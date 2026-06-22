Snabe named advisor to President Ursula von der Leyen on industrial AI

C3 AI (NYSE: AI), the enterprise AI application software company, today announced that Jim Hagemann Snabe, a member of its Board of Directors and special advisor to Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Thomas M. Siebel, has been appointed by the European Commission as Special Envoy for Industrial Artificial Intelligence. In this role, he will advise Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Executive Vice-President Henna Virkkunen. Snabe will take a leave of absence from his roles at C3 AI for the duration of the appointment and is expected to return when his service concludes.

As Special Envoy, Snabe will advise on the full industrial AI ecosystem including AI infrastructure such as data centers, high-performance computing, and the semiconductor supply chains essential to AI deployment; foundational technologies such as large language models and generative AI; and the application of AI across industrial sectors. He will deliver an evidence-based, forward-looking report to inform the Commission's work. The role is unpaid and runs through March 31, 2027.

"Jim Snabe is among the most experienced and widely respected leaders in global technology and industry, and the European Commission could not have chosen anyone better suited to advise it on industrial AI," said Thomas M. Siebel, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of C3 AI. "Europe is fortunate to have him. We will miss his advice and counsel during his leave of absence, and we look forward to welcoming him back to C3 AI when his service to the Commission is complete."

Snabe's career spans more than three decades at the intersection of technology, industry, and innovation. He is Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Siemens AG and serves on the boards of C3 AI, Bloom Energy, and Temasek, as well as on the Board of Trustees of the World Economic Forum. His advisory roles include the International Advisory Board of Allianz and the Global Advisory Board of Deutsche Bank, and he has served as a special advisor to Google Cloud and to the Chief Executive Officer of C3 AI. Earlier in his career, Snabe was co-CEO of SAP, helping to lead one of the world's foremost enterprise software companies, and he subsequently served as Chairman of A.P. Møller-Maersk and as Vice Chairman of Allianz SE. Across these roles, he has been a trusted advisor to many of the world's leading companies among them Siemens, Maersk, Allianz, and C3 AI and to governments.

Consistent with the European Commission's requirements for special advisors, Snabe will step back from his C3 AI board seat and his advisory role to the Chief Executive Officer for the duration of his appointment. He is expected to resume both roles upon its conclusion.

About C3.ai, Inc.

C3 AI is the Enterprise AI application software company. C3 AI delivers a family of fully integrated products including the C3 Agentic AI Platform, an end-to-end platform for developing, deploying, and operating enterprise AI applications, C3 AI applications, a portfolio of industry-specific SaaS enterprise AI applications that enable the digital transformation of organizations globally, and C3 Generative AI, a suite of domain-specific generative AI offerings for the enterprise.

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