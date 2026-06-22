Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 22, 2026) - GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP. (TSXV: GR) (the "Company" or "Great Atlantic") is pleased to announce its wholly-owned subsidiary, Golden Promise Mines Inc. ("Golden Promise Mines"), has commenced its targeted 2026 Phase II trenching program at the Company's 100% owned Golden Promise Property, central Newfoundland.

Preparing site for Golden Promise 2026 Phase II Trenching Program (Trench No. 1)

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"We are pleased to begin the second phase of our targeted 2026 trenching program at Golden Promise," states Anderson, CEO of Great Atlantic. "The program is focused on a priority gold bearing target zone as we refine and build upon information generated during previous phases of work. We look forward to continuing exploration on the property and providing further updates as results become available."

The Phase II trenching program is being conducted within east-central region of the Golden Promise Property (within Licence 034704M). Gold geochemical anomalies (soil and rock samples) are reported in this target area.

Some rock samples collected by Rubicon Mineral Corp. during 2002-2005 in this target area were reported to yield anomalous gold values including two quartz vein float samples reported to return gold values of 168 parts per billion (ppb) and 109 ppb and a siltstone float sample reported to return 431 ppb gold (0.431 grams / tonne) (Copeland and Newport, 2004; and Copeland and Newport, 2005). Anomalous soil samples from this target area included a sample reported to return 194 ppb gold (Copeland and Newport, 2005). Neither Great Atlantic nor Golden Promise Mines have verified these anomalous samples.

Gold Bearing Quartz Veins and 2026 Trenching Programs - Golden Promise Property

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Up to five trenches are planned during this 2026 Phase II trenching program with planned maximum trench lengths of 150 meters. The bedrock geology in the area of the planned trenches is reported to be that of the Stanley Waters Formation (of the Victoria Lake Supergroup) with contacts of the Stanley Waters Formation and the Lawrence Harbour Formation adjacent to the area of planned trenches (Rogers et al., 2005). Some gold bearing quartz veins / quartz vein systems within the Golden Promise Property occur near the contacts of these two formations.

These trenches will also be located within various parts of a zone of relatively higher resistivity (interpreted by Company management to be the Stanley Waters Formation) adjacent to areas of lower resistivity (interpreted by Company management to be the Lawrence Harbour Formation which contains black shale). This is based on a reported 2003 airborne geophysical survey by Rubicon Mineral Corp. (Copeland and Newport, 2004). Some trenches will also be located within areas of magnetic anomalies based on the same 2003 geophysical survey.

2026 Planned Trench Map - Golden Promise Property

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The Golden Promise Property hosts gold bearing quartz veins in various regions of the property including the Jaclyn Zone quartz vein systems, Shawn's Shot quartz vein, Otter Brook occurrence, Linda / Snow White quartz vein system and the Gabbro Zone occurrence. The 2026 Phase II trenching program is being conducted approximately 2 kilometers northwest of the Otter Brook gold occurrence (Newfoundland and Labrador Department of Energy and Mines, Mineral Occurrence Database). Great Atlantic confirmed gold bearing veins in the area of the Otter Brook occurrence during 2021 prospecting and diamond drilling (see Company news releases reporting this work). Readers are warned that mineralization at the Otter Brook occurrence is not necessarily indicative of mineralization in the area of the 2026 Phase II trenching program.

The Golden Promise Property is located within the Exploits Subzone of the Newfoundland Dunnage Zone. It is located approximately 50 kilometers northeast of the Valentine Gold Mine of Equinox Gold Corp. which is also located within the Exploits Subzone. The Golden Promise Property is the largest and most advanced of seven central Newfoundland gold properties owned by Golden Promise Mines. One of these properties (Golden Trust) is located within one kilometer of the Valentine Gold Mine of Equinox Gold Corp. Readers are warned that mineralization at the Valentine Gold Mine is not necessarily indicative of mineralization at the Golden Promise Property or any of the other central Newfoundland gold properties of Golden Promise Mines.

Please see the Company's website for news releases reporting previous work on the Golden Promise Property.

Golden Promise Mines Exploration Personnel at Golden Promise

2026 Phase II Trenching Program

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David Martin, P.Geo., (New Brunswick and Newfoundland and Labrador), a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101 and VP Exploration for Great Atlantic, reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this News Release.

On Behalf of the board of directors

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About Great Atlantic Resources Corp.: Great Atlantic Resources Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on the discovery and development of mineral assets in the resource-rich and sovereign risk-free realm of Atlantic Canada, one of the number one mining regions of the world. Great Atlantic is currently surging forward building the company utilizing a Project Generation model, with a special focus on the most critical elements on the planet that are prominent in Atlantic Canada, Gold, Copper, Zinc, Nickel, Cobalt, Antimony and Tungsten.





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This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future exploration drilling, exploration activities and events or developments that the Company expects, are forward looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of financing, and general economic, market or business conditions.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Great Atlantic Resource Corp.

888 Dunsmuir Street - Suite 888, Vancouver, B.C., V6C 3K4

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/302224

Source: Great Atlantic Resources Corp.