Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2026) - Lion Rock Resources Inc. (TSXV: ROAR) (FSE: KGB) (OTCQB: LRRIF) ("Lion Rock" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has commenced a metallurgical and mineralogical testing program at the past-producing Volney critical minerals and gold project in the Black Hills of South Dakota, USA. The program will evaluate concentrate grades, mineral recoveries, and processing pathways for the lithium, tin, and tantalum system at Volney, as the Company continues to rapidly advance the project.

Program Highlights

Metallurgical and mineralogical testing underway, targeting the richly mineralized lithium-tin-tantalum-bearing system confirmed during the Company's recent drill program

confirmed during the Company's recent drill program Large bulk samples (< 200 kg each) will be collected from exposed pegmatite surfaces across the Volney Project, allowing for an expedited and higher quality testing process

Testing will evaluate potential concentrate quality and recovery rates for lithium, tin, and tantalum

for lithium, tin, and tantalum Results will be used to help determine optimal processing pathways for any future production, such as on-site concentration, off-site concentration, and direct shipping of material to end users

for any future production, such as on-site concentration, off-site concentration, and direct shipping of material to end users Volney has historically produced spodumene concentrate of up to 6.3% Li2O , tin concentrate of up to 62.5% Sn , and tantalite concentrate of up to 57% Ta2O5 (see Historical Production Data below)

, tin concentrate of up to , and tantalite concentrate of up to (see Historical Production Data below) Test results will additionally be used to prioritize targets for regional drilling planned for this year

Dale Ginn, President and CEO of the Company, commented: "As a past-producing critical minerals property, Volney is exceptionally well positioned for rapid development. For many projects, metallurgical testing would take place further along the development timeline, but the nature of mineralization and our existing infrastructure is accelerating our progress. We are not just exploring; we are gathering and analyzing the data to evaluate potential paths for future production."

A Past-Producing Asset with Significant Structural Advantages

Volney has a well-documented production history, most recently under Fansteel Mining Corp. The property benefits from significant infrastructure already in place, including an all-season road, on-site power and water, and a previously used concentrator facility. The project sits on private land less than one hour from the rail network in a pro-mining US state, and Lion Rock holds both surface and mineral rights across the 142-hectare property.

The type and shallow depth of mineralization at Volney, as confirmed by recent and historic drilling, supports bulk-tonnage mining methods. This has the potential to minimize capital expenditure and time to production compared to underground operations. These structural advantages are a key reason the Company is undertaking metallurgical work at this stage, earlier than would typically be the case for an exploration-stage project.

Program Details

The metallurgical program is being conducted on bulk samples collected from outcropping pegmatite material at Volney. The samples represent the two principal mineralization styles confirmed during the Company's recent 15-hole drill campaign: lithium-rich pegmatites and tin-rich, tantalum-bearing pegmatites. Because Volney's mineralized system begins at surface with large, exposed pegmatite faces available for sampling, the Company is able to collect larger, more representative bulk samples than would be possible from drill core alone. This accelerates the testing process and improves data quality.

Samples will undergo crushing, blending, and preparation followed by detailed feed characterization including head assays for lithium, tin, and tantalum, multi-element ICP analysis, whole rock oxide analysis, XRD mineralogical analysis, and high-definition TIMA (TESCAN Integrated Mineral Analyzer) analysis. TIMA analysis will evaluate mineral assemblages, liberation characteristics, exposure, and mineral associations to provide a detailed understanding of the mineralogical composition of each sample.

Following characterization, metallurgical testing will include heavy liquid separation (HLS) testing to assess pre-concentration potential, gravity separation testing targeting cassiterite, tantalum-bearing minerals, spodumene, and other heavy minerals, as well as table and centrifugal separation techniques. Preliminary flotation testing on selected products is also planned, along with potential magnetic separation and additional product characterization as warranted by results.

Evaluating Processing Pathways

The data generated by this program will enable the Company to begin evaluating a range of potential processing pathways, including on-site concentration using the existing infrastructure at Volney, off-site concentration at an established facility, and direct shipping of material to an end user without prior concentration. Each pathway carries different cost, infrastructure, and timeline implications, and the metallurgical results will help to provide the technical basis for comparing these options.

Management is well connected with US-based refinery operations, which may further reduce time to market and allow the Company to pursue a full, US-based supply chain strategy.

Historical Production Data

Historical production data referenced in this news release, including concentrate grades of up to 6.3% Li2O, 62.5% Sn, and 57% Ta2O5, is derived from published records of production at the Volney property, most recently under Fansteel Mining Corp. This historical data has been reviewed by the Company, but a Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to verify the historical production data, and the information should not be relied upon. Historical production results are not necessarily indicative of future results or performance.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Carl Ginn, P.Geo., consultant to the Company and a Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101.

About Lion Rock Resources Inc.

Lion Rock Resources Inc. is advancing the lithium-tin-tantalum project of Volney, South Dakota. Volney is a past-producing critical minerals asset which additionally hosts a recently made gold discovery. It is located in a mining-friendly jurisdiction and surrounded by active gold operations. The property is easily accessible via an all-season road, has on site power and water, and is less than one hour's drive from the US rail network. The Company is led by an award-winning team with a proven track record of mineral discoveries, project development, and financing.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", "potential", "indicative" and similar expressions. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. Such forward-looking information is based on the current expectations of management of the Company. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation risks and uncertainties inherent in the exploration and development of mineral properties, fluctuations in commodity prices, counterparty risk, market conditions, regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which the Company operates, prevailing economic conditions, changes to the Company's strategic growth plans, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. In making the forward-looking statements in this press release, the Company has applied several material assumptions. Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/300644

Source: Lion Rock Resources Inc.