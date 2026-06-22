Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 22, 2026) - Enduro Metals Corporation (TSXV: ENDR) ("Enduro", "Enduro Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its planned 2026 exploration program at the company's 100%-owned Newmont Lake Project, located in British Columbia's Golden Triangle.

The 2026 program will focus on the Company's Andrei copper-gold porphyry target, where Enduro plans to complete the first-ever drill program. Contractors are in place for an initial phase one 3,000 metre diamond drill program, with mobilization of the drill rig expected by July 2026.

In addition to drilling, the Company will undertake an expanded induced polarization ("IP") geophysical survey to extend coverage at Andrei northeast along the Andrei magnetic trend. Concurrently, ground crews will initiate first pass geological mapping and sampling at the FK and Southmore targets. A program of target definition mapping and sampling will also be completed at the Camp Zone, where 2025 exploration successfully identified high-grade gold mineralization.

"2026 is shaping up to be a transformative year for Enduro," said Rob Cameron, CEO. "Andrei has rapidly emerged as one of the most compelling undrilled copper-gold porphyry targets in the Golden Triangle. The combination of extensive surface copper-gold mineralization, a large-scale IP chargeability anomaly, coincident magnetic features, and low-elevation access across a broader 14-kilometre porphyry trend presents an extraordinarily attractive drill opportunity. With the drill contract signed and mobilization underway, we are excited to begin testing what we believe has the hallmarks of a significant copper gold porphyry system."

Highlights of the 2026 Exploration Program

Enduro's fully funded 2026 exploration program features a multi-pronged approach to unlocking value across the property:

Andrei drilling : an initial 3,000 metre diamond drill program designed to test high priority copper-gold porphyry targets. Targets were defined during the 2025 campaign by surface sampling, geological mapping, airborne magnetic data and ground IP geophysics.

Expanded IP geophysics : additional IP surveying to extend coverage at Andrei and to further refine drill targeting along strike to the northeast.

FK prospect & Southmore field work : ground crews will complete mapping, prospecting and sampling to advance the FK and Southmore targets, both direct extensions of the Andrei magnetic trend, as potential copper-gold porphyry targets.

Camp Zone prospecting: crews will undertake prospecting and follow-up geochemical sampling at the Camp Zone, where historic and recent work has returned high-grade gold and silver values.





Figure 1: Property Location Map

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Figure 2: Newmont Lake Geology

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The Andrei Target: A Premier Porphyry Opportunity

The Andrei target is a large, newly recognized porphyry copper-gold system located in the northern sector of the Newmont Lake Project. Benefiting from a low elevation setting the target sits beneath an easily accessible forested and till covered ridge located between two glacial valleys.

The porphyry system is centred on a dense network of potassic-altered monzonite dikes and plugs, interpreted to be correlated to the Red Chris intrusive suite, which intrudes basalt and andesite volcanic rocks of the Stikine Assemblage. This monzonite complex correlates well with magnetic highs that define a major highly prospective 14-kilometre-long porphyry corridor (Figure 3).

Widespread copper mineralization occurs in outcrops on the flanks of the main Andrei ridge, hosted within potassic altered monzonite intrusions and surrounding volcanic rocks. A 2025 IP survey on the southwest end of this trend delineated a robust four-kilometre chargeability anomaly coincident with a strong magnetic high beneath this central till-covered ridge (Figure 4).

Andrei is characterized as a low-sulphur mineralized system where magnetite and minor hematite are the dominant alteration minerals, occurring in replacement zones, breccia infill and vein networks. Broad zones of highly anomalous copper (0.1% Cu and above) observed on the flanks of the main ridge are locally associated with thin quartz-vein stockworks and sheeted vein zones accompanied with magnetite, chalcopyrite, and lesser pyrite, within potassic altered monzonite and intense magnetite-chlorite-and minor epidote altered basalt wallrock. Late stage cross-cutting iron-carbonate vein system contains visible copper minerals (chalcopyrite and bornite) which are locally gold bearing.

Figure 3: Andrei Target Overview: Magnetic Base

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Figure 4: Andrei Target Geophysics

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Planned Drill Program at Andrei

Drill testing of Andrei is expected to begin in July 2026 and will comprise up to seven drillholes, each up to 500 metres in length, for a minimum of 3,000 metres.

Drill targets have been selected to test coincident chargeability and magnetic geophysical anomalies beneath the Andrei Ridge. Geophysical inversions completed on both the chargeability and magnetic data and are illustrated as 3D solids in Figure 4.

Together, these coincident magnetic and chargeability features define an expansive target measuring greater than four kilometres long by 1.5 kilometres wide. Within this footprint, chargeability domains have yielded values up to 24 mv/v. Proposed drill holes are presented as a series of cross sections and a long section in Figure 5.

The modeled magnetic data highlights a discrete magnetic high bounded by faults open to depths exceeding 1.5 kilometres. Coincident chargeability anomalies remain completely open beneath the depth of the survey and to the northeast.

Preliminary drill sites have been optimized based on target priority, ground conditions and terrain. Proposed Hole A targets a well mineralized outcrop featuring extensive magnetite alteration in volcanic rocks and a prominent magnetic high . The IP survey only partially covers this occurrence on the flanks of the survey. Proposed Holes B and F are designed to test areas of elevated chargeability overlying a deep magnetic anomaly interpreted to represent a low magnetic phyllic alteration zone capping a magnetic potassic altered zone.

Figure 5: Planned Drill Holes and Geophysics Sections

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Regional Upside: FK & Southmore

The FK and Southmore targets (Figure 3) are prominent magnetic anomalies located directly along the main Andrei magnetic trend.

The FK target features a 2.5 kilometre magnetic high where (unverified) historical rock sampling results indicate potential for Andrei style mineralization.

The Southmore target is a larger anomaly farther to the northeast and largely obscured by steep, forest covered slopes. No substantial historical work is recorded. However, a single day of surface mapping was completed in 2025 where the Southmore Creek crosses the magnetic trend successfully sampled monzonite with magnetite veining and copper mineralization (malachite-stained fragments in breccia).

Both FK and Southmore will be systematically evaluated by prospecting and mapping and, where possible, by soil geochemistry.

Camp Zone

The Camp Zone, part of the larger McLymont Gold System, was the focus of early exploration at Newmont Lake prior to the discovery of the high-grade NW Zone. It is an area underlain by Mississippian to Devonian age quartz porphyry granite that is cut by an array of west to northwest trending gold bearing quartz-pyrite-chalcopyrite veins traceable for over 500 metres along strike. Originally discovered in 1986, the zone was evaluated with 24 shallow drill holes (averaging less than 70 metres per hole) from 1986 to 1988. The legacy drilling returned intercepts of up to 43.9 g/t Au over 2.7 metres and numerous other intercepts over 10 g/t Au. These holes were only selectively analyzed for Au and Ag and the historical results have not been verified by Enduro.

Importantly, Enduro's 2025 sampling replicated high gold values from grab samples within the target area. Furthermore, post 1980 mapping identified significant pyrite-silica-sericite alteration and pyrite vein stockworks in siltstone outcrops directly north of the area of gold veins spanning roughly 400 metres by 700 metres. This expanded alteration zone has seen virtually no modern exploration and represents exceptional exploration upside.

About the Newmont Lake Project

The Newmont Lake Project is one of the largest contiguous claim packages (688 square km) in the Golden Triangle. It is strategically located near major world class porphyry copper-gold (Cu-Au) development projects, including Galore Creek (Newmont - Teck Resources) and KSM (Seabridge Gold), as well as past-producing high grade gold mines at Snip and Eskay Creek (currently being put back into production by Skeena Gold & Silver).

The project encompasses five large target areas that include the partially drill-tested Burgundy Ridge alkalic-style porphyry copper-gold deposit (331 m @ 0.29% Cu and 0.29 g/t gold in hole 21-001, see news release dated October 18, 2021 for detailed QA/QC); the newly outlined and undrilled Andrei porphyry copper-gold target, a greater than 4 km long chargeability and magnetic anomaly wherein 25% of rock samples collected in 2025 exceeded 0.1% copper (see news release dated January 28, 2026 for detailed QA/QC); and the McLymont gold target, a 20 km2 area that includes the NW Zone, host to a historical gold resource and where Enduro sampling in 2025 returned high-grade gold values from narrow sub-metre quartz pyrite veins within shear zones of up to 113 g/t Au with 142 g/t Ag (see news release dated January 8, 2026 for detailed QA/QC).

Qualified Person

Robert Cameron, P. Geo, Enduro's Chief Executive Officer, is the company's qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and has reviewed and approved the technical aspects of this release. For additional details on data verification, sample, analytical and testing results, refer to the technical reports titled "Technical Report on the Newmont Lake Property" authored by Maurizio Napoli, P.Geo, and Ali Wasiliew, P.Geo. dated March 1, 2025, as posted on Sedar+ and the Company's website and press releases dated October 6, 2025 and January 8, 2026. Samples collected in 2025 were primarily grab samples. Such samples are selective in nature and are not necessarily representative of the overall mineralized system but are effective in identifying areas of potential cohesive mineralization.

About Enduro Metals

Enduro Metals is an exploration company focused on its Newmont Lake Project; a 688 km2 property located within the heart of British Columbia's Golden Triangle. Building on prior results, Enduro Metals' geological team has outlined multiple deposit environments of interest across the Newmont Lake Project including high-grade epithermal/skarn gold along the McLymont Fault, and copper-gold alkalic porphyry systems at Burgundy and Andrei. The Company maintains a broader portfolio of mineral projects across Canada including the advanced Burn porphyry copper and gold project in northern British Columbia.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of Enduro Metals Corporation

"Robert Cameron"

Chief Executive Officer

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements". Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Enduro's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Although Enduro believes the forward-looking information contained in this news release is reasonable based on information available on the date hereof, forward-looking statements by their nature involve assumptions, known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS NEWS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF ENDURO AS OF THE DATE OF THIS NEWS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE ENDURO MAY ELECT TO, NEITHER OF THEM UNDERTAKES TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAWS.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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Source: Enduro Metals Corporation