AI Financial Corporation Repurchases 1.43 Million Shares, Reinforcing Management's Conviction in Long-Term Value

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / June 22, 2026 / AI Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AIFC)(FRA:5AR1) (the "Company" or "AiFi"), a fintech company providing blockchain-powered payment, trading, and settlement infrastructure for digital assets, today provided an update on its previously announced share repurchase program.

Through June 18, 2026, the Company has repurchased an aggregate of 1,434,651 shares of its common stock in open-market transactions at an aggregate cost of approximately $1.84 million, including commissions and fees. This total includes 210,000 shares purchased on June 17, 2026.

The Company announced the share repurchase program on January 29, 2026, following authorization by its Board of Directors to repurchase up to $100 million of common stock , subject to a maximum of 50 million shares, at prices below what the Company believes to be its net asset value per share.

In its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 18, 2026, for the period ended March 28, 2026, the Company disclosed that it had purchased and retired 1,070,000 shares in March 2026 and made additional open-market purchases in April and May 2026 with the intent to retire those shares. The cumulative figures announced today reflect continued execution under the program through June 18, 2026.

Tony Isaac, Chief Executive Officer of AI Financial Corporation, commented: "We believe AiFi's current share price materially undervalues the Company's assets and long-term opportunity. Repurchasing shares below our estimated net asset value can be accretive to shareholders and represents an attractive use of capital at current prices. Our purchases to date demonstrate our conviction and continued execution under the program, while preserving our flexibility to evaluate future repurchases alongside the Company's liquidity requirements and broader strategic priorities."

"Our continued execution under the share repurchase program reflects disciplined capital allocation and our belief in the underlying value of AI Financial. We believe repurchasing shares at prices below net asset value can represent an attractive use of capital and support long-term shareholder value. We will continue to evaluate additional repurchases opportunistically alongside broader strategic priorities."

The timing, amount and manner of any future repurchases will be determined by the Company based on market conditions, the trading price of its common stock, available liquidity, applicable securities laws and other relevant considerations. The program does not obligate the Company to repurchase any specific number of shares and may be modified, suspended or discontinued at any time.

About AI Financial Corporation

AI Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:AIFC)(FRA:5AR1) is a fintech company providing global payments, trading, and settlement infrastructure for digital assets, including solutions that support crypto-to-fiat and fiat-to-crypto transactions. Built on infrastructure that has processed more than $8 billion in cumulative transaction volume since inception, AiFi serves institutional and enterprise clients across the evolving digital financial ecosystem. The Company is focused on expanding its platform capabilities to support emerging forms of financial activity, including tokenization, software-driven financial systems, and AI-enabled applications and autonomous transaction infrastructure.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or the Company's future financial or operating performance and may include statements regarding the Company's share repurchase program; the timing, amount and manner of potential future repurchases; the availability of capital and liquidity to fund repurchases and other anticipated operations; the Company's assessment of the relationship between the market price of its common stock and its estimated net asset value; the estimated value of the Company's WLFI token holdings; the potential impact of repurchases on shareholder value; the Company's strategic direction, capital allocation priorities, and potential future initiatives.

In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "potential," "continue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, and beliefs, and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: changes in the market price and trading volume of the Company's common stock; volatility in the market price of WLFI tokens and other digital assets; limitations on the transferability, pledgeability, staking, lending or other use of the Company's WLFI token holdings; the availability and terms of any financing or other liquidity arrangements involving WLFI tokens; risks related to digital asset custody, collateralization, staking, lending, counterparty arrangements and protocol operations; the availability of capital to support future development and share repurchases; the Company's ability to execute repurchases in compliance with applicable securities laws and market conditions; the possibility that the repurchase program may be modified, suspended or discontinued; the possibility that repurchases may not enhance shareholder value or have the anticipated effect on the market price of the Company's common stock or net asset value per share; the opportunity cost associated with using capital for repurchases rather than other corporate purposes; the Company's ability to develop, acquire, or integrate new technologies; the Company's ability to execute on its strategy under its new corporate identity and ticker symbol; changes in market conditions; regulatory developments affecting the Company's business; and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Media & Investor Contacts

AiFi Investor Relations: AIFC@gateway-grp.com

AiFi Media Relations: AIFinancial@wachsman.com

Universal Digital Media Relations: info@universal.ae

SOURCE: AI Financial Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/ai-financial-corporation-repurchases-1.43-million-shares-reinforcing-1180062