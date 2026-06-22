Integrated Research (IR): IR announces Iris for Card Payments: AI-powered observability that sees transactions end-to-end

SYDNEY, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global observability software provider Integrated Research ("IR") today announced Iris for Card Payments, the AI-powered assistant designed to help payments teams detect issues earlier, understand their impact faster, and act before revenue and customer trust are at risk.

As card payments environments grow in scale and complexity, issues can cascade in minutes. Transaction volumes spike, dependencies multiply, and even highly experienced teams can struggle to correlate schemes, response codes, flows, and performance metrics in real-time. AI-powered observability can unlock faster, deeper insight for payments teams at precisely the moment when clarity matters most.

Via natural language prompts, Iris for Card Payments delivers real-time card payments insights, and is built on IR's core observability platform Prognosis which monitors over 80 billion transactions each year for some of the world's largest banks and financial institutions.

Iris: AI that truly understands card payments

Extra pair of Expert Eyes: Iris makes deep card payments expertise instantly accessible, reducing reliance on scarce specialists and building confidence 24/7.

Iris makes deep card payments expertise instantly accessible, reducing reliance on scarce specialists and building confidence 24/7. Purpose-built with context-aware insights : Iris understands card payments end-to-end, with built-in IR correlation logic to explain why something happened, not just what.

: Iris understands card payments end-to-end, with built-in IR correlation logic to explain why something happened, not just what. Natural-language queries: Clear answers about transaction declines, approvals, volumes and performance - no syntax or dashboard stitching required.

Iris for Card Payments is available from May 2026 in Beta to customers globally as part of the release of Prognosis 13.3. Future releases will extend Iris to High Value Payments and Real-Time Payments domains.

For more information or to request a demo, visit the website.

About IR

At IR, we power elite business performance. Trusted by the world's largest organizations for more than 30 years, our market-leading observability solutions are powered by Prognosis - the real-time intelligence platform built for multi-vendor infrastructure, UC&CX and payments environments. To find out more, visit www.ir.com.

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