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WKN: A2PZ2M | ISIN: VGG3036T1012 | Ticker-Symbol: NOGN
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22.06.26 | 08:08
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ACCESS Newswire
22.06.2026 08:02 Uhr
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Empire Metals Limited Announces Massive High-Grade Core Confirmed at Thomas

Thomas Prospect Delivers Highest TiO2 Grades

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / June 22, 2026 / Empire Metals Limited, the AIM-quoted and OTCQX-traded exploration and development company, is pleased to announce the drilling results from the Thomas Prospect ('Thomas') at the Pitfield Project in Western Australia ('Pitfield' or the 'Project'). These results reflect the February to April 2026 drilling campaign, the most extensive programme undertaken by the Company to date. As announced previously, the campaign focussed on the high-grade titanium mineralisation within the in-situ weathered cap to increase the size and confidence of the existing Mineral Resource Estimate ('MRE').

Highlights

  • Exceptional drilling results confirm the scale and continuity of the high-grade weathered central core at Thomas, which extends over an area of approximately 6.25km2 (625 hectares) and to an average depth of 47m in the in-situ weathered zone.

  • 178 drill holes completed for 9,816m across the Thomas Prospect, comprising:

    • 148 Air Core ('AC') drill holes for a total of 6,828 metres

    • 30 Reverse Circulation ('RC') drill holes for a total of 2,988 metres

  • Highest TiO2 grades reported to date, with multiple drillholes averaging close to or greater than 8% TiO2 and with a peak intercept sample of 2m @ 21.44% TiO2.

  • Thomas drill hole highlights:

  • 51m @ 8.79% TiO2 from 0m (AC26TOM250)

  • 50m @ 8.29% TiO2 from 0m (AC26TOM278)

  • 48m @ 7.90% TiO2 from 0m (AC26TOM246)

  • 47m @ 7.87% TiO2 from 0m (AC26TOM279)

  • 47m @ 7.77% TiO2 from 0m (AC26TOM245)

  • 53m @ 7.74% TiO2 from 0m (AC26TOM280)

  • Results reported today cover the Thomas Prospect only; final assays for Cosgrove Prospect and Exploration/Sterilisation remain pending, with further results expected late June and July 2026.

  • These drill results will support a significant MRE upgrade which is targeted in Q3 2026 and provide the basis for future mine planning and engineering design studies.

Shaun Bunn, Managing Director, said: "The recent drill campaign, the largest undertaken at Pitfield, has delivered exceptional assay results to date and has significantly improved our understanding of the scale, continuity and exceptional titanium grades to be found within the high-grade central core of the Thomas Prospect. We have delineated a substantial block of high-grade mineralisation averaging 47m in thickness with multiple near-surface intercepts at Thomas. Several of the drilling intercepts averaged close to or above 8% TiO2, with a peak grade of 2m @ 21.44% TiO2, underscoring the importance of this drill programme in setting up the Company to rapidly advance its mine planning, engineering design and continuous pilot plant testwork. We look forward to demonstrating a significant MRE upgrade, which is on track for Q3 2026."

February to April 2026 Campaign

Thomas Prospect MRE Grid Drilling

The completion of the Thomas drilling and the return of all geochemical assay results is a significant event for Empire. These results will inform an updated MRE, increasing the scale and confidence level, and provide further logging and geochemical data to support the geological interpretation of the Thomas deposit.

A total of 5,039 samples were analysed at Intertek Laboratory in Perth including blanks, standards and duplicates as part of the Thomas MRE drilling programme. The samples were analysed using a four acid digest with ICP-OES finish and samples that returned >2% Ti was re-analysed with a borate fusion method to provide greater accuracy for the over range Ti values.

AC drilling at Thomas was conducted on a systematic 100m by 100m grid covering over 495 hectares predominantly across the high-grade central core previously identified by diamond drilling (announced 17 March 2026) and was designed to increase the confidence level of the existing MRE and provide key data for economic evaluation studies. RC drilling was designed to complement the AC drilling and extend the boundaries of the known mineralisation.

All AC and RC drill holes returned mineralisation open at depth, including several holes drilled south of the current resource boundary, which could therefore expand the known resource.

The geological and geochemical data generated as part of this drill programme shows that the previously reported central high-grade core of in situ weathered material is now more clearly defined with the central high-grade zone trending approximately NW-SE over 5km and a width of 1.25km. Within the high-grade core there are 120 drillholes containing >6% TiO2 across their total drilled width, the highest grade is 8.79% TiO2. The highest-grade sample intercepted at Pitfield was drilled at Thomas during this programme with a 2m interval returning 21.44% TiO2.

This high-grade central core is found where the original geology consisted of thicker sandstones with fewer interbedded siltstones. These original sandstones have been subjected to intense weathering and now consist of a saprolitic upper zone, weathered sandstone central zone and fresh sandstone bedrock below.

The drilling also denotes the grade of the resource decreasing to the east which is connected to an increased number of siltstone beds which are not mineralised and therefore dilute the overall grade of the resource. The exploration drilling carried out alongside the resource drilling has shown that there is a significant increase in siltstone further to the east. The geochemical results from this drilling is still being received and will be reported separately.

Figure 1. Drillhole collar locations (AC & RC) within Thomas Prospect priority area showing MRE outline and the high-grade central core.

Cosgrove Prospect MRE Grid Drilling Completed - Assay Results Pending

Drilling at Cosgrove consisted of 269 AC holes on a 400m x 200m drillhole spaced grid with an average depth of 45m, for a total of 12,140 metres. In conjunction with the AC drilling 41 x 100m RC holes were drilled within the grid for a total of 4,100m. The AC and RC drilling was focussed on increasing the size of the known mineral resource estimate at Cosgrove which was previously based on significantly less drillholes than at Thomas.

A total of 9189 samples have been submitted to the Intertek Laboratory in Perth and are undergoing geochemical analysis as per the Thomas samples assay regime. Final geochemical analytical results are expected in late June and will be released once QA/QC checks are complete.

Exploration/Sterilisation Drilling Completed - Assay Results Pending

A total of 226 exploration holes for a total of 8,788 metres were drilled across the whole of the Pitfield Project property. This encompassed an area 36km long and 10km wide. The purpose of the drilling was twofold: one to define the extents of the mineralisation at Pitfield and the other to identify areas for potential infrastructure where there was no mineralisation.

A total of 5028 samples have been submitted to the Intertek Laboratory in Perth and are undergoing geochemical analysis as per the Thomas samples assay regime. Final geochemical analytical results are expected in July and will be released once QA/QC checks are complete.

Next Steps

The confirmation of the extent and continuity of the high-grade central core at the Thomas Prospect, and the exceptional TiO2 grades achieved during this drill campaign, provides the Company with an excellent base from which to commence mine planning and engineering design work. With the process flowsheet now successfully tested at a bench scale (announced 11 June 2026) the next key stages of project development will include:

  • detailed engineering studies, based on the current process flowsheet - by end of Q4 2026;

  • an updated and expanded MRE, based on the recent drilling programme - Q3 2026;

  • continued development of the TiO2 product finishing steps targeting coated rutile pigments and Ti sponge metal feedstock - by end of Q4 2026; and,

  • continuous metallurgical piloting testwork of the process flowsheet - commencing Q3 2026.

    Appendix 1. Drill Hole Assays for Thomas

Hole ID

Total Depth (m)

Depth From (m)

Depth To (m)

Interval (m)

Grade TiO2 (%)

AC26TOM184

38

0

38

38

6.17

AC26TOM185

33

0

33

33

4.97

AC26TOM186

44

0

44

44

6.19

AC26TOM187

36

0

36

36

6.69

AC26TOM188

38

0

38

38

5.66

AC26TOM189

25

0

25

25

5.41

AC26TOM190

40

0

40

40

6.31

AC26TOM191

40

0

40

40

6.91

AC26TOM192

39

0

39

39

4.79

AC26TOM193

39

0

39

39

3.69

AC26TOM194

49

0

49

49

7.07

inc.

2

16

14

9.12

AC26TOM195

38

0

38

38

6.18

AC26TOM196

36

0

36

36

4.07

AC26TOM197

48

0

48

48

4.35

AC26TOM198

25

0

25

25

5.19

AC26TOM199

46

0

46

46

4.94

AC26TOM200

44

0

44

44

5.08

AC26TOM201

44

0

44

44

3.68

AC26TOM202

41

0

41

41

4.38

AC26TOM203

46

0

46

46

6.89

inc.

18

22

4

10.73

AC26TOM204

44

0

44

44

7.44

inc.

22

24

2

13.41

inc.

34

38

4

11.7

AC26TOM205

44

0

44

44

6.02

AC26TOM206

52

0

52

52

5

AC26TOM207

40

0

40

40

5.03

AC26TOM208

44

0

44

44

5.09

AC26TOM209

39

0

39

39

4.57

inc.

28

32

4

11.3

AC26TOM210

44

0

44

44

5

AC26TOM211

44

0

44

44

5.5

AC26TOM212

44

0

44

44

3.77

AC26TOM213

39

2

39

37

4.75

AC26TOM214

44

2

44

42

5.22

AC26TOM215

43

0

43

43

7.15

inc.

10

18

8

10.96

AC26TOM216

44

6

44

38

7.4

AC26TOM217

46

4

46

42

5.34

AC26TOM218

48

4

48

44

6.07

AC26TOM219

44

0

44

44

3.22

AC26TOM220

42

0

42

42

3.64

AC26TOM221

42

0

42

42

3.87

AC26TOM222

48

0

48

48

4.16

AC26TOM223

42

0

42

42

4.8

AC26TOM224

39

0

39

39

4.21

AC26TOM225

40

0

40

40

5.3

AC26TOM226

40

0

40

40

4.9

AC26TOM227

44

0

44

44

4.48

AC26TOM228

46

0

46

46

4.34

AC26TOM229

44

0

44

44

5.07

AC26TOM230

42

0

42

42

4.23

AC26TOM231

40

0

40

40

4.82

AC26TOM232

42

6

42

36

4.87

AC26TOM233

45

6

45

39

5.33

AC26TOM234

49

2

49

47

5.13

AC26TOM235

45

0

45

45

5.78

AC26TOM236

46

4

46

42

4.43

AC26TOM237

49

6

49

43

6.96

AC26TOM238

46

4

46

42

7.41

AC26TOM239

46

4

46

42

6.74

inc.

16

22

6

10.29

AC26TOM240

50

0

50

50

6.41

AC26TOM241

50

0

50

50

6.51

AC26TOM242

44

0

44

44

6.99

AC26TOM243

52

0

52

52

4.15

AC26TOM244

46

0

46

46

4.77

inc.

12

22

10

10.31

AC26TOM245

47

0

47

47

7.77

AC26TOM246

48

0

48

48

7.9

inc.

12

20

8

10.78

AC26TOM247

45

0

45

45

7.13

AC26TOM248

51

0

51

51

6.97

inc.

24

28

4

10.43

AC26TOM249

54

0

54

54

7.08

inc.

8

16

8

9.1

AC26TOM250

51

0

51

51

8.79

inc.

2

12

10

10.68

inc.

16

34

18

10.47

AC26TOM251

54

0

54

54

6.16

inc.

2

12

10

11.23

AC26TOM252

43

0

43

43

5.1

AC26TOM253

51

0

51

51

2.82

AC26TOM254

47

0

47

47

4.59

AC26TOM255

48

0

48

48

4.59

AC26TOM256

43

0

43

43

5.41

AC26TOM257

42

0

42

42

5.9

AC26TOM258

47

0

47

47

6.02

AC26TOM259

49

0

49

49

6.1

AC26TOM260

50

4

50

46

5.75

AC26TOM261

53

2

53

51

5.58

AC26TOM262

41

0

41

41

5.47

AC26TOM263

41

0

41

41

5.85

AC26TOM264

44

0

44

44

5.53

AC26TOM265

50

0

50

50

5.6

AC26TOM266

54

2

54

52

5.08

AC26TOM267

51

0

51

51

6.05

AC26TOM268

55

0

55

55

5.73

AC26TOM269

38

0

38

38

5.02

AC26TOM270

44

0

44

44

5.96

AC26TOM271

44

0

44

44

6.9

AC26TOM272

42

0

42

42

6.9

AC26TOM273

38

0

38

38

6.26

AC26TOM274

32

0

32

32

5.63

AC26TOM275

33

0

33

33

6.33

AC26TOM276

38

0

38

38

6.22

AC26TOM277

49

0

49

49

4.91

AC26TOM278

50

0

50

50

8.29

inc.

2

6

4

10.4

inc.

18

24

6

10.47

AC26TOM279

47

0

47

47

7.87

inc.

26

30

4

10.18

AC26TOM280

53

0

53

53

7.74

inc.

14

36

22

10.41

AC26TOM281

56

0

56

56

7.51

inc.

32

40

8

11.64

AC26TOM282

54

0

54

54

7.35

inc.

6

14

8

14.32

AC26TOM283

63

0

63

63

4.33

AC26TOM284

36

0

36

36

5.55

AC26TOM285

43

0

43

43

6.02

AC26TOM286

48

0

48

48

5.28

AC26TOM287

56

0

56

56

6.13

AC26TOM288

60

0

60

60

6.08

AC26TOM289

56

2

56

54

6.58

AC26TOM290

39

0

39

39

6.84

AC26TOM291

46

0

46

46

6.03

AC26TOM292

45

0

45

45

5.48

AC26TOM293

44

8

44

36

5.67

AC26TOM294

48

0

48

48

6.49

AC26TOM295

44

0

44

44

5.23

AC26TOM296

51

0

51

51

5.44

AC26TOM297

54

0

54

54

5.29

AC26TOM298

42

6

42

36

5.13

AC26TOM299

48

0

48

48

6.95

inc.

8

18

10

10.58

AC26TOM300

53

0

53

53

6.08

inc.

8

14

6

12.66

AC26TOM301

48

2

48

46

5.24

AC26TOM302

53

4

53

47

5.5

AC26TOM303

50

6

50

40

6.78

inc.

36

38

2

17.83

AC26TOM304

50

10

50

40

5.82

AC26TOM305

49

0

49

49

5.33

AC26TOM306

44

0

44

44

5.4

AC26TOM307

45

2

45

43

4.85

AC26TOM308

53

4

53

49

5.47

AC26TOM309

51

6

51

45

4.48

AC26TOM310

51

0

51

51

4.07

AC26TOM311

49

0

49

49

4.07

AC26TOM312

45

0

45

45

5.38

AC26TOM313

42

0

42

42

5.12

AC26TOM314

60

2

60

58

5.97

AC26TOM315

54

2

54

52

6.23

AC26TOM316

60

2

60

58

6.82

AC26TOM317

50

2

50

48

6.55

AC26TOM318

46

6

46

40

4.6

AC26TOM319

54

6

54

48

6.08

AC26TOM320

52

6

52

46

6.14

AC26TOM321

60

2

60

58

6.14

AC26TOM322

48

2

48

46

6.35

AC26TOM323

45

2

45

43

5.23

AC26TOM324

44

0

44

44

6.73

AC26TOM325

50

0

50

50

5.85

AC26TOM326

50

0

50

50

4.49

AC26TOM327

52

6

52

46

5.44

AC26TOM328

55

6

55

49

4.6

AC26TOM329

56

0

56

56

5.11

AC26TOM330

46

0

46

46

5.53

AC26TOM331

52

0

52

52

3.98

RC26TOM072

100

0

100

100

2.04

RC26TOM073

100

0

100

100

3.21

RC26TOM074

100

0

100

100

4.04

RC26TOM075

100

0

100

100

5.18

RC26TOM076

100

0

100

100

6.01

inc.

4

8

4

11.81

RC26TOM077

100

0

100

100

5.77

RC26TOM078

88

0

88

88

5.62

RC26TOM079

100

0

100

100

4.42

RC26TOM080

100

0

100

100

3.72

RC26TOM081

100

0

100

100

4.91

RC26TOM082

100

6

100

94

6.4

RC26TOM083

100

0

100

100

4.77

inc.

20

24

4

11.16

RC26TOM084

100

0

100

100

5.37

RC26TOM085

100

0

100

100

4.52

inc.

12

14

2

17.4

RC26TOM086

100

0

100

100

5.06

RC26TOM087

100

0

100

100

3.76

RC26TOM088

100

2

100

98

5.57

RC26TOM089

100

0

100

100

5.61

RC26TOM090

100

0

100

100

4.95

RC26TOM091

100

0

100

100

4.13

RC26TOM092

100

4

100

96

3.04

RC26TOM093

100

0

100

100

3

RC26TOM094

100

0

100

100

4.39

RC26TOM095

100

0

100

100

3.66

RC26TOM096

100

0

100

100

5.2

RC26TOM097

100

2

100

98

4.4

RC26TOM098

100

4

100

96

4.2

RC26TOM099

100

2

100

98

2.77

RC26TOM100

100

0

100

100

3.61

RC26TOM101

100

0

100

100

3.76

Competent Person Statement

The technical information in this report that relates to the Pitfield Project has been compiled by Mr Andrew Faragher, an employee of Empire Metals Australia Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Empire. Mr Faragher is a Member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM). Mr Faragher has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Mr Faragher consents to the inclusion in this release of the matters based on his information in the form and context in which it appears.

MAR disclosure

Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, as incorporated into UK law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, until the release of this announcement.

**ENDS**

For further information please visit www.empiremetals.com or contact:

Empire Metals Ltd

Shaun Bunn / Greg Kuenzel / Arabella Burwell

Tel: 020 4583 1440

S. P. Angel Corporate Finance LLP (Nomad & Joint Broker)

Ewan Leggat / Adam Cowl

Tel: 020 3470 0470

Canaccord Genuity Limited (Joint Broker)

James Asensio / Christian Calabrese / Rory Blundell / Charlie Hammond

Tel: 020 7523 8000

Zeus Capital Limited (Joint Broker)

Harry Ansell / Katy Mitchell

Tel: 020 3829 5000

Tavistock (Financial PR)

Emily Moss / Josephine Clerkin

empiremetals@tavistock.co.uk

Tel: 020 7920 3150

Chapter One Advisors (Australian Financial PR)

David Tasker

dtasker@chapteroneadvisors.com.au

Tel: +61 433 112 936

About Empire Metals Limited

Empire Metals Ltd (AIM:EEE) and (OTCQX:EPMLF) is an exploration and resource development company focused on the commercialisation of the Pitfield Titanium Project, located in Western Australia. The titanium discovery at Pitfield is of unprecedented scale and hosts one of the largest and highest-grade titanium resources reported globally, with a Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) totalling 2.2 billion tonnes grading 5.1% TiO2 for 113 million tonnes of contained TiO2.

Titanium mineralisation at Pitfield occurs from surface and displays exceptional grade continuity along strike and down dip. The MRE extends across just 20% of the known mineralised footprint, providing substantial potential for further resource expansion.

Conventional processing has already produced a high-purity product grading 99.25% TiO2, suitable for titanium sponge metal or pigment feedstock. With excellent logistics and established infrastructure, Pitfield is strategically positioned to supply the growing global demand for titanium and other critical minerals.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Empire Metals Limited



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/empire-metals-limited-announces-massive-high-grade-core-confirmed-at-thomas-1180064

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
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