DOLFINES - Results of the Combined Annual General Meeting held on June 18th, 2026

Montigny Le Bretonneux, June 22nd, 2026

Combined Shareholder's Meeting of June 18th, 2026

DOLFINES held its Combined General Meeting on June 18th, 2026 at the company's headquarters, chaired by Adrien Bourdon-Feniou, Chairman and CEO of DOLFINES.

All resolutions were adopted. In particular, with regard to the governance of the Company, the General Meeting :

reduced the term of office for the Company's directors from six years to four years;

noted the end of the functions of Messrs. Jean-Claude Bourdon and Adrien Bourdon Feniou, whose mandates had expired. It also noted the intention of Mr. Rudolph Hidalgo to resign from his position as director;

appointed as directors of the Company, for a period of four years, Messrs. Adrien Bourdon-Feniou, Daniel Develay and Alfred Affoyon (see notices below).

The results of the votes by resolution are available on the Company's website, www.dolfines.com in the Investors' section / Financial Information.

The Board of Directors, meeting immediately following the General Meeting, then appointed Mr. Adrien Bourdon-Feniou as Chairman and CEO of DOLFINES SA. It also warmly thanked Mr. Jean-Claude Bourdon, founder of DOLFINES in 2000, for his entire career dedicated to building a company recognized internationally by all operators in the O&G sector, as well as Mr. Rudolph Hidalgo for his significant contribution to the strategic planning following the company's financial restructuring in 2024.

Adrien Bourdon-Feniou stated: "I am very pleased to welcome Daniel Develay and Alfred Affoyon to the Board of Directors of DOLFINES SA. Their international experience and expertise in engineering, governance, and acquisition integration will benefit our strategic thinking at a time when DOLFINES' business model must shift more decisively towards achieving critical mass and profitability more in line with its ambitions."

Daniel Develay: A graduate engineer (CentraleSupélec 1979), Daniel Develay has held technical and managerial positions in the engineering of major energy infrastructure projects. After leading the technical aspects of dam and hydroelectric power plant projects in numerous countries, he moved into general management roles at engineering companies, including Tractebel, the engineering subsidiary of the ENGIE Group, from 2014 to 2018. He then created and led the ENGIE Group's Integration Department to facilitate synergies with the Group's acquisitions. Since 2023, Daniel Develay has been a member of strategic committees and an advisor at Solutions CEO.

Alfred Affoyon: Alfred Affoyon has more than 25 years of experience in auditing, consulting, and financial governance. After 20 years at KPMG?, including five years as a Partner, he continued his career at Fast Retailing? as Regional Director of Internal Audit & Consulting for Europe. Since 2023, he has been Managing Partner at Narmer Conseil?, a firm specializing in supporting executive and finance teams in the areas of governance, performance, and organizational transformation.

About DOLFINES :www.dolfines.com

Founded in 2000, DOLFINES is an operational excellence consulting firm, an independent specialist in engineering and services for the renewable and conventional energy industries. Faced with the challenges of decarbonizing the energy sector and leveraging its extensive expertise, DOLFINES aims to play a key role in this energy transition by designing and providing innovative services and solutions for the development of onshore and offshore renewable energy sources, both above and below sea level.

Adhering to the highest standards of quality and safety, DOLFINES is labeled an innovative company and is ISO 9001 certified for its technical assistance, auditing, inspection and engineering activities.

DOLFINES is listed on Euronext GrowthTM - ISIN code: FR001400SP13 - Ticker symbol: ALDOL - DOLFINES is eligible for the French PEA-PME investment scheme.

DOLFINES is eligible for the PEA-PME (SME Equity Savings Plan).

Contacts: Delphine Bardelet Guejo, CFO -delphine.bardelet@dolfines.com

Warning This document contains forward-looking statements. These are subject to being affected by known and unknown factors, which are difficult to predict and beyond DOLFINES' control, and which may cause actual results to differ materially from the outlook expressed, implied or explicitly stated by the Company's statements.

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