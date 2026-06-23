Bouygues Telecom Enhances Quality-of-Experience for Millions of French Broadband Subscribers with AI-Driven Expresse from AXON Networks

Leading French service provider upgrades broadband service assurance capabilities with advanced AI solution delivering enhanced network visibility and a superior customer experience

MEUDON LA FORÊT, France and IRVINE, Calif., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bouygues Telecom, a leading France-based provider of mobile, internet, and IPTV services, and AXON Networks, a global leader in intelligent autonomous network and connectivity assurance platforms, today announced that Bouygues Telecom is expanding their long-term deployment of the Expresse Access Network Assurance solution, part of the AXON Maestro platform, to support both DSL and PON environments.

As part of this evolution, Bouygues Telecom is replacing its legacy SNMP based monitoring service assurance platform with the Expresse solution, featuring an architecture focused on AI analysis, telemetry and modern GUI for efficient customer support. This strategic shift will enable significantly deeper, real-time visibility across complex, multi-vendor network environments.

By leveraging the AI-driven analytics and streaming telemetry of Expresse, Bouygues Telecom will enhance the quality-of-experience for approximately six million fixed broadband subscribers nationwide, while improving the management of field operations and accelerating issue resolution as Bouyguesmoves toward autonomous networking. The deployment reflects a broader transition toward next-generation service assurance, replacing legacy tools with AXON Network's AI-native, more scalable and future-ready approach that leverages deep domain expertise built from the over 97 million subscriber lines globally currently leveraging their solutions.

"As our network evolves toward greater scale and complexity, it has been essential to move beyond the limitations of traditional SNMP-based monitoring," said Jean-Paul Arzel, Chief Technical Officer of Bouygues Telecom. "Expresse from AXON Networks will provide the depth of visibility and multi-vendor telemetry capabilities we were looking for, enabling a more proactive and automated approach to service assurance. This path of evolution will play a key role in improving both operational efficiency and customer experience."

"Service providers are increasingly recognizing the need to modernize legacy assurance environments that were not designed for today's fiber-centric, multi-vendor networks," said Martin Manniche, CEO and founder of AXON Networks. "Bouygues Telecom's expansion of Expresse reflects a broader industry shift toward real-time telemetry and AI-driven operations that optimize performance, autonomous networks, and connectivity experience. We are proud to support them in this transformation."

About Expresse

Expresse features a sophisticated diagnostics engine leveraging artificial intelligence, machine learning, and modern streaming telemetry, all hallmarks of the AXON Maestro platform, to transform how network performance is monitored and managed.

Unlike traditional SNMP-based systems-which provide limited, periodic snapshots of network health-Expresse harnesses real-time, high-frequency telemetry data across multi-vendor environments, delivering granular and continuous visibility into network and service performance.

Key capabilities include:

Real-time telemetry ingestion across heterogeneous network infrastructure

across heterogeneous network infrastructure Deep, end-to-end visibility beyond legacy SNMP polling limitations

beyond legacy SNMP polling limitations Automated root-cause analysis across multi-vendor domains

across multi-vendor domains Proactive issue detection with AI-driven correlation

with AI-driven correlation Next-best-action recommendations for faster resolution

for faster resolution Predictive insights to prevent service degradation

Expresse and its AI-driven analytics combine industry-leading telemetry with over a decade of domain expertise drawn from the network and service experience of many of the world's largest broadband operators to provide unrivalled insights into network optimization and performance improvement. Service providers using Expresse have reported:

Reduced customer support calls

Fewer field technician dispatches

Lower operational costs

Enhanced upsell opportunities through detailed usage insights

Seamless support for multi-vendor network environments

About Bouygues Telecom

A subsidiary of the Bouygues group, Bouygues Telecom is a global French telecommunications and digital services operator. In 2025, the company achieved a turnover of 8.1 billion euros, employs 10,700 people, and has 501 stores in France. Founded in 1994, Bouygues Telecom is committed to providing its individual customers, businesses, and public administrations with secure, innovative, and high-quality Fixed and Mobile communication services, as well as very high-speed internet services, by constantly developing its network and user experience. 27.1 million Mobile customers and 5.4 million Fixed customers trust Bouygues Telecom, the number 1 operator for WiFi and mobile internet connections according to nPerf in 2025, and number 1 for Mobile in dense areas according to ARCEP, in 2025. Its 4G network now covers 99% of the population, and its 5G network covers more than 19,900 municipalities and over 86% of the population. Bouygues Telecom's Enterprise division supports and helps grow a community of over 120,000 clients, including four out of five major CAC 40 accounts, by generalizing Very High-Speed Broadband in France and facilitating the adoption of new uses such as unified communications, smart networks, and corporate mobility services, and by supporting the transformation of their digital infrastructures. Committed to reducing its carbon emissions, Bouygues Telecom aims to achieve -29.4% for scopes 1 and 2 and -17.5% for scope 3 by 2027, objectives approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). OnEstFaitPourEtreEnsemble

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About AXON Networks

AXON Networks is a global leader in intelligent autonomous network and connectivity assurance platforms, known for its award-winning Digital Twin technology that enables real-time, predictive, and self-optimizing operations and extraordinary connectivity experiences. Its AXON Maestro platform and solutions are used by service providers and enterprises worldwide to unlock the full potential of advanced networks, transforming them into agile AI connectivity enablers with hyperscaler-like network operations. AXON Network's platforms are relied upon by over 30 leading operators worldwide to serve a rapidly increasing base of over 97 million managed users and provide unrivalled AN-4 focused network autonomy, orchestration, security, and insights to bring the best AI connected experiences to everyone, everywhere.

AXON Networks is participating in TM Forum's DTW Ignite 2026 conference in Copenhagen, Denmark 23-25 June, 2026. Attendees can visit AXON Networks at booth #411 for information and platform demonstrations. Additionally, AXON technical leadership will be leading an Autonomous Networing presention at The Loft stage from 12:45 - 13:15 on 24 June. To schedule a visit or demonstration email Sales@AXON-Networks.com.

Press Contact

Guyer Group

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Deidre Hart

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