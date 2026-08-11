C O R R E C T I O N -- Integrated Research (IR)

In the news release, IR launches Iris for HPE Nonstop, bringing AI-powered observability insights to mission-critical infrastructure, issued 17-Jun-2026 by Integrated Research (IR) over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the headline and body have been updated to correctly reflect that Prognosis platform is the singular offering mentioned that is a validated HPE Partner Technology solution. The complete, corrected release follows:

IR launches Iris, bringing AI-powered observability insights to mission-critical infrastructure

SYDNEY, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated Research (ASX: IRI, "IR"), a leading global provider of observability solutions for mission-critical payments, infrastructure and communications, today announced the launch of its Iris platform, for mission-critical business applications such as HPE Nonstop Compute, extending IR's conversational AI intelligence layer.

Building on the success of Iris in multi-vendor unified communications and collaboration (UC&C) observability, IR has embedded Iris directly into its Prognosis Platform for HPE Nonstop Compute. This allows IT teams, business application stakeholders and more to ask questions in natural language and receive immediate, context-rich answers about the health, performance and capacity of their systems.

"Mission-critical servers power some of the world's most critical transactions, but the data that keeps these environments running has traditionally been locked up in specialist tools and expertise," said Ian Lowe, CEO at IR.

"With Iris, we're providing AI-powered intelligence direct to the IT function. Iris understands context unique to each client's environment, and can turn complex telemetry into actionable insight in seconds."

AI-powered observability for always-on mission-critical environments

IR's Infrastructure suite, powered by Prognosis, has long helped clients monitor, troubleshoot and optimize the performance and availability of these environments with real-time dashboards, alerting and automated reporting.

Iris builds on this foundation by adding a conversational AI layer that:

Answers complex questions in plain language - Operators can ask questions such as "Is CPU usage normal for this time period?" or "Can you show me the network traffic trends over the past 2 weeks?", and Iris will respond with explanations, context and recommended next steps.

- Operators can ask questions such as "Is CPU usage normal for this time period?" or "Can you show me the network traffic trends over the past 2 weeks?", and Iris will respond with explanations, context and recommended next steps. Accelerates incident resolution - By synthesizing Prognosis' real-time telemetry into guided insights, Iris helps teams identify root causes faster, reducing mean time to resolution in high-stakes environments.

- By synthesizing Prognosis' real-time telemetry into guided insights, Iris helps teams identify root causes faster, reducing mean time to resolution in high-stakes environments. Democratizes mission-critical expertise - Iris makes performance and capacity data more accessible to broader IT, business and executive stakeholders, with easy-to-consume natural-language summaries and reports.

- Iris makes performance and capacity data more accessible to broader IT, business and executive stakeholders, with easy-to-consume natural-language summaries and reports. Supports proactive capacity and batch planning - By leveraging Prognosis Infrastructure, Business Insight and Batch Manager capabilities, Iris can surface trends in capacity, usage patterns and batch workloads, helping teams plan ahead before issues impact production.

Unified intelligence layer for hybrid, from core to edge

As clients adopt a virtual iteration of the solution, cloud deployments and hybrid infrastructures spanning core and edge, the complexity of managing performance and capacity continues to grow. The combination of Prognosis Server, Prognosis Edge - a validated HPE Partner Technology, and now Iris gives organizations a unified intelligence layer over their distributed, mission-critical environments.

"Our clients are running mission-critical applications everywhere - in data centers, in virtualized environments and at the edge," said Ian Lowe. "By embedding Iris directly into our Infrastructure solutions, we're giving our clients an AI assistant that understands their topology, their workloads and their SLAs, wherever it is deployed."

Iris is available now with Prognosis 13.3, for clients using IR Infrastructure and the Prognosis Platform for HPE Nonstop. For more information, visit the website.

About IR

At IR, we power elite business performance. Trusted by the world's largest organizations for more than 30 years, our market-leading observability solutions are powered by Prognosis - the real-time intelligence platform built for multi-vendor infrastructure, UC&CX and payments environments. To find out more, visit www.ir.com.

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