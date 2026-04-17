Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 17, 2026) - Naughty Ventures Corp. (CSE: BAD) (FSE: 5DE0) (OTC Pink: BADVF) ("Naughty Ventures" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the large scale soil geochemical sampling from its 100% owned Lord Baron Property located in Newfoundland, Canada.

Highlights:

Extends strike length of anomalous copper mineralization to ~6.1km (up from ~2.25km)

Soil anomalies are coincident with geological structures and historical geophysical anomalies

Historical drilling is oriented away from soil anomalies

570 soil samples collected

46 samples are considered anomalous in copper (>100ppm)

Management Commentary

"The results from this soil program have successfully outlined a larger and more coherent copper anomaly than previously recognized. The spatial relationship with structural and geophysical features provides a solid framework for targeting. Our next phase of work will focus on refining these targets and testing them through drilling." Commented Blair Naughty, CEO.

Little Bay Head Grid

Multiple trends of anomalous copper mineralization have been identified, including one with a strike length of approximately 6.1 km and a width of up to 175 m. This represents a significant increase from the previously reported 2.25 km trend (see press release dated October 14, 2025, by Sorrento Resources Ltd.).

The soil grid, completed by Naughty Ventures, was designed to extend this anomaly. The identified anomalies align with mapped geological structures and, in some areas, overlap with historical geophysical anomalies. Additionally, historical drilling appears to have been conducted away from the primary anomalous soil trend.

Figure 1.1. Completed Little Bay Head soil grid with soil copper anomalies outlined in red.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3326/293021_5795e1d7c42cc8c4_002full.jpg

QA/QC Statement

All soil samples collected during the program were securely transported to Eastern Analytical Laboratories in Springdale, Newfoundland, an independent and ISO 17025-accredited laboratory. Sample analysis included assay for gold by a 30-gram fire assay with an AA finish and a 34 -element ICP-OES package, using a 4-acid digestion.

About the Lord Baron Project

The Lord Baron Project is located on the Springdale peninsula, Newfoundland and Labrador near the towns of Springdale, Little Bay, and Beachside. The region has a rich mining history and is host to a skilled workforce, several diamond drilling contractors, a NI-43-101 compliant assay lab, and mining equipment and parts suppliers. In addition, it is adjacent to deep water ports, industrial hydroelectric power supply, and is in proximity to the Nugget Pond mill.

The Project consists of 15 individual mineral licenses made up of 256 individual claims for an area of 6,400ha. The Project is predominately underlain by rocks of the Lush's Bight Group of the tectonostratigraphic Dunnage Zone of the Appalachian Orogen. The Lush's Bight Group is a Cambro-Ordovician sequence of ophiolitic metavolcanic rocks representing a portion of the oceanic crust of the proto-Atlantic Ocean, the Iapetus Sea. The group has been metamorphosed to greenschist facies and has undergone extensive faulting related to the initial formation of oceanic crust as well as the Taconic and Acadian Orogenies.

The Lush's Bight Group contains more base metal sulphide showings per square kilometer than any other group of rocks in Newfoundland. The showings typically occur in an envelope of chlorite schist.

Qualified Person

Alex Bugden, P. Geo., a Qualified Person in accordance with National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this press release. Mr. Bugden is an independent consultant of the Company within the meaning of NI 43-101.

About Naughty Ventures Corp.

Naughty Ventures Corp. is a Canadian venture investment and mineral exploration company focused on early-stage mineral projects with significant discovery potential. Naughty Ventures is focused on acquiring, developing and strategically positioning mineral assets with strong value potential as well as investing in private and public companies with significant potential, exceptional management and/or high growth potential that may be strategically positioned in the global market. The Company is committed to identifying and advancing the world's next great mineral assets.

Naughty Ventures Corp. - BAD Come to Find the World's Next Mine.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Blair Naughty"

CEO and President

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, including statements regarding the ability of the Company to complete and the timing of the closing the Transaction, statements with respect to the Project and its mineralization potential, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans with respect to the Project and the timing of results are "forward-looking statements". Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable and reflect expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant, the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with securities regulatory authorities, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These factors should be considered carefully, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/293021

Source: Naughty Ventures Corp.