Manila, Philippines--(Newsfile Corp. - June 19, 2026) - St. Augustine Gold and Copper Limited (TSX: SAU) ("St. Augustine" or the "Company") announces the appointment of ELD SG and Eldorado Partners ("ELD") , a Singapore-headquartered corporate finance and advisory practice, to serve as financial advisor in connection with financing and strategic initiatives related to the development of the Kingking Copper-Gold project (the "Kingking Project") in the Philippines.

ELD will provide strategic advisory support to the Company as it evaluates various financing alternatives and strategic options to advance the Kingking Project. The firm brings established experience in capital raising and financing solutions across the natural resources sector and other industries.

ELD is an independent advisory and principal-investment house. The firm operates at the intersection of finance, geopolitics and industrial strategy, working at senior level on cross-border M&A, structured and project finance in energy, metals (including critical-minerals) and commodity mandates, ELD combines deep capital markets structuring with on the ground access taking selective principal positions alongside its advisory work.

This appointment reflects the Company's ongoing commitment to securing appropriate financing solutions that will support project development while maximizing long-term value for shareholders.

The Company expects to engage ELD immediately to begin work on evaluating financing structures and strategic alternatives suited to the project's development requirements.

About St. Augustine

St. Augustine (SAU) is a TSX-listed mining company focused on the development of the Kingking Copper-Gold Project. The Project is one of the largest undeveloped copper-gold deposits in the world and is listed as a top three-priority mining project by the Philippine government.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This announcement includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties and are based on certain factors and assumptions. While we consider these assumptions to be reasonable based on currently available information, they may prove to be incorrect. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking information is also subject to certain factors, including risks and uncertainties, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's current expectations, including changes in market conditions, governmental or regulatory developments and general economic conditions. Other risks and uncertainties related to the Company are disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 31, 2026 and filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking information contained in this announcement is based on our current estimates, expectations and projections, which we believe are reasonable as of the current date. You should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely on this information as of any other date. While we may elect to, we are under no obligation and do not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required by applicable securities law.

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Source: St. Augustine Gold and Copper Limited