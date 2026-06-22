VASRO has published an update report on Ainos, Inc. following the company's announcement of a one-year research program with National Taiwan University. The report, titled "AI Nose Starts Reading the Breath Itself: A New Emergency-Medicine Study at National Taiwan University," reviews the latest expansion of Ainos' AI Nose platform into patient-level breath analysis.

The new study is designed to evaluate whether AI-analyzed exhaled breath patterns can help distinguish acute chronic obstructive pulmonary disease exacerbations from acute decompensated heart failure in emergency-department patients. Both conditions can present with severe shortness of breath, but they require different clinical responses. That makes diagnostic clarity in the first minutes of emergency care a high-value use case.

VASRO frames the announcement as a logical next step for the AI Nose platform. Earlier hospital work focused on monitoring the emergency-room environment itself. This new program shifts the focus to the individual patient by analyzing volatile organic compounds in exhaled breath and converting them into a machine-readable breath-print, or Smell ID.

The core point is straightforward: this is not yet commercial proof, but it is a relevant clinical validation pathway. The study includes prospective enrollment, emergency-department breath samples, control subjects, deep-learning model development, and external validation against final clinical diagnoses. For VASRO, the key proof point will be whether the breath-print can separate the two conditions reliably when tested against clinical outcomes.

VASRO views the development constructively. The program strengthens the patient-level healthcare angle for AI Nose and adds the credibility of a national university partner. At the same time, the report remains disciplined: this is still a research program, not a purchase order. The marker to watch remains conversion into recurring SmellTech-as-a-Service revenue.

Read the full VASRO Update Study for the detailed analysis