected to be closed during the third quarter of 2026.

Founded in 2018, Transportadora del Interior S.A. is a regional provider of cash management services in Santa Fe and Córdoba, which are two sizeable and attractive provinces in Argentina. The company offers cash-in-transit and cash management services towards both financial institutions and the retail sector. Transportadora del Interior is headquartered in the city of Rosario, Santa Fe and operates three branches, employs approximately 200 people and maintains a modern vehicle fleet. In 2025, the company reported revenues of approximately ARS 14.6 billion (approximately SEK 96 million).

"Through the acquisition of Transportadora del Interior, we expand our presence in Latin America into two of Argentina's economically strongest areas. We look forward to working with the team to further develop the business and enable additional growth", comments Aritz Larrea, President and CEO of Loomis.

As communicated at the 2024 Capital Markets Day, expanding in emerging Latin American markets is a strategic priority for Loomis. Loomis has had operations in Argentina since 2012, and following the closing of the transaction, will have operations in the country's three largest cities and surrounding areas: Buenos Aires, Córdoba and Rosario. Loomis sees potential to increase its business volume by further strengthening Transportadora del Interior offering to small and medium-sized enterprises and within Automated Solutions.

The transaction is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2026. The business will be integrated into Loomis Argentina and be reported within segment Europe and Latin America as of the closing of the transaction.

The acquisition is expected to be accretive to the Group's operating profit (EBITA).

This press release is also available on Loomis website: www.loomis.com.

For more information, please contact:

Jenny Boström

Head of Sustainability and IR

ir@loomis.com

+46 79 006 45 92



Fredrik Hammarbäck

Media Relations and External Communications Manager

media@loomis.com

Loomis offers secure and efficient high-security logistics and comprehensive payments management, including transportation, processing and storage of cash and valuables. The company serves financial institutions, retailers, and governmental authorities globally. Loomis employs 24,000 people, operates around 400 branches in more than 25 countries, and had revenue of more than SEK 30 billion in 2025. Loomis AB is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm Large-Cap list.