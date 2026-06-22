Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 22, 2026) - Lion Rock Resources Inc. (TSXV: ROAR) (FSE: KGB) (OTCQB: LRRIF) ("Lion Rock" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, as part of Lion Rock's critical minerals strategy, Executive Chairman Nav Dhaliwal and members of the Company's geological team will attend the Fastmarkets Global Lithium, Battery and Critical Materials Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada from June 22 to 25, 2026, to meet with prospective offtake partners, end-users, and investors across the critical minerals supply chain.

The Fastmarkets conference is the industry's flagship annual gathering for senior leaders in lithium, battery raw materials, and critical minerals. The 2026 event brings together more than 1,250 senior executives from over 600 companies across 40 countries, including miners, refiners, OEMs, cell manufacturers, battery recyclers, government trade officials, and institutional investors. The 2026 program also features co-located sessions on battery energy storage and defense and aerospace materials, reflecting the growing role of secure domestic supply chains in commercial and national security applications.

The Fastmarkets conference offers a key platform to position the Volney Critical Minerals and Gold Project as a credible, US-based source of supply for lithium, tin, and tantalum. As OEMs, cell manufacturers, and government agencies work to qualify North American feedstock and reduce reliance on foreign-controlled supply chains, the Company will engage directly with counterparties and capital partners involved in those procurement decisions.

"This conference brings together the buyers, investors, and policymakers who are building the critical minerals supply chains that North America needs," said Nav Dhaliwal, Executive Chairman of Lion Rock Resources. "The Volney Project is one of the few US-based, hard-rock critical minerals projects with a clear path to production. We will be there to meet with prospective partners and demonstrate where Volney fits in North America's critical minerals future."

The Company's participation at Fastmarkets follows the recent approval of a Conditional Use Permit by Lawrence County, South Dakota, for pegmatite mining at the Volney Project. The permit marks a key regulatory milestone, advancing the Project toward potential near-term development and production and positioning Lion Rock as a permitted counterparty in offtake and supply discussions.

About Lion Rock Resources Inc.

Lion Rock Resources Inc. is advancing the lithium-tin-tantalum project of Volney, South Dakota. Volney is a past-producing critical minerals asset which additionally hosts a recently made gold discovery. It is located in a mining-friendly jurisdiction and surrounded by active gold operations. The property is easily accessible via an all-season road, has on-site power, and is less than one hour's drive from the US rail network. The Company is led by an award-winning team with a proven track record of mineral discoveries, project development, and financing.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation including, but not limited to, statements regarding the potential expedited timeline for advancement from permitting to production; potential for multiple commercialization pathways; and plans to apply for a state mining license. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", "potential", "indicative" and similar expressions. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Such forward-looking information is based on the current expectations of management of the Company. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation risks and uncertainties inherent in the exploration and development of mineral properties, the timing and outcome of permitting and licensing decisions, fluctuations in commodity prices, counterparty risk, market conditions, regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which the Company operates, prevailing economic conditions, changes to the Company's strategic growth plans, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. In making the forward-looking statements in this press release, the Company has applied several material assumptions. Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302243

Source: Lion Rock Resources Inc.