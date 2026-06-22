Cranbrook, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 22, 2026) - DLP Resources Inc. (TSXV: DLP) (OTCQB: DLPRF) (FSE: J8C) ("DLP" or the "Company") is pleased to announce two significant milestones for its Aurora porphyry copper-molybdenum-silver project ("Aurora" or the "Project"), located in Southern Peru, including securing 100% ownership of Aurora as well as a six-year land use extension with the Parobamba Community.

DLP Achieves 100% Ownership of the Aurora Project

DLP has successfully fulfilled all commitments under the SMRL Parobamba II ("SP II") option agreement (see DLP news release dated May 18, 2021), exercising its option to earn 100% of the Aurora project. DLP's decision to exercise its option and assume full ownership reflects the Company's conviction in the Project's long-term value. This milestone eliminates any remaining interest dilution and positions DLP as the sole owner of the +10-billion-pound copper equivalent inferred resource base at Aurora (see DLP news release dated February 27, 2025).

Parobamba Community Approves Six-Year Land Use Extension

On June 14, 2026, the Parobamba Community, where the Aurora project is located and operates, voted to approve a six-year extension of the land use and exploration agreement. This demonstrates the strong, collaborative relationship DLP has built with the local community and provides the Company with the long-term access and social license required to advance the project through its next stages of development. The agreement will formally be registered with the Public Registry office in Cusco within the next month.

Mr. Gendall, President and CEO, commented: "Reaching 100% ownership of Aurora, combined with the Parobamba Community's six-year land use extension represents an important moment for DLP. We now have full control of a 1.05-billion-tonne inferred resource and the community partnership to advance it. Once environmental permits are secured, we will be ready to move forward with infill drilling and continue unlocking Aurora's potential. Aurora's scale, grade and favourable metallurgy underpin a project with strong, long-term optionality."

Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) Update

Aurora's PEA, being conducted by three Engineering firms including Global Resource Engineering, SRK and Ausenco, is expected to be completed in Q3 2026. The scope of the study involves evaluating combined open pit and underground mining scenarios alongside optimal infrastructure layouts, with the objective of identifying the best long-term economic outcome. Aurora's unique geometry presents the potential to access high-grade molybdenum resources in the early years of production alongside large-scale open pit copper; a combination management believes will significantly strengthen the Project's economic profile.

About DLP Resources Inc.

DLP Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on its Aurora porphyry copper-molybdenum-silver project and Esperanza porphyry copper-gold project in Southern Peru. In February 2025, DLP announced a 1.05 billion-tonne inferred maiden resource grading 0.44% CuEq (0.20% Cu, 0.05% Mo, 2.4 g/t Ag) prepared by AMC Consultants Pty Ltd. ("AMC"). At Esperanza, the Company is progressing towards a maiden drill program in 2026, following up on the high-grade trench - panel sampling results corresponding with a 3.0km x 2.5km magnetic anomaly. DLP is listed on the TSX-V (DLP), on the OTCQB (DLPRF), and on the FSE (J8C).

Please refer to our web site www.dlpresourcesinc.com for additional information.

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Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things, obtaining required regulatory approvals for the Aurora and Esperanza Projects.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, delays in obtaining or failure to obtain required regulatory approvals for the Aurora and Esperanza projects and rock chip results expected from the Esperanza Project.

In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that: the Company will obtain the required regulatory approvals for advancing Aurora and Esperanza Projects.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.

Additional information relating to the Company, including DLP Resources Inc. Annual Information Form, can be obtained under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca, and on the Company's website at www.dlpresourcesinc.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302297

Source: DLP Resources Inc.