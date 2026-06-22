Loop Industries Appoints Institutional Shareholder Jeff Geygan to Board; GVIC Outlines Intent to Increase Ownership Stake to 10%

Jeff Geygan, Chairman of Global Value Investment Corporation (GVIC), joins the Board to support global execution.

? GVIC signals deep confidence in Loop's technology and commercialisation strategy by intending to increase ownership to at least 10%.

? Aligns with Loop's transition to commercial production across planned facilities in India and Europe.

MONTRÉAL, QC / ACCESS Newswire / June 22, 2026 / Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP) ("Loop" or the "Company"), a clean technology innovator accelerating the transition to a circular plastics economy, today announced the strategic appointment of Jeffrey Geygan to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. Mr. Geygan serves as Chairman of Global Value Investment Corporation ("GVIC"), a long-term institutional shareholder.

?In tandem with his appointment, GVIC has formalized its intent to deepen its financial commitment to Loop. Subject to market conditions and compliance with applicable securities laws, GVIC intends to increase its total ownership position to at least 10% of the Company's outstanding common shares.

?"Jeff's appointment and GVIC's intention to expand their equity stake come at a pivotal operational inflection point for Loop," said Daniel Solomita, Founder and CEO of Loop Industries. "As we begin our global commercial execution, Jeff's deep capital markets expertise and value-creation track record will be invaluable. GVIC's intent to increase its position is a powerful endorsement of our commercial readiness and the robust demand for our circular PET and polyester solutions."

?The increased institutional backing arrives as Loop aggressively advances its global commercialization pipeline, which includes:

India Joint Venture: Accelerating plans for a commercial-scale manufacturing facility in partnership with Ester Industries.

European Licensing Expansion: partnering with Reed Societe Generale Group to commercialise operations following site selection in Germany.

?Brand Engagement: Advancing supply discussions with tier-one global consumer brands.

Mr. Geygan commented, "Loop has spent years developing and validating a differentiated technology platform that addresses a significant global challenge. The company's transition from technology development to commercial execution represents an opportunity to drive long-term value creation, and I look forward to working with Daniel, Management, and my fellow directors as the Company advances its commercialization strategy."

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries is a technology company whose mission is to accelerate the world's shift toward sustainable PET plastic and polyester fiber and away from its dependence on fossil fuels. Loop Industries owns patented and proprietary technology that depolymerizes no and low-value waste PET plastic and polyester fiber, including plastic bottles packaging and textiles such as carpets and clothing, into their base building block monomers DMT and MEG. The monomers are separated, purified and polymerized to create virgin-quality Loop & Twist branded PET resin suitable for use in food-grade packaging and polyester fiber, thus enabling our customers to meet their sustainability objectives. Loop & Twist PET can be recycled infinitely without degradation of quality, helping to close the plastic loop. Loop Industries is committed to contributing to the global movement towards a circular economy by reducing plastic waste and recovering waste plastic for a sustainable future.

Common shares of the Company are listed on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol "LOOP."

For more information:

Please visit www.loopindustries.com

Follow Loop on X: @loopindustries, Instagram: loopindustries, Facebook: Loop Industries and LinkedIn: Loop Industries

Follow Twist on Instagram: twistbyloop

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") and as defined in the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "expects," "plans," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue," or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements about the anticipated timing and development of Loop's projects in India and Europe; expected progress and outcomes related to project debt and equity financing efforts; potential engineering services revenues and milestone payments; and the expected benefits of Loop's offtake agreement with Nike, strategic alliance with Reed Societe Generale Group, and other current or prospective partnerships. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Actual results may differ materially from the projections discussed in these forward-looking statements. The economic environment within which we operate could materially affect our actual results. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. These risks and other factors include, but are not limited to, those listed under "Risk Factors." Additional factors that could materially affect these forward-looking statements and/or projections include, among other things: (i) our ability to commercialize our technology and products, (ii) the status of our relationships with our partners, (iii) development and protection of our intellectual property and products, (iv) industry competition, (v) our need for and ability to obtain additional funding relative to our current and future financial commitments, (vi) our ability to continue as a going concern, (vii) engineering, contracting, and building our manufacturing facilities, (viii) our ability to scale, manufacture, and sell our products and to license our technology in order to generate revenues, (ix) our proposed business model and our ability to execute it, (x) our ability to obtain the necessary approvals or satisfy any closing conditions in respect of any of our proposed partnerships, (xi) our joint venture projects and our ability to recover certain expenditures in connection to them, (xii) adverse effects on the Company's business and operations as a result of increased regulatory, media, or financial reporting scrutiny, practices, rumors, or otherwise, (xiii) public health issues, such as disease epidemics, which may lead to reduced access to capital markets, supply chain disruptions, and government-imposed business closures, (xiv) war, regional tensions, and economic or other conflicts including trade disputes and increasing protectionist measures that could impact market stability and our business; (xv) the effect of the continuing worldwide macroeconomic uncertainty and its impacts, including inflation, market volatility and fluctuations in foreign currency exchange and interest rates, (xvi) the outcome of any SEC investigations or class action litigation filed against us, (xvii) our ability to hire and/or retain qualified employees and consultants, (xviii) other events or circumstances over which we have little or no control, and (xix) other factors discussed in Loop's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 28, 2025 filed with the SEC and in Loop's subsequent filings with the SEC. More detailed information about Loop and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in Loop's filings with the SEC. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's web site at http://www.sec.gov. Loop assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless otherwise required by law.

For More Information:

Investor Relations:

Kevin C. O'Dowd, Investor Relations

Loop Industries, Inc.

+1 617-755-4602

kodowd@loopindustries.com

SOURCE: Loop Industries

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/loop-industries-appoints-institutional-shareholder-jeff-geygan-to-board-gvic-outli-1180050