Empire Metals Limited Announces Investor Presentation on Investor Meet Company

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2026 / Empire Metals Limited, the AIM-quoted and OTCQX-traded exploration and development company, announces that Shaun Bunn (Managing Director) and Greg Kuenzel (Finance Director) will present live at 09.00 BST on Tuesday 30 June 2026 on the Investor Meet Company platform. The presentation will cover recent progress at the Company's Pitfield Project, including the recent completion of an integrated metallurgical processing flowsheet, and future milestones as the Company accelerates towards commercialisation. The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.

The presentation is open to all existing and potential shareholders. Questions can be submitted pre-event via your Investor Meet Company dashboard up until 09:00 BST on 29 June 2026, or at any time during the live presentation. Investors can sign up to Investor Meet Company for free and add to meet Empire Metals Limited via:

https://www.investormeetcompany.com/empire-metals-limited/register-investor.

Investors who already follow Empire Metals Limited on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

An updated corporate presentation is also available on the Company's website at https://www.empiremetals.com/investors/presentations/.

**ENDS**

For further information please visit www.empiremetals.co.uk or contact:

Empire Metals Ltd Shaun Bunn / Greg Kuenzel / Arabella Burwell Tel: 020 4583 1440 S. P. Angel Corporate Finance LLP (Nomad & Joint Broker) Ewan Leggat / Adam Cowl Tel: 020 3470 0470 Canaccord Genuity Limited (Joint Broker) James Asensio / Christian Calabrese / Rory Blundell / Charlie Hammond Tel: 020 7523 8000 Zeus Capital Limited (Joint Broker) Harry Ansell / Katy Mitchell Tel: 020 3829 5000 Tavistock (Financial PR) Emily Moss / Josephine Clerkin empiremetals@tavistock.co.uk Tel: 020 7920 3150 Chapter One Advisors (Australian Financial PR) David Tasker dtasker@chapteroneadvisors.com.au Tel: +61 433 112 936

About Empire Metals Limited

Empire Metals Ltd (AIM:EEE) and (OTCQX:EPMLF) is an exploration and resource development company focused on the commercialisation of the Pitfield Titanium Project, located in Western Australia. The titanium discovery at Pitfield is of unprecedented scale and hosts one of the largest and highest-grade titanium resources reported globally, with a Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) totalling 2.2 billion tonnes grading 5.1% TiO2 for 113 million tonnes of contained TiO2.

Titanium mineralisation at Pitfield occurs from surface and displays exceptional grade continuity along strike and down dip. The MRE extends across just 20% of the known mineralised footprint, providing substantial potential for further resource expansion.

Conventional processing has already produced a high-purity product grading 99.25% TiO2, suitable for titanium sponge metal or pigment feedstock. With excellent logistics and established infrastructure, Pitfield is strategically positioned to supply the growing global demand for titanium and other critical minerals.

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SOURCE: Empire Metals Limited

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/empire-metals-limited-announces-investor-presentation-on-investor-meet-company-1180832