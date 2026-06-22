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WKN: 884869 | ISIN: PAP169941328 | Ticker-Symbol: D8Q
Stuttgart
22.06.26 | 12:53
52,00 Euro
0,00 % 0,00
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Lateinamerika
1-Jahres-Chart
BANCO LATINOAMERICANO DE COMERCIO EXTERIOR SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BANCO LATINOAMERICANO DE COMERCIO EXTERIOR SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
52,0053,0013:29
PR Newswire
22.06.2026 12:00 Uhr
67 Leser
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S&P Global Ratings Upgrades Bladex to 'BBB+'

PANAMA CITY, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bladex (NYSE: BLX) announced that S&P Global Ratings raised its long-term issuer credit rating to 'BBB+' from 'BBB' and affirmed its short-term issuer credit rating at 'A-2'. The outlook on the long-term rating is stable. At the same time, the agency upgraded the Bank's senior unsecured notes to 'BBB+' from 'BBB' and its Tier 1 hybrid notes to 'BB' from 'BB-'.

According to the agency's report, the upgrade reflects the strength of Bladex's risk profile, supported by solid asset quality, a diversified portfolio, consistent earnings generation, strong capitalization, and adequate funding and liquidity.

S&P Global Ratings highlighted the resilience of Bladex's business model, supported by its prudent risk management practices and its ability to actively adjust credit exposures in response to changing economic conditions across the markets in which it operates.

The agency also emphasized the diversification of Bladex's portfolio across geographies, economic sectors, and client types, as well as its track record of low credit losses and asset quality that remains favorable compared to other participants in the regional financial sector.

Jorge Salas, Chief Executive Officer of Bladex, commented: "This rating action by S&P Global Ratings recognizes the discipline with which we have executed our strategy, maintaining prudent risk management, a robust capital base, and a business model focused on quality and resilience."

With more than four decades of experience, Bladex continues to play a relevant role in financing foreign trade and supporting economic integration across Latin America, connecting the region to global markets through financial solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and sovereign entities.

The full S&P Global Ratings report is available at the following link: https://www.spglobal.com/ratings/en/regulatory/article/-/view/type/HTML/id/3583440

About Bladex

Originally established by the central banks of the region, Bladex began operations in 1979 and today provides financial solutions to financial institutions and corporations throughout the region. Headquartered in Panama, the Bank maintains offices in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Mexico, a New York agency, and a representative office in Peru. Bladex has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BLX) since 1992, and its shareholders include central banks, state-owned banks, and representative entities from 23 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, as well as commercial banks and institutional and private investors.

CONTACT:
Ricardo Endara
Vice President - Financial & Regulatory Reporting
Tel: +(507) 210-8500
www.bladex.com
@bladexlatam

SOURCE Bladex

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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