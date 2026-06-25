Highlights

Gold up to 7.8 g/t and silver up to 27.7 g/t from surface rock samples, confirming a precious metals-bearing system at Esperanza, in addition to the copper and molybdenum already identified.

Exploration target expanded to 5 km x 2.5 km, one of Southern Peru's largest undrilled copper-gold footprints.

Gold, silver, copper and molybdenum all confirmed within the same target area indicating a complete precious and base metal signature.

All independent datasets converge on one target: geophysics, surface geochemistry, and rock alteration all overlap on the same footprint: hallmark of a genuine, large-scale copper-gold system.

Low surface copper values signalling the main part of the deposit has not been exposed and remains potentially intact at depth.

Maiden 3,000-metre drill program advancing through permitting, with commencement expected in Q3 2026.

Cranbrook, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2026) - DLP Resources Inc. (TSXV: DLP) (OTCQB: DLPRF) (FSE: J8C) ("DLP" or the "Company") is pleased to announce new surface rock sampling results up to 7.8 g/t gold and 27.7 g/t silver, from its Esperanza copper-gold project ("Esperanza" or the "Project") in southern Peru, located 35km south of the Cerro Verde mine, one of the largest copper deposits in the world (Figure 1). Additionally, a drone-based magnetic survey has extended the size of the exploration target to 5 km x 2.5 km (previously 3 km x 2.5 km), making Esperanza one of the largest untested copper-gold targets in Southern Peru. All datasets, geophysics, geochemistry and rock alteration mapping, now converge on a single footprint, indicating the potential for a large, well-preserved copper-gold deposit that remains unexposed at surface.

"These are the results we've been building towards at Esperanza," said Ian Gendall, President and CEO of DLP. "We have high-grade gold and silver at surface, a target footprint that rivals the largest copper-gold systems in Southern Peru, and a chemical fingerprint telling us the main part of the deposit is preserved and waiting to be drilled. Every dataset, geophysics, rock chemistry, and alteration mapping, points to the same place. We are confident in what we are about to test. We believe Esperanza has the hallmarks of a district-scale copper-gold discovery, and the upcoming drill program will be a defining moment for the Company."

Gold and Silver Results

Rock chip samples were collected systematically across Esperanza, and samples were analyzed for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, and a full suite of indicator elements, with all analysis completed at an accredited independent laboratory (Table 1).

The headline result, 7.8 g/t gold and 27.7 g/t silver, from a single vein sample elevates Esperanza's profile as a precious metals target. Multiple additional samples returned gold above 0.2 g/t and silver above 1 g/t. Gold and silver are concentrated in veins surrounding the central copper-molybdenum zone. This spatial arrangement, with precious metals on the outside and base metals towards the centre, reflects the classic geometry of large-scale copper-gold porphyry deposits.

An Expanding Geophysical Target

A drone-based magnetic survey was extended 1.5 km further south than the previous survey, confirming the magnetic anomaly continues well beyond earlier limits. The magnetic anomaly now spans approximately 5 km x 2.5 km, an area of roughly 12.5 square kilometres (Figure 2). Magnetic anomalies of this type and scale potentially indicate a large copper-bearing intrusive body at depth.

Multiple Independent Datasets Converging on one Target

Esperanza's exploration potential is distinguished by the convergence of multiple independent datasets, all pointing to the same target area (Figure 2). The coincident anomalies shown by multiple datasets potentially increases the probability of a meaningful discovery at depth.

Furthermore, the presence of low surface copper grades is a strong positive signal indicating that the primary copper-gold core has not yet been exposed and potentially remains intact below the surface.

Maiden Drill Program

DLP is advancing permitting for a maiden 3,000-metre drill program at Esperanza, with drilling expected to commence in August 2026. The program will target the interpreted copper-gold core along the flanks of the magnetic anomaly and at depth, directly informed by the coincident geochemical, geophysical and alteration anomalies.

Table 1. Summary of Select Rock Chip Results for the Esperanza Project.

Sample ID Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) Cu (%) Mo (ppm) Lithology Sample Area (m) Y409721 0.434 1.32 0.00 3.92 Andesite 35 x 35 Y409732 0.094 6.41 0.00 15.64 Hydrothermal Bx 40 x 40 Y409733 0.024 1.18 0.01 13.01 Hydrothermal Bx 20 x 20 Y409737 0.043 6.17 0.00 8.96 Conglomerate 25 x 25 Y409748 0.152 13.00 0.01 5.62 Hydrothermal BX 40 x 40 Y409753 0.08 1.38 0.01 12.88 Andesitic Bx 6 x 8 Y409761 0.165 16.8 0.01 14.48 Vein 2 x 2 Y409763 0.117 0.48 0.00 13.61 Andesite 40 x 40 Y409768 0.069 1.56 0.01 43.17 Vein 0.6 x 2 Y409794 0.073 2.9 0.01 4.32 Vein 0.07 x 3 Y409800 0.031 0.07 0.01 13.2 Rhyodacite 20 x 20 Y409801 0.009 0.14 0.01 18.19 Andesite 40 x 40 Y409803 <0.005 0.16 0.00 30.40 Andesite 30 x 30 Y409804 0.006 0.13 0.00 19.65 Andesite 30 x 30 Y409808 0.46 3.09 0.01 36.73 Vein 5 x 3 Y409810 0.197 1.36 0.00 151.97 Andesite 40 x 20 Y409811 0.332 2.48 0.01 14.81 Vein 0.1 x 2 Y409814 0.023 0.20 0.00 17.08 Andesite 20 x 20 Y409815 0.158 0.16 0.01 1.38 Rhyodacite 40 x 40 Y409817 0.006 0.11 0.00 21.55 Andesite 30 x 30 Y409818 <0.005 0.14 0.03 42.5 Andesite 30 x 30 Y409842 0.14 0.65 0.00 11.63 Crackle Breccia 6 x 4 Y409847 0.086 0.10 0.01 42.57 Dacite 5 x 5 Y409849 0.064 0.31 0.00 13.44 Dacite 6 x 7 Y409868 0.398 0.22 0.03 6.6 Crackle Breccia 5 x 5 Y409874 0.013 0.17 0.23 14.02 Andesite 5 x 5 Y409875 0.006 0.18 0.19 3.99 Andesite 5 x 5 Y409876 0.007 0.13 0.04 29.98 Andesite 6 x 5 Y409877 0.009 0.20 0.46 63.75 Andesite 5 x 5 Y409878 0.009 0.14 0.02 12.58 Andesite 6 x 5 Y409881 0.239 2.19 0.00 3.42 Vein 0.1 x 2 Y409895 0.776 3.97 0.00 16.86 Vein 0.20 x 2 Y409906 0.278 0.87 0.00 4.06 Vein 0.5 x 2 Y409912 0.243 18.5 0.00 39.64 Vein 0.30 x 2 Y409917 0.024 0.40 0.00 19.55 Vein 0.2 x 2.5 Y409918 7.795 27.7 0.00 5.96 Vein 0.3 x 2 Y409930 0.039 0.07 0.01 25.37 Andesite 5 x 3 Y409948 0.21 1.47 0.01 8.47 Vein 0.5 x 3 Y409951 0.027 0.23 0.01 47.51 Stacked veinlets 5 x 3 Y409973 0.148 0.1 0.00 1.18 Rhyolite 30 x 30 Y409988 0.163 0.18 0.00 1.32 Stacked veinlets 15 x 25 Y409989 2.099 0.69 0.00 2.82 Stacked veinlets 10 x 20 Y409996 0.268 0.63 0.00 2.69 Rhyolite 35 x 30 Y409999 0.179 0.32 0.00 1.92 Vein 1 x 3 Y410032 0.32 1.82 0.00 3.31 Vein 1 x 3 Y411452 0.016 0.19 3.16 23.35 Agglomerate 0.6 x 4 Y411453 0.091 0.21 0.49 42.56 Agglomerate 2 x 3 Y411454 0.009 0.23 0.17 14.4 Agglomerate 3 x 4 Y411455 0.006 0.12 0.13 5.51 Agglomerate 3 x 5 Y411456 2.353 8.81 0.01 8.3 Vein 0,1 x 2 Y411458 0.008 0.20 1.14 7.76 Agglomerate 5 x 5

Quality Control and Quality Assurance

DLP Resources Peru S.A.C, a subsidiary of DLP Resources Inc., supervises sampling and carries out surface sampling and mapping of outcrop at the Esperanza project. Rock chip grid sampling was done within a maximum area of 40m x 40m and descriptions were carried out by a geologist. Samples are bagged and sealed on site before transportation to the SGS Peru S.A.C. sample preparation facility in Arequipa by Company vehicles and staff. Rocks are crushed Drying at 100°C, primary and secondary crushing to -10 mesh (up to 6K) Division and pulverizing of 250g (95% to 140 mesh) with 70% passing <2mm. Sample is split with riffle splitter and 250g pulverized to 85% less than 75um. Prepared samples are sent to Lima by SGS Peru S.A.C. for analysis. SGS Peru S.A.C. is an independent laboratory. Samples are analyzed for 50 elements using a four-acid digestion and atomic absorption spectroscopy finish. Overlimit samples for copper and silver were re-analysed by four-acid digestion and atomic absorption spectrometry finish. For gold determination, fire assay of a 30 g charge is followed by an atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) determination. In addition, sequential copper analyses are done and reports, soluble copper using sulphuric acid leach, soluble copper in cyanide leach, residual copper and total copper. SGS meets all requirements of International Standards with ISO/IEC 17025 accredited testing laboratories.

DLP Resources independently monitors quality control and quality assurance ("QA/QC") through a program that includes the insertion of certified reference materials.

Esperanza Project

The Esperanza Cu-Mo Project is an early-stage exploration project in Southern Peru consisting of 22,500 Ha of claims which are 100% owned by DLP. Esperanza is located ~35 km SW of the Cerro Verde Mine in Arequipa and immediately south of the Chapi Copper Mine.

Figure 1: Esperanza Project Location

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6456/302781_e64d2426c41cb91a_001full.jpg

Note: Mineral resources and reserves from nearby properties are not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on the Esperanza property. Sources: 1 2025 Annual Report (10K) - Freeport McMoRan; 2 ASX Announcement - September 24 2015 - Presentation - Los Calatos High Grade Development Option; 3 2025 Ore Reserve and Mineral Resources Report - Anglo American; 4 2025 Annual Report (10K) - Southern Copper; 5 2025 Annual Report (10K) - Southern Copper.

Figure 2: Esperanza Project - Reduced to pole magnetic map and anomalous gold (Au), silver (ag), copper (Cu) and molybdenum (Mo) in rock samples.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6456/302781_e64d2426c41cb91a_002full.jpg

Qualified Person

Mr. Gendall, CEO & President of the company is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Gendall has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release

About DLP Resources Inc.

DLP Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on its Aurora porphyry copper-molybdenum-silver project and Esperanza porphyry copper-gold project in Southern Peru. In February 2025, DLP announced a 1.05 billion-tonne inferred maiden resource grading 0.44% CuEq (0.20% Cu, 0.05% Mo, 2.4 g/t Ag) prepared by AMC Consultants Pty Ltd. ("AMC"). At Esperanza, the Company is progressing towards a maiden drill program in 2026, following up on the high-grade trench - panel sampling results corresponding with a 5.0km x 2.5km magnetic anomaly. DLP is listed on the TSX-V (DLP), on the OTCQB (DLPRF), and on the FSE (J8C).

Please refer to our web site www.dlpresourcesinc.com for additional information.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to further sampling, mapping and advancement of the Esperanza Project in Peru.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things rock chip results expected from the Esperanza Project in Peru.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.

Additional information relating to the Company, including DLP Resources Inc. Annual Information Form, can be obtained under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca, and on the Company's website at www.dlpresourcesinc.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302781

Source: DLP Resources Inc.