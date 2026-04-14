Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2026) - Naughty Ventures Corp. (CSE: BAD) (FSE: 5DE0) (OTC Pink: BADVF) ("Naughty Ventures" or the "Company") is pleased to highlight the recent drill results announced by Metalsource Mining Inc. (CSE: MSM) (OTCQB: MSMMF) ("Metalsource"), in which the Company currently holds 3.4 million shares. Metalsource has reported encouraging initial drill results from its North Carolina polymetallic project, including a high-grade intercept of 48.04 grams per tonne gold equivalent over 12.62 metres. The Company views these results as a strong indication of the project's potential and believes they represent an important step forward in advancing the asset.

"We are very encouraged by these initial results from Metalsource," said Blair Naughty, CEO of Naughty Ventures. "Intercepts of this grade and scale are rare and reinforce our belief that this project has the potential to evolve into something meaningful. We look forward to remaining a significant shareholder as Metalsource continues to advance this project."

The Company also highlights anticipated drill results from Sorrento Resources Ltd. (CSE: SRS) (OTCQB: SRSLF) (FSE: Z9L), in which Naughty Ventures currently holds approximately 9 million shares, with an additional 8 million shares expected to be earned over time under existing agreements.

Sorrento recently completed drilling on projects of interest to Naughty Ventures. At the Bottom Brook rare earth elements property in Newfoundland, Sorrento drilled 10 holes for a total of 1,514m. Assay results are anticipated in the coming weeks. Following this program, Sorrento advanced drilling at its Rodgers Cove gold project, where the company has released multiple updates reporting sulfide zones with visible gold.

The Rodgers Cove project is situated along the Appleton Fault Zone in Newfoundland, in proximity to active regional exploration, which underscores the area's exploration potential.

"With multiple active programs underway across our portfolio, we believe the coming weeks and months represent a meaningful period of news flow for Naughty Ventures," added Mr. Naughty. "We look forward to continued updates from both Metalsource and Sorrento as these companies advance their respective projects."

About Naughty Ventures Corp.

Naughty Ventures Corp. is a Canadian venture investment and mineral exploration company focused on early-stage mineral projects with significant discovery potential. Naughty Ventures is focused on acquiring, developing and strategically positioning mineral assets with strong value potential as well as investing in private and public companies with significant potential, exceptional management and/or high growth potential that may be strategically positioned in the global market. The Company is committed to identifying and advancing the world's next great mineral assets.

Naughty Ventures Corp. - BAD Come to Find the World's Next Mine.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Blair Naughty"

CEO and President

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

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Source: Naughty Ventures Corp.