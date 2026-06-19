Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 19, 2026) - Naughty Ventures Corp. (CSE: BAD) (FSE: 5DE0) (OTC Pink: BADVF) ("Naughty Ventures" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the launch of its maiden exploration program at its Green Lightning Lithium Project, a 7,207-hectare claim package strategically located in the Frotet-Evans Greenstone Belt of Quebec, directly adjoining Q2 Metals Corp.'s Cisco Lithium Project - one of the most significant hard-rock lithium discoveries in Canada.

The Green Lightning property is situated within the Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory and benefits from year-round ground access via the Billy Diamond Highway and the regional forestry road network. The CN rail terminus at Matagami lies approximately 150 km to the south, providing logistical connectivity to the Bécancour battery materials hub. The Company has engaged VoiseyScore Geoscience Inc. to lead the exploration program and to coordinate the NI 43-101 Technical Report supporting the property.

Figure 1: Location map showing the Green Lightning Lithium Project claim outline adjacent to the Q2 Metals Cisco Lithium Project, Frotet-Evans Greenstone Belt, Quebec

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Strategic Position Adjacent to a Significant Lithium Discovery

The Green Lightning Lithium Project directly adjoins the eastern boundary of Q2 Metals Corp.'s Cisco Lithium Project. On April 20, 2026, Q2 Metals announced an inaugural Inferred Mineral Resource Estimate at Cisco of 295 million tonnes at 1.36% Li2O. The Cisco mineralized zone extends over 1.5 kilometres of strike length and remains open at depth and along strike.

The broader Frotet-Evans Greenstone Belt is a recognized lithium-bearing pegmatite province, also hosting the Sirmac and Moblan lithium deposits, and is endowed with multiple commodity systems including:

Lithium: Cisco (Q2 Metals), Sirmac, and Moblan pegmatite deposits.

Gold: Sumitomo-Kenorland Minerals' Regnault deposit (14.5 Mt at 5.47 g/t Au for 2.55 million ounces, Inferred, December 2025) and the past-producing Troilus Au-Cu mine.

Rare Earth Elements: The Montviel Carbonatite Complex (Geomega Resources Inc.), which hosts a historical estimate of 82.4 million tonnes Indicated grading 1.51% TREO and 184.2 million tonnes Inferred grading 1.43% TREO (see "Historical Estimate - Montviel Carbonatite Complex" below).

Nickel-Copper: Multiple Ni-Cu occurrences associated with mafic-ultramafic intrusions throughout the belt.

Zinc: The Matagami VMS camp to the south, one of Canada's historic zinc districts.

The Company cautions that the mineral deposits, mineral resources, mineral occurrences, past production and exploration results described above in respect of the Cisco, Sirmac, Moblan, Regnault, Troilus, Montviel and Matagami properties, and of the broader Frotet-Evans Greenstone Belt, occur on adjacent or nearby properties in which the Company has no right, title or interest. Mineralization hosted on adjacent or nearby properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Green Lightning Lithium Project.

Green Lightning Exploration Program

The planned program is designed to systematically evaluate and advance the Green Lightning claims using proven and modern exploration techniques to generate ranked exploration targets with an accompanying NI 43-101 Technical Report, qualifying as $150,000 of CSE exploration expenditure.

Phase 1 - Exploration Data Compilation & Geological Analysis and Modeling: Compilation and modern re-processing of available geological raw data (SIGEOM datasets, assessment reports, regional prospect data, airborne magnetic and EM grids). LiDAR acquisition and interpretation for outcrop probability and structural lineament extraction, satellite-based mapping (Sentinel-2, ASTER, ALOS PALSAR), satellite-derived gas estimation for pathfinder signatures beneath glacial cover, integrated structural synthesis, and AI/ML prospectivity modeling against known regional pegmatite and gold occurrences.

Phase 2 - Bottom-of-Till Verification: Targeted prospecting and till-bedrock interface sampling at the highest-ranked targets, subject to budget remaining after Phase 1 desktop workstreams..

Program Completion - Ranked drill-ready target generation, 3D target model with drill target recommendations, and NI 43-101 Technical Report submission.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Clyde McMillan, P.Geo. (OGQ #02193), Principal Geologist of VoiseyScore Geoscience Inc. and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101. Mr. McMillan is independent of Naughty Ventures Corp.

About Naughty Ventures

Naughty Ventures Corp. is a Canadian venture investment and mineral exploration company focused on early-stage mineral projects with significant discovery potential. Naughty Ventures is focused on acquiring, developing and strategically positioning mineral assets with strong value potential as well as investing in private and public companies with significant potential, exceptional management and/or high growth potential that may be strategically positioned in the global market. The Company is committed to identifying and advancing the world's next great mineral assets.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of Naughty Ventures Corp.

"Blair Naughty"

CEO and President

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "believes," "targets," "potential," or statements that certain actions, events or results "may," "will," "could" or "would" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, without limitation: (i) the Company's planned exploration program on the Green Lightning Lithium Project, including its anticipated timing, scope and cost; (ii) the prospectivity of the Green Lightning Lithium Project and the potential for spodumene-bearing pegmatites and related lithium mineralization to extend onto the Project from the area surrounding Q2 Metals Corp.'s Cisco lithium project; and (iii) the Company's expectations regarding permitting, surface access and the availability of contractors.

These statements are based on a number of assumptions, including without limitation: (i) that the Company will be able to finance and carry out the planned exploration program on reasonable terms; (ii) that exploration results, characterizations and disclosure published by Q2 Metals Corp. are accurate and that geological features identified on neighbouring ground may extend onto the Green Lightning Lithium Project; (iii) that the Company will obtain and maintain all required permits, surface access and personnel; and (iv) that lithium prices, capital markets and the regulatory regime in Quebec remain supportive.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, including without limitation: (i) that mineral exploration is inherently uncertain and that proximity to a discovery does not guarantee comparable mineralization on the Green Lightning Lithium Project; (ii) that results from adjacent or nearby properties, including the Cisco project, are not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Company's property; (iii) the inability to obtain financing on acceptable terms; (iv) permitting, environmental, weather and access delays; (v) lithium price volatility; (vi) reliance on third-party operators and data; and (vii) the other risks described in the Company's continuous disclosure filings.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date hereof, and the Company does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statement, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Historical Estimate - Montviel Carbonatite Complex. The Montviel figures above are a "historical estimate" under NI 43-101, from the "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Montviel Rare Earth Project, Quebec, Canada" (effective June 15, 2015), prepared for Geomega Resources Inc. by independent Qualified Persons E. Belzile, R. Marchand and A. Bouajila of Belzile Solutions Inc. and G Mining Services Inc. (Belzile, Marchand and Bouajila, 2015; filed on SEDAR+). It reported 82.4 Mt Indicated at 1.51% TREO and 184.2 Mt Inferred at 1.43% TREO at a CAD 180 per tonne economic cut-off, classified under the CIM Definition Standards (2014), and is the most recent estimate, superseding the September 29, 2011 SGS Canada Inc. estimate (183.9 Mt Indicated at 1.45% TREO; 66.7 Mt Inferred at 1.46% TREO). The Company's Qualified Person has not reviewed the underlying data and cannot confirm the categories conform to current CIM standards; the estimate is relevant only as a general indication of regional carbonatite REE endowment on a property in which the Company has no interest, and its reliability is not independently verified. Upgrading it to a current mineral resource would require obtaining and validating the drilling, sampling, assay and QA/QC data and re-estimating under NI 43-101. A Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to classify it as a current mineral resource, and the Company is not treating it as current.

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Source: Naughty Ventures Corp.