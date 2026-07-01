Montigny Le Bretonneux, July 1st, 2026

DOLFINES Group: commercial activity point

for the first half of 2026

DOLFINES (FR001400SP13-ALDOL), an operational excellence consulting firm for high-risk industries, publishes its business activity report for the first half of 2026. In a geopolitical and energy context marked by strong tensions, the Group records commercial successes across several entities.

AEGIDE INTERNATIONAL - DIGITAL TOOLS & SECURITY CULTURE

Aegide International is approaching this semester with the ambition of making its assessment tools digital (SafeView, SCA, Safety Skills Track, SafeDrive) a sustainable competitive advantage.

Developed and launched at the beginning of the year, these tools allow for the assessment of safety culture and HSE competence, while also paving the way for broader support missions.

Initial commercial results confirm the relevance of this strategic direction: an international oil and gas operator has launched an HSE competency assessment and diagnostic program using the Safety Skills Track (€45K), in addition to a Safety Culture Barometer carried out in spring 2026 (€17K).

In parallel with these projects, a French industrial company managing public water and electricity infrastructure in West Africa commissioned Aegide to provide support in assessing and improving its safety culture (€42,000). These contracts represent high-potential entry points, likely to lead to broader support and training services.

A major player in public works has entrusted Aegide with a mission of QSE manager on two Grand Paris construction sites (€145K, starting April 2026), positioning the entity at the heart of a national infrastructure program with high stakes and high visibility.

Two other clients have entrusted us with the development of e-learning modules (€100K in total), complementing an already existing portfolio of topics.

8.2 ADVISORY - RENEWABLE ENERGIES & ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

The 8.2 Advisory team is reaching a milestone in its digital transformation this semester. Several tools incorporating artificial intelligence have been developed to enhance the quality and efficiency of its services (improving SCADA, RT, and LTA analyses, and automating financial assessments within the framework of technical due diligence). These tools accelerate analyses while strengthening the rigor and reproducibility of deliverables.

This same expertise is now being used in a strategic diversification strategy: the team is assessing the relevance of acquiring photovoltaic (PV) and battery storage (BESS) assets that could generate recurring revenue for the Group through a tangible asset on the balance sheet.

DOLFINES FRANCE

Dolfines SA has signed a new HSE management services contract (€100,000) building on a pre-existing business relationship with a tobacco company for its German operations. This reference, outside the traditional energy sector, demonstrates its ability to meet the HSE requirements of high-risk industries.

LATAM DOLFINES

The team Dolfines LATAM is consolidating its presence in Brazil and expanding its value proposition beyond strict technical inspection. Alongside its usual regulatory missions (NR13 audit for an offshore drilling operator in April 2026 and an inspection of a workover device in the State of Bahia in May 2026), the team has secured a €120K order from a leading offshore drilling contractor for human factors analysis missions .

DOLFINES GULF CONSULTANCY

In Europe and Africa, the team recorded several significant new orders including an acceptance mission for onshore and offshore drilling units in Congo and Italy for the same operator (€200K), a contract with an independent operator in Turkmenistan (€150K) and an inspection mission in Romania (€20K).

The renewal of an HSE coaching contract with a major operator in North Africa (€800K) forms the basis of the entity's visibility for the second half of the year and illustrates the depth of the relationships of trust built by the team.

An international IOC has mandated the team for the selection and pre-audit of onshore drilling units in China and Iraq (€150K), demonstrating the entity's ability to operate in demanding geographical theaters.

Furthermore, in mid-June, the first project in Oman with a major national company will be launched under the existing framework contract, marking a benchmark entry in the region.

In conclusion, the orders signed by the DOLFINES Group and its subsidiaries demonstrate solid business activity, which was nevertheless negatively impacted by the conflict in the Middle East. Since the beginning of the year, the Group has signed €2.54 million in new orders. The Group's order book currently stands at €3 million, almost all of which will be invoiced during the 2026 fiscal year.

The Group remains attentive to development opportunities across all its business lines and confident in the ramp-up of its new offerings for the second half of the year.

About DOLFINES : www.dolfines.com ?

Founded in 2000, DOLFINES is an operational excellence consulting firm, an independent specialist in engineering and services for the renewable and conventional energy industries. Faced with the challenges of decarbonizing the energy sector and leveraging its extensive expertise, DOLFINES aims to play a key role in this energy transition by designing and providing innovative services and solutions for the development of onshore and offshore renewable energy sources, both above and below sea level.

Adhering to the highest standards of quality and safety, DOLFINES is labeled an innovative company and is ISO 9001 certified for its technical assistance, auditing, inspection and engineering activities.

DOLFINES is listed on Euronext Growth TM - ISIN code: FR001400SP13 - Ticker symbol: ALDOL

DOLFINES is eligible for the PEA-PME (SME Equity Savings Plan).

Contacts: Delphine Bardelet Guejo, CFO - delphine.bardelet@dolfines.com

Warning : This document contains forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to being affected by known and unknown factors, which are difficult to predict and beyond DOLFINES' control, and which may cause actual results to differ materially from the outlook expressed, implied or explicitly stated by the Company's statements.

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Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-99023-cp_nouveauxprojets_juillet-2026_en.pdf