Empire Metals Limited Announces Massive High-Grade Core Confirmed at Thomas

Thomas Prospect Delivers Highest TiO2 Grades

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / June 22, 2026 / Empire Metals Limited, the AIM-quoted and OTCQX-traded exploration and development company, is pleased to announce the drilling results from the Thomas Prospect ('Thomas') at the Pitfield Project in Western Australia ('Pitfield' or the 'Project'). These results reflect the February to April 2026 drilling campaign, the most extensive programme undertaken by the Company to date. As announced previously, the campaign focussed on the high-grade titanium mineralisation within the in-situ weathered cap to increase the size and confidence of the existing Mineral Resource Estimate ('MRE').

Highlights

Exceptional drilling results confirm the scale and continuity of the high-grade weathered central core at Thomas, which extends over an area of approximately 6.25km 2 (625 hectares) and to an average depth of 47m in the in-situ weathered zone.

178 drill holes completed for 9,816m across the Thomas Prospect, comprising: 148 Air Core ( 'AC' ) drill holes for a total of 6,828 metres 30 Reverse Circulation ( 'RC' ) drill holes for a total of 2,988 metres

Highest TiO2 grades reported to date, with multiple drillholes averaging close to or greater than 8% TiO2 and with a peak intercept sample of 2m @ 21.44% TiO2.

Thomas drill hole highlights:

51m @ 8.79% TiO2 from 0m (AC26TOM250)

50m @ 8.29% TiO2 from 0m (AC26TOM278)

48m @ 7.90% TiO2 from 0m (AC26TOM246)

47m @ 7.87% TiO2 from 0m (AC26TOM279)

47m @ 7.77% TiO2 from 0m (AC26TOM245)

53m @ 7.74% TiO2 from 0m (AC26TOM280)

Results reported today cover the Thomas Prospect only; final assays for Cosgrove Prospect and Exploration/Sterilisation remain pending, with further results expected late June and July 2026.

These drill results will support a significant MRE upgrade which is targeted in Q3 2026 and provide the basis for future mine planning and engineering design studies.

Shaun Bunn, Managing Director, said: "The recent drill campaign, the largest undertaken at Pitfield, has delivered exceptional assay results to date and has significantly improved our understanding of the scale, continuity and exceptional titanium grades to be found within the high-grade central core of the Thomas Prospect. We have delineated a substantial block of high-grade mineralisation averaging 47m in thickness with multiple near-surface intercepts at Thomas. Several of the drilling intercepts averaged close to or above 8% TiO2, with a peak grade of 2m @ 21.44% TiO2, underscoring the importance of this drill programme in setting up the Company to rapidly advance its mine planning, engineering design and continuous pilot plant testwork. We look forward to demonstrating a significant MRE upgrade, which is on track for Q3 2026."

February to April 2026 Campaign

Thomas Prospect MRE Grid Drilling

The completion of the Thomas drilling and the return of all geochemical assay results is a significant event for Empire. These results will inform an updated MRE, increasing the scale and confidence level, and provide further logging and geochemical data to support the geological interpretation of the Thomas deposit.

A total of 5,039 samples were analysed at Intertek Laboratory in Perth including blanks, standards and duplicates as part of the Thomas MRE drilling programme. The samples were analysed using a four acid digest with ICP-OES finish and samples that returned >2% Ti was re-analysed with a borate fusion method to provide greater accuracy for the over range Ti values.

AC drilling at Thomas was conducted on a systematic 100m by 100m grid covering over 495 hectares predominantly across the high-grade central core previously identified by diamond drilling (announced 17 March 2026) and was designed to increase the confidence level of the existing MRE and provide key data for economic evaluation studies. RC drilling was designed to complement the AC drilling and extend the boundaries of the known mineralisation.

All AC and RC drill holes returned mineralisation open at depth, including several holes drilled south of the current resource boundary, which could therefore expand the known resource.

The geological and geochemical data generated as part of this drill programme shows that the previously reported central high-grade core of in situ weathered material is now more clearly defined with the central high-grade zone trending approximately NW-SE over 5km and a width of 1.25km. Within the high-grade core there are 120 drillholes containing >6% TiO2 across their total drilled width, the highest grade is 8.79% TiO2. The highest-grade sample intercepted at Pitfield was drilled at Thomas during this programme with a 2m interval returning 21.44% TiO2.

This high-grade central core is found where the original geology consisted of thicker sandstones with fewer interbedded siltstones. These original sandstones have been subjected to intense weathering and now consist of a saprolitic upper zone, weathered sandstone central zone and fresh sandstone bedrock below.

The drilling also denotes the grade of the resource decreasing to the east which is connected to an increased number of siltstone beds which are not mineralised and therefore dilute the overall grade of the resource. The exploration drilling carried out alongside the resource drilling has shown that there is a significant increase in siltstone further to the east. The geochemical results from this drilling is still being received and will be reported separately.

Figure 1. Drillhole collar locations (AC & RC) within Thomas Prospect priority area showing MRE outline and the high-grade central core.

Cosgrove Prospect MRE Grid Drilling Completed - Assay Results Pending

Drilling at Cosgrove consisted of 269 AC holes on a 400m x 200m drillhole spaced grid with an average depth of 45m, for a total of 12,140 metres. In conjunction with the AC drilling 41 x 100m RC holes were drilled within the grid for a total of 4,100m. The AC and RC drilling was focussed on increasing the size of the known mineral resource estimate at Cosgrove which was previously based on significantly less drillholes than at Thomas.

A total of 9189 samples have been submitted to the Intertek Laboratory in Perth and are undergoing geochemical analysis as per the Thomas samples assay regime. Final geochemical analytical results are expected in late June and will be released once QA/QC checks are complete.

Exploration/Sterilisation Drilling Completed - Assay Results Pending

A total of 226 exploration holes for a total of 8,788 metres were drilled across the whole of the Pitfield Project property. This encompassed an area 36km long and 10km wide. The purpose of the drilling was twofold: one to define the extents of the mineralisation at Pitfield and the other to identify areas for potential infrastructure where there was no mineralisation.

A total of 5028 samples have been submitted to the Intertek Laboratory in Perth and are undergoing geochemical analysis as per the Thomas samples assay regime. Final geochemical analytical results are expected in July and will be released once QA/QC checks are complete.

Next Steps

The confirmation of the extent and continuity of the high-grade central core at the Thomas Prospect, and the exceptional TiO2 grades achieved during this drill campaign, provides the Company with an excellent base from which to commence mine planning and engineering design work. With the process flowsheet now successfully tested at a bench scale (announced 11 June 2026) the next key stages of project development will include:

detailed engineering studies, based on the current process flowsheet - by end of Q4 2026;

an updated and expanded MRE, based on the recent drilling programme - Q3 2026;

continued development of the TiO2 product finishing steps targeting coated rutile pigments and Ti sponge metal feedstock - by end of Q4 2026; and,

continuous metallurgical piloting testwork of the process flowsheet - commencing Q3 2026.



Appendix 1. Drill Hole Assays for Thomas

Hole ID Total Depth (m) Depth From (m) Depth To (m) Interval (m) Grade TiO2 (%) AC26TOM184 38 0 38 38 6.17 AC26TOM185 33 0 33 33 4.97 AC26TOM186 44 0 44 44 6.19 AC26TOM187 36 0 36 36 6.69 AC26TOM188 38 0 38 38 5.66 AC26TOM189 25 0 25 25 5.41 AC26TOM190 40 0 40 40 6.31 AC26TOM191 40 0 40 40 6.91 AC26TOM192 39 0 39 39 4.79 AC26TOM193 39 0 39 39 3.69 AC26TOM194 49 0 49 49 7.07 inc. 2 16 14 9.12 AC26TOM195 38 0 38 38 6.18 AC26TOM196 36 0 36 36 4.07 AC26TOM197 48 0 48 48 4.35 AC26TOM198 25 0 25 25 5.19 AC26TOM199 46 0 46 46 4.94 AC26TOM200 44 0 44 44 5.08 AC26TOM201 44 0 44 44 3.68 AC26TOM202 41 0 41 41 4.38 AC26TOM203 46 0 46 46 6.89 inc. 18 22 4 10.73 AC26TOM204 44 0 44 44 7.44 inc. 22 24 2 13.41 inc. 34 38 4 11.7 AC26TOM205 44 0 44 44 6.02 AC26TOM206 52 0 52 52 5 AC26TOM207 40 0 40 40 5.03 AC26TOM208 44 0 44 44 5.09 AC26TOM209 39 0 39 39 4.57 inc. 28 32 4 11.3 AC26TOM210 44 0 44 44 5 AC26TOM211 44 0 44 44 5.5 AC26TOM212 44 0 44 44 3.77 AC26TOM213 39 2 39 37 4.75 AC26TOM214 44 2 44 42 5.22 AC26TOM215 43 0 43 43 7.15 inc. 10 18 8 10.96 AC26TOM216 44 6 44 38 7.4 AC26TOM217 46 4 46 42 5.34 AC26TOM218 48 4 48 44 6.07 AC26TOM219 44 0 44 44 3.22 AC26TOM220 42 0 42 42 3.64 AC26TOM221 42 0 42 42 3.87 AC26TOM222 48 0 48 48 4.16 AC26TOM223 42 0 42 42 4.8 AC26TOM224 39 0 39 39 4.21 AC26TOM225 40 0 40 40 5.3 AC26TOM226 40 0 40 40 4.9 AC26TOM227 44 0 44 44 4.48 AC26TOM228 46 0 46 46 4.34 AC26TOM229 44 0 44 44 5.07 AC26TOM230 42 0 42 42 4.23 AC26TOM231 40 0 40 40 4.82 AC26TOM232 42 6 42 36 4.87 AC26TOM233 45 6 45 39 5.33 AC26TOM234 49 2 49 47 5.13 AC26TOM235 45 0 45 45 5.78 AC26TOM236 46 4 46 42 4.43 AC26TOM237 49 6 49 43 6.96 AC26TOM238 46 4 46 42 7.41 AC26TOM239 46 4 46 42 6.74 inc. 16 22 6 10.29 AC26TOM240 50 0 50 50 6.41 AC26TOM241 50 0 50 50 6.51 AC26TOM242 44 0 44 44 6.99 AC26TOM243 52 0 52 52 4.15 AC26TOM244 46 0 46 46 4.77 inc. 12 22 10 10.31 AC26TOM245 47 0 47 47 7.77 AC26TOM246 48 0 48 48 7.9 inc. 12 20 8 10.78 AC26TOM247 45 0 45 45 7.13 AC26TOM248 51 0 51 51 6.97 inc. 24 28 4 10.43 AC26TOM249 54 0 54 54 7.08 inc. 8 16 8 9.1 AC26TOM250 51 0 51 51 8.79 inc. 2 12 10 10.68 inc. 16 34 18 10.47 AC26TOM251 54 0 54 54 6.16 inc. 2 12 10 11.23 AC26TOM252 43 0 43 43 5.1 AC26TOM253 51 0 51 51 2.82 AC26TOM254 47 0 47 47 4.59 AC26TOM255 48 0 48 48 4.59 AC26TOM256 43 0 43 43 5.41 AC26TOM257 42 0 42 42 5.9 AC26TOM258 47 0 47 47 6.02 AC26TOM259 49 0 49 49 6.1 AC26TOM260 50 4 50 46 5.75 AC26TOM261 53 2 53 51 5.58 AC26TOM262 41 0 41 41 5.47 AC26TOM263 41 0 41 41 5.85 AC26TOM264 44 0 44 44 5.53 AC26TOM265 50 0 50 50 5.6 AC26TOM266 54 2 54 52 5.08 AC26TOM267 51 0 51 51 6.05 AC26TOM268 55 0 55 55 5.73 AC26TOM269 38 0 38 38 5.02 AC26TOM270 44 0 44 44 5.96 AC26TOM271 44 0 44 44 6.9 AC26TOM272 42 0 42 42 6.9 AC26TOM273 38 0 38 38 6.26 AC26TOM274 32 0 32 32 5.63 AC26TOM275 33 0 33 33 6.33 AC26TOM276 38 0 38 38 6.22 AC26TOM277 49 0 49 49 4.91 AC26TOM278 50 0 50 50 8.29 inc. 2 6 4 10.4 inc. 18 24 6 10.47 AC26TOM279 47 0 47 47 7.87 inc. 26 30 4 10.18 AC26TOM280 53 0 53 53 7.74 inc. 14 36 22 10.41 AC26TOM281 56 0 56 56 7.51 inc. 32 40 8 11.64 AC26TOM282 54 0 54 54 7.35 inc. 6 14 8 14.32 AC26TOM283 63 0 63 63 4.33 AC26TOM284 36 0 36 36 5.55 AC26TOM285 43 0 43 43 6.02 AC26TOM286 48 0 48 48 5.28 AC26TOM287 56 0 56 56 6.13 AC26TOM288 60 0 60 60 6.08 AC26TOM289 56 2 56 54 6.58 AC26TOM290 39 0 39 39 6.84 AC26TOM291 46 0 46 46 6.03 AC26TOM292 45 0 45 45 5.48 AC26TOM293 44 8 44 36 5.67 AC26TOM294 48 0 48 48 6.49 AC26TOM295 44 0 44 44 5.23 AC26TOM296 51 0 51 51 5.44 AC26TOM297 54 0 54 54 5.29 AC26TOM298 42 6 42 36 5.13 AC26TOM299 48 0 48 48 6.95 inc. 8 18 10 10.58 AC26TOM300 53 0 53 53 6.08 inc. 8 14 6 12.66 AC26TOM301 48 2 48 46 5.24 AC26TOM302 53 4 53 47 5.5 AC26TOM303 50 6 50 40 6.78 inc. 36 38 2 17.83 AC26TOM304 50 10 50 40 5.82 AC26TOM305 49 0 49 49 5.33 AC26TOM306 44 0 44 44 5.4 AC26TOM307 45 2 45 43 4.85 AC26TOM308 53 4 53 49 5.47 AC26TOM309 51 6 51 45 4.48 AC26TOM310 51 0 51 51 4.07 AC26TOM311 49 0 49 49 4.07 AC26TOM312 45 0 45 45 5.38 AC26TOM313 42 0 42 42 5.12 AC26TOM314 60 2 60 58 5.97 AC26TOM315 54 2 54 52 6.23 AC26TOM316 60 2 60 58 6.82 AC26TOM317 50 2 50 48 6.55 AC26TOM318 46 6 46 40 4.6 AC26TOM319 54 6 54 48 6.08 AC26TOM320 52 6 52 46 6.14 AC26TOM321 60 2 60 58 6.14 AC26TOM322 48 2 48 46 6.35 AC26TOM323 45 2 45 43 5.23 AC26TOM324 44 0 44 44 6.73 AC26TOM325 50 0 50 50 5.85 AC26TOM326 50 0 50 50 4.49 AC26TOM327 52 6 52 46 5.44 AC26TOM328 55 6 55 49 4.6 AC26TOM329 56 0 56 56 5.11 AC26TOM330 46 0 46 46 5.53 AC26TOM331 52 0 52 52 3.98 RC26TOM072 100 0 100 100 2.04 RC26TOM073 100 0 100 100 3.21 RC26TOM074 100 0 100 100 4.04 RC26TOM075 100 0 100 100 5.18 RC26TOM076 100 0 100 100 6.01 inc. 4 8 4 11.81 RC26TOM077 100 0 100 100 5.77 RC26TOM078 88 0 88 88 5.62 RC26TOM079 100 0 100 100 4.42 RC26TOM080 100 0 100 100 3.72 RC26TOM081 100 0 100 100 4.91 RC26TOM082 100 6 100 94 6.4 RC26TOM083 100 0 100 100 4.77 inc. 20 24 4 11.16 RC26TOM084 100 0 100 100 5.37 RC26TOM085 100 0 100 100 4.52 inc. 12 14 2 17.4 RC26TOM086 100 0 100 100 5.06 RC26TOM087 100 0 100 100 3.76 RC26TOM088 100 2 100 98 5.57 RC26TOM089 100 0 100 100 5.61 RC26TOM090 100 0 100 100 4.95 RC26TOM091 100 0 100 100 4.13 RC26TOM092 100 4 100 96 3.04 RC26TOM093 100 0 100 100 3 RC26TOM094 100 0 100 100 4.39 RC26TOM095 100 0 100 100 3.66 RC26TOM096 100 0 100 100 5.2 RC26TOM097 100 2 100 98 4.4 RC26TOM098 100 4 100 96 4.2 RC26TOM099 100 2 100 98 2.77 RC26TOM100 100 0 100 100 3.61 RC26TOM101 100 0 100 100 3.76

Competent Person Statement

The technical information in this report that relates to the Pitfield Project has been compiled by Mr Andrew Faragher, an employee of Empire Metals Australia Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Empire. Mr Faragher is a Member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM). Mr Faragher has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr Faragher consents to the inclusion in this release of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

MAR disclosure

Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, as incorporated into UK law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, until the release of this announcement.

**ENDS**

For further information please visit www.empiremetals.com or contact:

Empire Metals Ltd Shaun Bunn / Greg Kuenzel / Arabella Burwell Tel: 020 4583 1440 S. P. Angel Corporate Finance LLP (Nomad & Joint Broker) Ewan Leggat / Adam Cowl Tel: 020 3470 0470 Canaccord Genuity Limited (Joint Broker) James Asensio / Christian Calabrese / Rory Blundell / Charlie Hammond Tel: 020 7523 8000 Zeus Capital Limited (Joint Broker) Harry Ansell / Katy Mitchell Tel: 020 3829 5000 Tavistock (Financial PR) Emily Moss / Josephine Clerkin empiremetals@tavistock.co.uk Tel: 020 7920 3150 Chapter One Advisors (Australian Financial PR) David Tasker dtasker@chapteroneadvisors.com.au Tel: +61 433 112 936

About Empire Metals Limited

Empire Metals Ltd (AIM:EEE) and (OTCQX:EPMLF) is an exploration and resource development company focused on the commercialisation of the Pitfield Titanium Project, located in Western Australia. The titanium discovery at Pitfield is of unprecedented scale and hosts one of the largest and highest-grade titanium resources reported globally, with a Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) totalling 2.2 billion tonnes grading 5.1% TiO2 for 113 million tonnes of contained TiO2.

Titanium mineralisation at Pitfield occurs from surface and displays exceptional grade continuity along strike and down dip. The MRE extends across just 20% of the known mineralised footprint, providing substantial potential for further resource expansion.

Conventional processing has already produced a high-purity product grading 99.25% TiO2, suitable for titanium sponge metal or pigment feedstock. With excellent logistics and established infrastructure, Pitfield is strategically positioned to supply the growing global demand for titanium and other critical minerals.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Empire Metals Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/empire-metals-limited-announces-massive-high-grade-core-confirmed-at-thomas-1180064