Highlights

High-grade polymetallic vein discovery: sample Y411477 returned 550 g/t Ag, 4.548% Cu and 141.43 ppm Mo over a 0.1 m x 7 m vein exposure, with highly anomalous bismuth, lead, antimony, arsenic, zinc and tellurium - a classic high-temperature porphyry-related epithermal signature.

High-grade gold in veins: 7.795 g/t Au with 27.7 g/t Ag and 0.780% Cu (Y409918), plus 2.353 g/t Au (Y411456) and 2.099 g/t Au (Y409989); a further vein returned 82.00 g/t Ag with 0.370 g/t Au and 67.15 ppm Mo (A-N° 000433) (see news releases dated March 13, 2024, and June 25, 2026).

Two new priority areas: Esperanza East Domain: a 1 km x 1 km target located 3.7 km ESE of the main Cu-Au-Mo target and open to the east and southeast - interpreted as a potential intrusive centre or an extension of the mineralised system. Northeast Vein Corridor: multiple polymetallic veins spaced 50-100 m apart identified 6.5 km northeast of the main target and coincident with a discrete geophysical anomaly, defining a previously untested structural corridor. The high-grade 550 g/t Ag vein was returned from the first vein sampled in this corridor.

Widespread high-grade copper at surface: 21 of 55 select samples collected to date have returned greater than 1% Cu, including 4.558%, 4.548%, 4.493% and 3.941% Cu, with 12 samples exceeding 2% Cu.

Classic porphyry zonation confirmed: precious-metal-rich veins ring the central copper-molybdenum zone - the concentric geometry characteristic of large-scale copper-gold porphyry systems.

Maiden 3,000-metre drill program in Q3 2026: permitting is advancing, with drilling expected to commence in Q3 2026.

Cranbrook, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 28, 2026) - DLP Resources Inc. (TSXV: DLP) (OTCQB: DLPRF) (FSE: J8C) ("DLP" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from an additional 94 surface rock chip samples at its 100%-owned Esperanza copper-gold-molybdenum Project ("Esperanza" or the "Project") in southern Peru - headlined by 550 g/t silver, 4.548% copper and 141.43 ppm molybdenum from a single polymetallic vein, the highest-grade silver result returned at Esperanza to date. The new sampling has also defined two new priority target areas, each several kilometres from, and independent of, the previously expanded 5.0 km x 2.5 km magnetic anomaly at the core of the Project (Figure 1, Figure 2).

Ian Gendall, President and CEO of DLP, commented: "A 550 gram-per-tonne silver vein with 4.5 percent copper, from the very first vein we sampled in a corridor 6.5 kilometres from our main target, tells you a lot about the scale of the system we are working with at Esperanza. We now have three separate priority areas - the 5 by 2.5-kilometre magnetic anomaly we are about to drill, a new domain to the east that is still open, and a new polymetallic vein corridor to the northeast - plus exotic copper pointing to a source we have not yet found. This is exactly the pattern we want to see in an emerging porphyry district, and the upcoming 3,000-metre drill program is just the start of what will be a very active period of target follow-up at Esperanza."

High-Grade Silver, Gold and Copper Results

To date a total of 503 rock chip samples have been collected systematically across Esperanza and analysed for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum and a full suite of indicator elements, with all analyses completed at an accredited independent laboratory. Select samples from the surface sampling to date are highlighted in (Table 1).

The headline result of 550 g/t Ag, 4.548% Cu and 141.43 ppm Mo is the highest silver value returned at Esperanza to date and materially elevates the Project's profile as a precious metals as well as a copper target. It is supported by a suite of further high-grade vein results, including 7.795 g/t Au, 27.7 g/t Ag and 0.780% Cu; 2.353 g/t Au; 2.099 g/t Au; and 82.00 g/t Ag with 0.370 g/t Au.

Copper mineralisation at surface is both high-grade and widespread: 21 of the 55 select samples reported in Table 1 returned greater than 1% Cu and 12 exceeded 2% Cu, with the highest values reaching 4.558% Cu, 4.548% Cu and 4.493% Cu. Molybdenum values of up to 151.97 ppm Mo further reinforce the porphyry signature.

Critically, the spatial arrangement of these results follows the classic architecture of a large copper-gold porphyry system: multiple silver-, gold- and copper-bearing veins are concentrated around the margins of the central copper-molybdenum zone, with precious metals on the outside and base metals toward the centre. This concentric zonation is one of the most reliable indicators that a fertile porphyry centre lies at the core of the system.

Two New Priority Target Areas Expand Esperanza to District Scale

The latest sampling has materially expanded the footprint of the Esperanza system. In addition to the previously expanded 5.0 km x 2.5 km magnetic anomaly that will be the focus of the maiden drill program, the Company has now defined two discrete new target areas:

1. Esperanza East Domain (3.7 km ESE). An approximately 1 km x 1 km domain of high magmatic fertility open to the east and southeast, meaning its true extent has yet to be established. Management interprets this domain, with elevated Sr/Y ratios, as either a second, concealed intrusive centre or a significant lateral extension of the known Esperanza system (Figure 3).

2. Northeast Vein Corridor (6.5 km NE). Multiple polymetallic veins spaced 50-100 metres apart have been mapped over a corridor coinciding with a discrete geophysical anomaly. The first vein sampled in this corridor returned the headline 550 g/t Ag, 4.548% Cu and 141.43 ppm Mo, together with highly anomalous Bi, Pb, Sb, As, Zn and Te - an element suite indicative of a high-temperature magmatic-hydrothermal source at depth. The density and spacing of the veins suggest a substantial structural corridor that has never been systematically explored.

Taken together with the exotic copper documented in agglomerates across the Project, which records copper transport and re-deposition from an as-yet-unidentified primary source, these results significantly expand Esperanza's exploration potential and support a district-scale interpretation of the 22,500-hectare land package.

Elevated Sr/Y Ratio

The Sr/Y ratio is a widely used industry benchmark for assessing whether a magmatic system was capable of generating a large porphyry deposit, with values above 35 generally considered copper fertile1. The magmatic system that built southern Peru's giant porphyry deposits, including Quellaveco, Cuajone and Toquepala, averages a Sr/Y ratio of 104.42. Esperanza's main target, averaging 89.12 is firmly within the range of southern Peru's established porphyry districts3.

Maiden Drill Program

DLP is advancing permitting for a maiden 3,000-metre diamond drill program at Esperanza, with drilling expected to commence in late Q3 2026. The program will test the interpreted copper-gold core along the flanks of the magnetic anomaly and at depth, directly informed by the coincident geochemical, geophysical and alteration anomalies. The two new priority areas announced today will be advanced in parallel through detailed mapping, additional geochemistry and geophysical interpretation, building a pipeline of drill targets for follow-up programs.

Table 1. Summary of select rock chip results for the Esperanza Project with latest samples highlighted in grey

Sample ID Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Cu

(%) Mo

(ppm) Lithology Sample Area

(m) Y411477 0.045 550.00 4.548 141.43 Vein 0.1 x 7 Y411475 <0.006 0.16 3.164 2.03 Agglomerate 5 x 5 Y411474 <0.005 0.16 1.446 4.18 Agglomerate 5 x 5 Y411476 <0.007 0.14 0.012 1.02 Agglomerate 5 x 5 A-N° 000340 <0.005 0.22 3.847 2.12 Agglomerate 2 x2 A-N° 000341 <0.005 0.18 2.870 2.35 Agglomerate 2 x2 A-N° 000342 0.005 0.18 3.296 2.44 Agglomerate 2 x2 A-N° 000343 <0.005 0.19 3.821 1.85 Agglomerate 2 x2 A-N° 000344 0.006 0.18 3.068 1.82 Agglomerate 2 x2 A-N° 000346 0.050 0.13 1.111 1.8 Agglomerate 2 x2 A-N° 000350 0.013 0.27 4.493 2.11 Agglomerate 2 x2 A-N° 000351 0.005 0.17 4.558 2.32 Agglomerate 2 x2 A-N° 000353 0.017 0.2 1.461 1.67 Agglomerate 2 x2 A-N° 000381 0.006 0.07 0.001 21.62 Diorite 2 x2 A-N° 000383 0.011 0.13 0.001 37.96 Diorite 2 x2 A-N° 000385 0.014 0.23 0.001 34.58 Diorite 2 x2 A-N° 000386 0.027 0.10 0.003 39.04 Diorite 2 x2 A-N° 000389 0.008 0.11 0.001 39.91 Diorite 2 x2 A-N° 000405 <0.005 0.19 1.905 1.97 Agglomerate 2x2 A-N° 000406 0.008 0.36 1.778 6.48 Agglomerate 3 x5 A-N° 000408 0.016 0.49 3.941 16.94 Agglomerate 2 x2 A-N° 000410 0.005 0.13 1.441 3.33 Agglomerate 5 x5 A-N° 000416 0.027 0.34 1.584 7.5 Agglomerate 5 x 5 A-N° 000426 0.008 0.09 0.001 23.18 Diorite 2 x 2 A-N° 000430 0.006 0.33 0.001 25.79 Breccia 5 x 2 A-N° 000433 0.370 82.00 0.037 67.15 Vein 5 x 2 Y409718 0.051 5.96 0.005 8.52 Vein 0.1 x 2 Y409732 0.094 6.41 0.009 15.64 Hydrothermal Bx 40 x 40 Y409737 0.043 6.17 0.004 8.96 Conglomerate 25 x 25 Y409768 0.069 1.56 0.007 43.17 Vein 0.6 x 2 Y409794 0.073 2.90 0.007 4.32 Vein 0.07 x 3 Y409808 0.460 3.09 0.046 36.73 Vein 5 x 3 Y409810 0.197 1.36 0.020 151.97 Andesite 40 x 20 Y409811 0.332 2.48 0.033 14.81 Vein 0.1 x 2 Y409817 0.006 0.11 0.001 21.55 Andesite 30 x 30 Y409818 <0.005 0.14 0.030 42.5 Andesite 30 x 30 Y409847 0.086 0.10 0.009 42.57 Dacite 5 x 5 Y409876 0.007 0.13 0.001 29.98 Andesite 6 x 5 Y409877 0.009 0.20 0.001 63.75 Andesite 5 x 5 Y409895 0.776 3.97 0.078 16.86 Vein 0.20 x 2 Y409912 0.243 18.5 0.024 39.64 Vein 0.30 x 2 Y409917 0.024 0.40 0.002 19.55 Vein 0.2 x 2.5 Y409918 7.795 27.7 0.780 5.96 Vein 0.3 x 2 Y409930 0.039 0.07 0.004 25.37 Andesite 5 x 3 Y409951 0.027 0.23 0.003 47.51 Veinlets 5 x 3 Y409957 0.011 2.97 0.001 2.77 Veinlets 20 x 15 Y409989 2.099 0.69 0.210 2.82 Veinlets 10 x 20 Y410045 0.074 2.22 0.007 6.12 Vein 1 x 2.5 Y411452 0.016 0.19 3.156 23.35 Agglomerate 0.6 x 4 Y411453 0.091 0.21 0.498 42.56 Agglomerate 2 x 3 Y411456 2.353 8.81 0.015 8.3 Vein 0,1 x 2 Y411458 0.008 0.20 1.144 7.76 Agglomerate 5 x 5 Y411469 0.016 0.09 0.013 61.34 Agglomerate 2 x 4 Y411471 0.011 0.10 1.164 3.7 Agglomerate 20 x 20 Y411472 0.007 0.21 2.396 4.65 Agglomerate 5 x 5

Quality Control and Quality Assurance

DLP Resources Peru S.A.C, a subsidiary of DLP Resources Inc., supervises sampling and carries out surface sampling and mapping of outcrop at the Esperanza project. Rock chip grid sampling was done within a maximum area of 40m x 40m and descriptions were carried out by a geologist. Samples are bagged and sealed on site before transportation to the SGS Peru S.A.C. sample preparation facility in Arequipa by Company vehicles and staff. Rocks are crushed Drying at 100°C, primary and secondary crushing to -10 mesh (up to 6K) Division and pulverizing of 250g (95% to 140 mesh) with 70% passing <2mm. Sample is split with riffle splitter and 250g pulverized to 85% less than 75um. Prepared samples are sent to Lima by SGS Peru S.A.C. for analysis. SGS Peru S.A.C. is an independent laboratory. Samples are analyzed for 50 elements using a four-acid digestion and atomic absorption spectroscopy finish. Overlimit samples for copper and silver were re-analysed by four-acid digestion and atomic absorption spectrometry finish. For gold determination, fire assay of a 30 g charge is followed by an atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) determination. In addition, sequential copper analyses are done and reports, soluble copper using sulphuric acid leach, soluble copper in cyanide leach, residual copper and total copper. SGS meets all requirements of International Standards with ISO/IEC 17025 accredited testing laboratories.

DLP Resources independently monitors quality control and quality assurance ("QA/QC") through a program that includes the insertion of certified reference materials.

Esperanza Project

Esperanza comprises 22,500 hectares of claims 100% owned by DLP in southern Peru, located approximately 35 km southwest of Freeport-McMoRan's Cerro Verde mine - one of the largest copper deposits in the world - and immediately south of the Chapi copper mine (Figure 1). The Project sits within one of the most productive copper belts on earth, with established infrastructure, power and skilled labour in the surrounding Arequipa and Moquegua regions.

Figure 1: Esperanza Project Location



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Note: Mineral resources and reserves from nearby properties are not necessarily indicative of the mineralization on the Esperanza property. Sources: 1 2025 Annual Report (10K) - Freeport McMoRan; 2 ASX Announcement - September 24 2015 - Presentation - Los Calatos High Grade Development Option; 3 2025 Ore Reserve and Mineral Resources Report - Anglo American; 4 2025 Annual Report (10K) - Southern Copper; 5 2025 Annual Report (10K) - Southern Copper.

Figure 2: Esperanza Project - Reduced to pole magnetic map and anomalous gold (Au), silver (Ag), copper (Cu) and molybdenum (Mo) in rock samples.

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Figure 3: Esperanza Project - Reduced to pole magnetic map with La/Yb and Sr/Y ratios shown

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Qualified Person

Mr. Gendall, CEO & President of the company is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Gendall has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release.

About DLP Resources Inc.

DLP Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on its Aurora porphyry copper-molybdenum-silver project and Esperanza porphyry copper-gold project in Southern Peru. In February 2025, DLP announced a 1.05 billion-tonne inferred maiden resource grading 0.44% CuEq (0.20% Cu, 0.05% Mo, 2.4 g/t Ag) prepared by AMC Consultants Pty Ltd. ("AMC"). At Esperanza, the Company is progressing towards a maiden drill program in 2026, following up on the high-grade trench - panel sampling results corresponding with a 5.0km x 2.5km magnetic anomaly. DLP is listed on the TSX-V (DLP), on the OTCQB (DLPRF), and on the FSE (J8C).

Please refer to our web site www.dlpresourcesinc.com for additional information.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward-looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to further sampling, mapping and advancement of the Esperanza Project in Peru.

These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things rock chip results expected from the Esperanza Project in Peru.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.

Additional information relating to the Company, including DLP Resources Inc. Annual Information Form, can be obtained under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, and on the Company's website at www.dlpresourcesinc.com

1 Loucks, R.R. (2014), Distinctive composition of copper-ore-forming arc magmas, Australian Journal of Earth Sciences 61(1), 5-16

2 Chen, N. et al. (2023), Arc magmatic evolution and porphyry copper deposit formation under compressional regime: A geochemical perspective from the Toquepala arc in Southern Peru, Earth-Science Reviews

3 The Sr/Y ratio is not a measure of mineralization, grade or tonnage, and a fertile signature does not guarantee the presence of an economic deposit. Geochemical characteristics and mineral resources of other properties are not necessarily indicative of the mineralization at Esperanza.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/306811

Source: DLP Resources Inc.