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WKN: 552832 | ISIN: AU000000ANN9 | Ticker-Symbol: PD1A
Tradegate
17.06.26 | 08:01
17,800 Euro
-3,26 % -0,600
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AUSTRALIEN
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ANSELL LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
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ANSELL LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
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18,30018,60008:53
18,30018,60008:50
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ANSELL
ANSELL LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ANSELL LIMITED17,800-3,26 %
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