

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stock markets are trading on a weak note as investors assessed the developments surrounding the Middle East process as well as the political developments in the United Kingdom.



Amidst Prime Minister Keir Starmer's resignation, U.K.'s FTSE 100 is trading 0.26 percent above the previous closing level of 10,363.27. It is currently trading at 10,390.43 after ranging between 10,345.75 and 10,394.60.



France's CAC 40 index has slipped 0.75 percent in the day's trading at its current level of 8,358.28. The day's trading ranged between 8,435.81 and 8,353.06. STMicroElectronics is leading gains with an addition of 1.87 percent whereas Hermes International is leading losses with a plunge of 5.3 percent. Only 8 of the 40 scrips are trading in overnight positive territory.



Germany's DAX is currently trading at 24,931.96, shedding 0.22 percent from Friday's close of 24,985.82. The day's trading ranged between 24,896.19 and 25,082.78. Infineon Technologies tops gains with a surge of 4.9 percent whereas Volkswagen tops losses with a decline of 2.76 percent. Only 8 of the 40 scrips are trading in overnight positive territory.



Switzerland's Stock Market Index has also dropped 40 points or 0.29 percent from the previous close of 13,774.02 and is currently trading at 13,734.30. The day's trading ranged between 13,707.30 and 13,773.80. Lonza Group led gains with an addition of 0.90 percent whereas Holcim led losses with a decline of 2.39 percent.



The pan-European Stoxx 50 is currently trading flat at 6,293.86. The day's trading ranged between 6,280.95 and 6,314.66.



Amidst progress in peace talks between the U.S. and Iran, the safe-haven dollar is trading on a flat note. The EUR/USD pair is currently trading 0.10 percent lower at 1.1458 whereas the GBP/USD pair is trading 0.03 percent higher at 1.3238. The USD/CHF pair has added 0.10 percent to trade at 0.8079.



Major European markets had finished trading on a mostly negative note on Friday amid mixed signals surrounding the U.S.-Iran negotiations as well as renewed tensions between Israel and Lebanon.



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