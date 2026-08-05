DOLFINES signs two new international contracts: a frame contract with an international energy group and a Memorandum of Agreement with a major exploration-production player

DOLFINES (FR001400SP13-ALDOL), an operational excellence consulting firm for high-risk industries, announces the signing by its subsidiary Dolfines Gulf Consultancy LLC of two new strategic agreements in the oil and gas sectors: a multi-year frame contract with an international energy group for drilling rig audits, and a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) with an independent exploration and production operator for inspection and audit services. These two agreements strengthen DOLFINES' position as a partner of reference for operational excellence and asset integrity in the drilling industry.

FRAME CONTRACT FOR DRILLING RIG AUDITS

The frame contract was signed with a leading international energy group active in exploration and production with output of approximately 300,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. This agreement constitutes the renewal of an initial contract signed in 2018, under which DOLFINES has carried out drilling rig inspection and audit services across 12 countries over the past 15 years.

This renewal reflects the trust placed in the Group and consolidates its presence in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and North Africa. It also underscores recognition of DOLFINES' expertise in drilling rig audits, an activity through which the Group has audited more than 1,350 units worldwide since 2010.

Beyond its current scope, this partnership also serves as a lever to develop commercial synergies and promote the Group's full range of expertise, particularly its HSE services, with this strategic client.

MEMORANDUM OF AGREEMENT FOR INSPECTION AND AUDIT SERVICES

The Memorandum of Agreement was signed with an international independent exploration and production operator for the provision of inspection and audit services.

A long-standing partner of the Group since 2007, this operator has operations in around twenty countries and operates close to thirty active drilling and workover units. In 2025, it recorded gross production of approximately 500,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. Since the start of this partnership, DOLFINES has carried out close to 60 assignments for this client

Signed for an initial term of three years and renewable twice for one-year periods, this agreement aims to simplify and standardize the use of inspection and audit services across this group's various subsidiaries. In particular, it paves the way for the deployment of inspection campaigns covering more than a dozen drilling and workover units located across several regions of the world.

A first project has already been launched for the operator's Cameroonian subsidiary, concerning a unit currently mobilized in Dubai. In addition, discussions are underway with three other subsidiaries of the group with a view to launching similar assignments in the coming months.

DOLFINES now holds several frame contracts of this nature. The experience gained from these arrangements demonstrates their ability to generate recurring opportunities and sustainably support the Group's revenue growth. In 2025, they accounted for more than 50% of the Oil and Gas division's revenue.

About DOLFINES : www.dolfines.com

Founded in 2000, DOLFINES is an operational excellence consulting firm and an independent specialist in engineering and services for the renewable and conventional energy industries. Facing the challenges of decarbonization in the energy sector and building on its strong expertise, DOLFINES aims to play a key role in the energy transition by designing and providing innovative services and solutions for the exploitation of onshore and offshore renewable energy sources, above and below sea level.

Upholding the highest standards of quality and safety, DOLFINES is certified as an innovative company and ISO 9001-certified for its technical assistance, audit, inspection, and engineering activities.

DOLFINES is listed on Euronext GrowthTM - ISIN Code: FR001400SP13 - Ticker: ALDOL

DOLFINES is eligible for the PEA-PME scheme

Contacts: Delphine Bardelet Guejo, CFO - delphine.bardelet@dolfines.com

Disclaimer: This document contains forward-looking statements. These may be affected by known and unknown factors, difficult to predict and beyond DOLFINES' control, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the outlook expressed, implied, or otherwise conveyed by the Company's statements.

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