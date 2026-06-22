Brera Holdings PLC. (NASDAQ: SLMT) ("Solmate Infrastructure" or "the Company") has completed its second purchase of SOL tokens this month, as the Company continues to execute on its commitment to grow its SOL holdings.

Solmate Infrastructure purchased 1,347 SOL at a weighted average purchase price of $74.24 on June 16, 2026, following the acquisition of 1,557 SOL on June 9, 2026. Both transactions were completed using the Company's cash reserves.

The Company intends to continue deploying capital for further SOL purchases, as it seeks to play a leading role in accelerating the growth of the Solana ecosystem, to increase SOL per share, and to drive shareholder value.

About Brera Holdings PLC

Brera Holdings PLC (d/b/a Solmate Infrastructure) is a Solana-focused crypto infrastructure company focused on building institutional-grade Solana staking, validation and treasury infrastructure, with a strategic foothold in Abu Dhabi.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "expect," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "will," and similar expressions. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's business strategy, future growth, purchases of SOL, market opportunities and shareholder value creation. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Additional information concerning these and other risks is contained in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

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