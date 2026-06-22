Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 22, 2026) - NordX Metals Corp. (CSE: NRDX) (OTCQB: ULTHF) (FSE: 0UL) ("NordX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a digital investor marketing and awareness agreement (the "Marketing Agreement") with Global One Media Group Pte. Ltd. ("Global One Media"), under which Global One Media will provide digital marketing services, including content creation, social media distribution, and related online awareness initiatives. The services will be provided and distributed through digital channels and platforms including YouTube, TikTok, Spotify, the Company's official social media channels, and related web-based media distribution channels.

The Marketing Agreement is effective July 1, 2026, for an initial term of six (6) months, and will continue on a month-to-month basis unless terminated by either party upon thirty (30) days' prior written notice. In consideration for the services, the Company will pay Global One Media a monthly retainer fee of USD $6,500, with the first three (3) months payable upfront upon signing, totalling USD $19,500.

Global One Media is located at 8 Marina Boulevard, #11-01, Marina Bay Financial Centre Tower 1, Singapore 018981 (bastien@globalonemedia.com). Bastien Boulay will be responsible for delivering the services on behalf of Global One Media and is arm's-length to the Company. There are no performance factors impacting the compensation of Global One Media, and Global One Media will not receive any securities of the Company as compensation. Global One Media is a shareholder of the Company, having subscribed for Units in the Company's two recently completed private placements. As of the date hereof, Global One Media holds 833,333 common shares and 583,333 warrants of the Company.

Jonathon Franklin, President and Director of the Company, serves in an advisory capacity to Global One Media. As a result, Mr. Franklin declared a disclosable interest in the Marketing Agreement in accordance with Section 147 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) and abstained from voting on the resolution approving the Marketing Agreement.

About Global One Media

Global One Media Group is an investor marketing and media firm focused on digital investor communications for publicly traded companies. Through strategic narrative development, premium video content, and international distribution across its investor media network, the firm helps issuers enhance visibility and connect with investors across North America, Europe, and Asia.

About NordX Metals Corp.

NordX Metals Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on the global demand for lithium, uranium, and rare earth elements. The Company is targeting lithium, uranium, and rare earth element projects in politically safe jurisdictions with advanced infrastructure that allows for rapid and cost-effective exploration, development, and potential production opportunities.

The Company's consolidated financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis are available on the Company's website at https://nordxmetals.com or under its profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements included in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements with respect to the anticipated benefits of the Marketing Agreement. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "potential", "target", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions, including the negatives thereof.

Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors management believes to be appropriate in the circumstances. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the intended use of proceeds of the Offering; risks associated with mineral exploration and development; metal and mineral prices; availability of capital and financing; changes in market conditions; regulatory approvals; environmental and permitting risks; operational and technical difficulties; title matters; competition; fluctuations in interest and exchange rates; and general economic, market and business conditions.

Although the Company believes the assumptions and expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302255

Source: NordX Metals Corp.