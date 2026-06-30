Manila, Philippines--(Newsfile Corp. - June 30, 2026) - St. Augustine Gold and Copper Limited (TSX: SAU) ("St. Augustine" or the "Company") announces holding of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") on 26 June 2026.

At the Meeting, shareholders considered the matters described in the Company's Management Information Circular dated 18 May 2026 (the "Management Information Circular"). Each matter submitted for approval received the requisite approval of shareholders (or, where applicable, the requisite approval of disinterested shareholders). 1,579,549,129 shares were issued and outstanding and eligible to vote. 836,460,492 shares were voted (52.96%).

Election of Directors

Shareholders elected each of the nominees listed below as directors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders or until their respective successors are duly elected or appointed. Each nominee received the requisite majority of votes cast for his or her election, as follows:

Nominee Votes For Percentage Votes Withheld Percentage Manuel Paolo A. Villar 720,263,835 86.90% 108,560,736 13.10% Yolanda L. Coronel-Armenta 828,739,471 99.99% 85,100 0.01% Eugene T. Mateo 720,263,735 86.90% 108,560,836 13.10% Edsel M. Abrasaldo 828,739,471 99.99% 85,100 0.01% Andrew J. Russell 720,263,735 86.90% 108,560,736 13.10% Michael G. Regino 720,263,735 86.90% 108,560,836 13.10% Teodulo Antonio G. San Juan, Jr. 828,739,471 99.99% 85,100 0.01%

Appointment of Auditor

Shareholders approved the appointment of Davidson and Company LLP as the Company's auditor for the ensuing year and authorized the directors of the Company to fix the auditor's remuneration. The resolution approving the appointment of the external auditor received approximately 99.99% of the votes cast in favor of the resolution.

Amendment of the Amended and Restated Option Plan

Shareholders approved the amendment of the Company's Amended and Restated Option Plan, as more particularly described in the Management Information Circular and subject to TSX Exchange and final board approval. The resolution approving said amendment received approximately 86.90% of the votes cast in favor of the resolution.

Approval of Related Party Convertible Note Financing

The Company's disinterested shareholders approved the Company's entry into a convertible note financing with TVI Resource Development Phils., Inc., a related party, as discussed in the Management Information Circular. The resolution received approximately 99.86% of the votes cast by disinterested shareholders in favor of the resolution. This proposed financing is still subject to TSX Exchange and final board approvals.

The Company thanks its shareholders for their continued support and participation in the Meeting.

About St. Augustine

St. Augustine (SAU) is a TSX-listed mining company focused on the development of the Kingking Copper-Gold Project. The Project is one of the largest undeveloped copper-gold deposits in the world and is listed as a top three-priority mining project by the Philippine government.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This announcement includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact included herein are forward looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve various risks and uncertainties and are based on certain factors and assumptions. While we consider these assumptions to be reasonable based on currently available information, they may prove to be incorrect. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking information is also subject to certain factors, including risks and uncertainties, that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's current expectations, including changes in market conditions, governmental or regulatory developments and general economic conditions. Other risks and uncertainties related to the Company are disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 31, 2026 and filed with Canadian securities regulatory authorities on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking information contained in this announcement is based on our current estimates, expectations and projections, which we believe are reasonable as of the current date. You should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely on this information as of any other date. While we may elect to, we are under no obligation and do not undertake to update this information at any particular time except as required by applicable securities law.

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Source: St. Augustine Gold and Copper Limited